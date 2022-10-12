ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 12, 2022 1:32 PM | 52 min read
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

 

During Wednesday's trading, 517 companies set new 52-week lows.

Interesting Highlights From Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • Microsoft MSFT was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
  • SenesTech SNES was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • Kinnate Biopharma KNTE shares traded down 33.88% to reach its 52-week low, making it the biggest loser.
  • AT&T T's shares had the biggest turnaround, impressively rebounding 0.0% after reaching a new 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows on Wednesday:

  • Microsoft MSFT stock set a new 52-week low of $223.96 on Wednesday, moving up 0.01%.
  • JPMorgan Chase JPM stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $101.28. Shares traded up 2.14%.
  • Bank of America BAC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $29.48 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.6%.
  • Accenture ACN shares fell to $251.04 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.18%.
  • Verizon Communications VZ stock set a new 52-week low of $35.79 on Wednesday, moving up 0.1%.
  • Comcast CMCSA stock drifted up 0.47% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $28.52.
  • Qualcomm QCOM shares reached a new 52-week low of $108.38 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.42%.
  • Royal Bank of Canada RY stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $85.19. Shares traded up 0.92%.
  • AT&T T stock set a new 52-week low of $14.67 on Wednesday, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Intel INTC shares were up 1.24% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $24.66.
  • HSBC Holdings HSBC stock hit $24.77 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.24%.
  • S&P Global SPGI shares were down 0.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $291.28.
  • American Tower AMT stock drifted down 2.74% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $182.43.
  • Citigroup C shares were up 1.27% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $40.05.
  • Sony Group SONY shares set a new yearly low of $63.10 this morning. The stock was down 1.06% on the session.
  • ServiceNow NOW stock hit a yearly low of $365.94. The stock was down 0.09% for the day.
  • Enbridge ENB stock hit a new 52-week low of $35.57. The stock was down 0.5% on the session.
  • Duke Energy DUK stock hit a new 52-week low of $88.06. The stock was down 1.36% on the session.
  • Brookfield Asset Mgmt BAM shares set a new yearly low of $38.11 this morning. The stock was down 0.85% on the session.
  • U.S. Bancorp USB stock set a new 52-week low of $38.60 on Wednesday, moving up 1.39%.
  • Bank of Montreal BMO stock drifted up 1.26% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $82.83.
  • Truist Financial TFC shares set a new yearly low of $41.87 this morning. The stock was up 0.19% on the session.
  • Crown Castle CCI stock drifted down 2.89% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $128.17.
  • Charter Communications CHTR shares set a new yearly low of $302.77 this morning. The stock was down 0.97% on the session.
  • TC Energy TRP stock hit $39.59 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • KLA KLAC shares set a new 52-week low of $274.81. The stock traded down 1.53%.
  • Canadian Imperial Bank CM stock set a new 52-week low of $40.36 on Wednesday, moving up 1.08%.
  • National Grid NGG stock hit a yearly low of $47.60. The stock was down 1.76% for the day.
  • Marvell Tech MRVL stock set a new 52-week low of $37.41 on Wednesday, moving down 2.12%.
  • Xcel Energy XEL shares moved down 1.45% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $58.86, drifting down 1.45%.
  • Block SQ stock hit a yearly low of $52.43. The stock was down 0.11% for the day.
  • Bank of New York Mellon BK shares were down 0.31% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $37.94.
  • Vodafone Group VOD stock hit a yearly low of $10.85. The stock was down 0.63% for the day.
  • Yum Brands YUM shares made a new 52-week low of $104.39 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.69% for the day.
  • Cognizant Tech Solns CTSH shares fell to $56.91 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.02%.
  • Manulife Financial MFC shares fell to $15.28 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.45%.
  • Lloyds Banking Group LYG stock hit a yearly low of $1.70. The stock was down 3.63% for the day.
  • Public Service Enterprise PEG shares set a new yearly low of $54.24 this morning. The stock was down 1.28% on the session.
  • WEC Energy Gr WEC stock set a new 52-week low of $83.81 on Wednesday, moving down 1.2%.
  • SBA Communications SBAC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $243.79 and moving down 4.21%.
  • Datadog DDOG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $80.26 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.04%.
  • Eversource Energy ES shares were down 0.87% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $73.54.
  • Wipro WIT stock drifted down 2.42% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.61.
  • Dell Technologies DELL stock set a new 52-week low of $33.58 on Wednesday, moving down 0.03%.
  • Barclays BCS shares hit a yearly low of $5.88. The stock was down 0.57% on the session.
  • Orange ORAN stock hit $8.81 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.22%.
  • First Republic Bank FRC shares were down 0.48% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $128.92.
