Range
47.66 - 50.79
Vol / Avg.
1.2M/2.3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
43.59 - 73.25
Mkt Cap
25.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
49.88
P/E
-
EPS
0.08
Shares
531.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. is a semiconductor foundry. It manufactures complex ICs that enable electronic devices that are pervasive in every sector of the economy. It derives revenue primarily from fabricating semiconductor wafers using the company's manufacturing processes for the company's customers based on their proprietary integrated circuit designs and, from design, mask making, bumping, probing, assembly, and testing services.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1100.180 0.0700
REV1.810B1.847B37.000M
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.070
REV1.700B

Analyst Ratings

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GFS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ: GFS) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are GLOBALFOUNDRIES's (GFS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GFS) stock?

A

The latest price target for GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ: GFS) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 70.00 expecting GFS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 45.99% upside). 20 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GFS)?

A

The stock price for GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ: GFS) is $47.95 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GFS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GLOBALFOUNDRIES.

Q

When is GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) reporting earnings?

A

GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GFS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GLOBALFOUNDRIES.

Q

What sector and industry does GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GFS) operate in?

A

GLOBALFOUNDRIES is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.