  • T. Rowe Price Gr TROW shares moved down 4.92% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $97.45, drifting down 4.92%.
  • DTE Energy DTE stock hit a yearly low of $104.76. The stock was down 1.07% for the day.
  • Entergy ETR shares made a new 52-week low of $99.16 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.58% for the day.
  • Equifax EFX shares set a new 52-week low of $162.12. The stock traded up 0.15%.
  • Telefonica TEF shares moved down 0.79% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.13, drifting down 0.79%.
  • PPL PPL shares set a new yearly low of $24.41 this morning. The stock was down 0.95% on the session.
  • Northern Trust NTRS stock hit $83.17 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.59%.
  • Fortis FTS stock hit $36.09 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.05%.
  • Mid-America Apartment MAA shares set a new yearly low of $143.56 this morning. The stock was down 1.21% on the session.
  • CMS Energy CMS shares fell to $54.65 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.03%.
  • Teledyne Technologies TDY stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $329.59. Shares traded down 0.54%.
  • Sun Communities SUI shares fell to $122.68 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.44%.
  • Garmin GRMN stock set a new 52-week low of $78.03 on Wednesday, moving up 0.34%.
  • Brookfield Infr Partners BIP shares made a new 52-week low of $32.84 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.18% for the day.
  • KeyCorp KEY shares set a new yearly low of $15.47 this morning. The stock was up 0.57% on the session.
  • Icon ICLR shares moved up 0.33% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $174.00, drifting up 0.33%.
  • Magna International MGA shares moved up 0.35% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $46.63, drifting up 0.35%.
  • Match Group MTCH stock set a new 52-week low of $45.80 on Wednesday, moving down 1.89%.
  • Catalent CTLT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $72.10 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.65%.
  • Evergy EVRG shares were down 1.46% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $56.26.
  • Ryanair Holdings RYAAY stock drifted down 1.34% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $55.90.
  • Skyworks Solutions SWKS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $79.57 and moving down 1.17%.
  • Alliant Energy LNT shares were down 1.67% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $49.22.
  • Shaw Communications SJR shares set a new yearly low of $24.10 this morning. The stock was down 0.7% on the session.
  • Camden Prop Trust CPT shares set a new yearly low of $110.84 this morning. The stock was down 1.09% on the session.
  • SS&C Technologies Hldgs SSNC shares fell to $46.29 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.71%.
  • Paramount Global PARA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $17.93 and moving down 0.08%.
  • Teradyne TER stock hit $72.04 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.73%.
  • Liberty Broadband LBRDA stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $73.47. Shares traded down 2.0%.
  • Stanley Black & Decker SWK shares reached a new 52-week low of $74.51 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.51%.
  • Splunk SPLK shares fell to $67.49 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.74%.
  • SolarEdge Technologies SEDG shares fell to $195.61 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.37%.
  • Domino's Pizza DPZ shares were down 0.01% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $299.43.
  • TransUnion TRU shares moved up 1.02% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $55.18, drifting up 1.02%.
  • Essential Utilities WTRG shares were down 0.91% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $40.15.
  • Franklin Resources BEN shares made a new 52-week low of $20.74 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.84% for the day.
  • Nomura Holdings NMR stock drifted down 1.52% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.21.
  • Carlyle Group CG stock hit a yearly low of $25.13. The stock was down 1.31% for the day.
  • Comerica CMA shares set a new yearly low of $68.86 this morning. The stock was up 0.4% on the session.
  • DocuSign DOCU shares fell to $43.35 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.38%.
  • Teleflex TFX shares set a new yearly low of $186.00 this morning. The stock was down 2.11% on the session.
  • Brookfield Renewable BEP shares set a new 52-week low of $28.22. The stock traded down 2.08%.
  • Aegon AEG stock drifted down 0.26% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.76.
  • SK Telecom Co SKM stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.72. The stock was up 0.59% on the session.
  • DISH Network DISH shares set a new 52-week low of $13.06. The stock traded down 1.04%.
  • Logitech International LOGI shares set a new 52-week low of $42.97. The stock traded down 0.69%.
  • Zillow Gr ZG shares reached a new 52-week low of $27.85 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.57%.
  • Zillow Gr Z shares set a new 52-week low of $27.81. The stock traded up 0.64%.
  • Western Alliance WAL shares made a new 52-week low of $61.44 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.14% for the day.
  • UiPath PATH stock drifted up 0.3% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.61.
  • SEI Investments SEIC stock hit $47.64 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.79%.
  • Americold Realty Trust COLD shares made a new 52-week low of $23.45 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.29% for the day.
  • Dentsply Sirona XRAY stock drifted down 0.29% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $27.66.
  • AMC Entertainment AMC shares moved down 5.31% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.68, drifting down 5.31%.
  • Exact Sciences EXAS stock hit a new 52-week low of $30.61. The stock was down 4.29% on the session.
  • Cosan CSAN stock drifted down 3.86% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.41.
  • Popular BPOP stock set a new 52-week low of $68.94 on Wednesday, moving down 1.01%.
  • Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs DNB shares moved up 0.46% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.71, drifting up 0.46%.
  • PLDT PHI shares set a new yearly low of $23.83 this morning. The stock was down 0.35% on the session.
  • MKS Instruments MKSI shares hit a yearly low of $76.66. The stock was down 2.8% on the session.
  • Doximity DOCS stock set a new 52-week low of $25.00 on Wednesday, moving down 11.68%.
  • Guidewire Software GWRE shares fell to $57.71 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.59%.
  • Bilibili BILI shares fell to $12.33 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.23%.
  • IAC IAC stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $46.19. Shares traded down 6.92%.
  • Vornado Realty VNO shares were down 0.85% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $20.68.
  • New York Community NYCB shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.35 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.41%.
  • Premier PINC stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $32.83. Shares traded down 0.3%.
  • Coupa Software COUP stock hit a new 52-week low of $50.11. The stock was down 2.04% on the session.
  • Five9 FIVN shares moved down 0.59% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $53.36, drifting down 0.59%.
  • Blue Owl Cap OWL shares hit a yearly low of $8.49. The stock was down 2.44% on the session.
  • Stericycle SRCL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $40.04 and moving down 2.47%.
  • Cirrus Logic CRUS shares set a new 52-week low of $64.14. The stock traded down 1.8%.
  • ICU Medical ICUI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $138.54 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.43%.
  • Enviva EVA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $49.20 and moving down 15.52%.
  • Janus Henderson Gr JHG shares made a new 52-week low of $19.19 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.25% for the day.
  • Weibo WB stock hit a yearly low of $13.69. The stock was down 2.04% for the day.
  • RingCentral RNG shares reached a new 52-week low of $32.60 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.11%.
  • Amedisys AMED stock hit a new 52-week low of $91.15. The stock was down 2.16% on the session.
  • Petco Health and Wellness WOOF stock drifted down 1.26% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.45.
  • Thoughtworks Holding TWKS shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.80 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.01%.
  • Avient AVNT shares reached a new 52-week low of $29.69 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.93%.
  • Cohen & Steers CNS stock hit $55.75 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.67%.
  • Neogen NEOG shares moved up 6.08% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.54, drifting up 6.08%.
  • Gates Industrial Corp GTES stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.42. The stock was down 2.37% on the session.
  • Pegasystems PEGA stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $29.83. Shares traded down 0.46%.
  • BlackBerry BB shares hit a yearly low of $4.11. The stock was up 0.84% on the session.
  • Maravai LifeSciences MRVI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.73 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.44%.
  • Rapid7 RPD stock hit a yearly low of $39.65. The stock was down 2.84% for the day.
  • Altice USA ATUS stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.99. Shares traded down 2.59%.
  • Conmed CNMD shares set a new yearly low of $74.22 this morning. The stock was down 3.44% on the session.
  • Vicor VICR stock hit $49.23 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.11%.
  • JetBlue Airways JBLU stock drifted up 0.78% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.22.
  • Focus Finl Partners FOCS stock set a new 52-week low of $30.71 on Wednesday, moving down 2.42%.
  • Fisker FSR shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.45 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.67%.
  • Millicom Intl Cellular TIGO shares made a new 52-week low of $11.25 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.09% for the day.
  • DigitalBridge Group DBRG stock set a new 52-week low of $11.79 on Wednesday, moving down 4.96%.
  • Certara CERT stock hit a yearly low of $11.98. The stock was down 2.85% for the day.
  • Itron ITRI stock drifted down 2.53% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $41.79.
  • Reaves Utility Income UTG stock drifted down 0.07% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $25.36.
  • Opendoor Technologies OPEN shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.63 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.56%.
  • Upwork UPWK shares set a new 52-week low of $12.80. The stock traded down 2.32%.
  • Ballard Power Systems BLDP shares set a new yearly low of $5.67 this morning. The stock was down 5.01% on the session.
  • E2open Parent Holdings ETWO stock hit $5.35 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.61%.
  • WeWork WE shares were down 9.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.25.
  • Gabelli Equity Trust GAB shares were down 1.73% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.11.
  • Bread Financial Holdings BFH shares moved up 0.37% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $29.29, drifting up 0.37%.
  • Veritex Holdings VBTX stock set a new 52-week low of $26.14 on Wednesday, moving down 0.43%.
  • Angi ANGI stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.54. Shares traded up 6.04%.
  • Hain Celestial Group HAIN shares made a new 52-week low of $15.67 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.59% for the day.
  • HUTCHMED (China) HCM shares were down 3.1% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.65.
  • OPKO Health OPK stock hit $1.70 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.14%.
  • Gray Television GTN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $14.05 and moving down 2.22%.
  • Triumph Bancorp TBK shares fell to $52.74 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.7%.
  • C3.ai AI shares were down 0.42% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.65.
  • PRA Group PRAA shares moved down 0.44% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $31.56, drifting down 0.44%.
  • Owens & Minor OMI shares set a new yearly low of $15.59 this morning. The stock was down 30.71% on the session.
  • Cinemark Hldgs CNK stock hit a yearly low of $9.73. The stock was down 4.85% for the day.
  • Allegiant Travel ALGT stock hit a new 52-week low of $63.78. The stock was up 0.2% on the session.
  • LiveRamp Holdings RAMP stock drifted down 0.29% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $17.32.
  • Kratos Defense & Security KTOS shares hit a yearly low of $9.23. The stock was down 2.54% on the session.
  • Ultra Clean Holdings UCTT shares fell to $25.09 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.25%.
  • Capitol Federal Financial CFFN shares were down 0.78% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.18.
  • Dada Nexus DADA shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.33 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.23%.
  • Fulgent Genetics FLGT shares fell to $36.30 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.05%.
  • Virtus Investment VRTS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $146.07 and moving down 2.62%.
  • Eaton Vance Duration EVV shares hit a yearly low of $9.14. The stock was down 0.87% on the session.
  • Fiverr International FVRR stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $28.04. Shares traded down 0.8%.
  • Global Net Lease GNL shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.04 on Wednesday morning, moving down 5.77%.
  • First Foundation FFWM shares hit a yearly low of $17.75. The stock was up 0.11% on the session.
  • Wallbox WBX shares set a new yearly low of $5.90 this morning. The stock was down 0.16% on the session.
  • Sapiens Intl Corp SPNS shares were down 4.51% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $17.65.
  • Paysafe PSFE stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.32. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).
  • First Trust Inter Dur FPF shares set a new 52-week low of $16.02. The stock traded up 0.16%.
  • COHEN & STEERS TAX-ADV PTA shares moved down 0.06% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $17.24, drifting down 0.06%.
  • BigCommerce Holdings BIGC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.39 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.85%.
  • Avanos Medical AVNS shares made a new 52-week low of $20.14 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.71% for the day.
  • Infinera INFN shares hit a yearly low of $4.26. The stock was down 1.82% on the session.
  • AMC Entertainment APE shares set a new yearly low of $1.68 this morning. The stock was down 2.84% on the session.
  • Open Lending LPRO shares were up 0.72% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.84.
  • Stratasys SSYS stock hit a yearly low of $13.03. The stock was down 1.06% for the day.
  • Zuora ZUO stock drifted down 1.78% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.47.
  • AdvanSix ASIX stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $30.69. Shares traded down 1.49%.
  • Magnite MGNI stock set a new 52-week low of $6.29 on Wednesday, moving down 1.62%.
  • Virgin Orbit Holdings VORB shares were down 3.45% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.50.
  • Solid Power SLDP stock set a new 52-week low of $4.70 on Wednesday, moving down 0.82%.
  • Orion Engineered Carbons OEC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.12 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.35%.
  • Oscar Health OSCR stock hit a yearly low of $3.72. The stock was down 5.03% for the day.
  • Schnitzer Steel Indus SCHN shares set a new yearly low of $27.82 this morning. The stock was down 2.62% on the session.
  • John Hancock HTD shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.45 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.43%.
  • WisdomTree Inv WETF shares set a new 52-week low of $4.60. The stock traded up 0.53%.
  • Westrock Coffee WEST stock drifted down 1.87% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.42.
  • SMART Glb Hldgs SGH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $12.79 and moving down 3.34%.
  • CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est IGR shares made a new 52-week low of $5.46 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.59% for the day.
  • Vimeo VMEO stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.80. Shares traded down 3.42%.
  • BlackRock MuniHoldings MUJ stock set a new 52-week low of $11.62 on Wednesday, moving down 0.52%.
  • Anterix ATEX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $33.45 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.02%.
  • Goosehead Insurance GSHD stock set a new 52-week low of $30.28 on Wednesday, moving down 1.12%.
  • Gorman-Rupp GRC shares fell to $23.24 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.9%.
  • SecureWorks SCWX shares were down 1.53% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.07.
  • Arqit Quantum ARQQ stock set a new 52-week low of $4.86 on Wednesday, moving down 0.88%.
  • Cerus CERS shares made a new 52-week low of $3.33 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.97% for the day.
  • Flushing Financial FFIC stock drifted up 0.05% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $19.30.
  • Gladstone Land LANDM shares reached a new 52-week low of $23.91 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.79%.
  • Cyxtera Technologies CYXT shares set a new 52-week low of $2.90. The stock traded up 4.97%.
  • PIMCO Income Strategy PFN shares fell to $6.82 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.58%.
  • Triumph Group TGI shares set a new 52-week low of $8.11. The stock traded down 4.34%.
  • Lilium LILM shares were down 3.14% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.67.
  • Youdao DAO stock set a new 52-week low of $3.81 on Wednesday, moving up 0.51%.
  • Johnson Outdoors JOUT shares fell to $46.78 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.16%.
  • Gevo GEVO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.01 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.12%.
  • Duff & Phelps Global DPG shares hit a yearly low of $12.48. The stock was down 0.52% on the session.
  • Great Lakes Dredge & Dock GLDD shares moved down 1.04% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.08, drifting down 1.04%.
  • Global Medical REIT GMRE shares fell to $7.12 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.19%.
  • Inogen INGN shares set a new 52-week low of $19.48. The stock traded down 3.77%.
  • Atea Pharmaceuticals AVIR shares hit a yearly low of $5.13. The stock was down 1.89% on the session.
  • Core Scientific CORZ shares set a new yearly low of $1.18 this morning. The stock was down 3.54% on the session.
  • PGIM Global High Yield GHY shares set a new 52-week low of $10.43. The stock traded down 0.38%.
  • John Hancock Preferred HPI stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.67. The stock was down 1.81% on the session.
  • Taboola.com TBLA shares made a new 52-week low of $1.71 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.27% for the day.
  • Zumiez ZUMZ stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $20.77 and moving down 0.09%.
  • Latham Group SWIM stock hit a yearly low of $3.40. The stock was down 6.72% for the day.
  • ON24 ONTF shares fell to $8.27 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.41%.
  • Artivion AORT stock hit a yearly low of $9.72. The stock was down 5.33% for the day.
  • Nutex Health NUTX shares made a new 52-week low of $0.56 on Wednesday. The stock was down 8.57% for the day.
  • Prenetics Global PRE shares set a new yearly low of $3.09 this morning. The stock was down 6.21% on the session.
  • BRC BRCC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.28 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.99%.
  • John Hancock Preferred HPF stock set a new 52-week low of $15.78 on Wednesday, moving down 1.86%.
  • iRadimed IRMD stock drifted down 0.81% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $26.56.
  • Kinnate Biopharma KNTE stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $6.73. Shares traded down 33.88%.
  • Sema4 Holdings SMFR shares set a new yearly low of $0.82 this morning. The stock was down 8.63% on the session.
  • Baozun BZUN shares made a new 52-week low of $5.01 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.52% for the day.
  • Casa Systems CASA shares set a new yearly low of $3.10 this morning. The stock was down 0.95% on the session.
  • Gilat Satellite Networks GILT shares moved down 2.27% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.14, drifting down 2.27%.
  • Virtus Total Return Fund ZTR shares set a new 52-week low of $6.02. The stock traded down 2.58%.
  • Pennant Gr PNTG stock set a new 52-week low of $9.31 on Wednesday, moving down 8.59%.
  • First Internet INBK stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $29.07. Shares traded down 2.09%.
  • Nuveen California NCA shares moved down 0.24% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.18, drifting down 0.24%.
  • Cardlytics CDLX shares set a new yearly low of $7.92 this morning. The stock was down 2.77% on the session.
  • Ares Dynamic Credit ARDC shares fell to $11.51 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.86%.
  • Bandwidth BAND stock drifted down 3.56% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.89.
  • Investors Title ITIC stock hit a new 52-week low of $132.00. The stock was down 0.04% on the session.
  • KKR Inc Opps Fund KIO shares made a new 52-week low of $11.08 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.28% for the day.
  • Franklin Duration Income FTF stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $6.04. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Blue Bird BLBD shares made a new 52-week low of $7.47 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.43% for the day.
  • Danimer Scientific DNMR shares were down 3.26% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.35.
  • Kimball International KBAL shares set a new 52-week low of $6.28. The stock traded up 0.16%.
  • Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs AVAH stock drifted down 2.34% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.24.
  • Upland Software UPLD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.19 and moving down 2.93%.
  • Offerpad Solutions OPAD stock hit $0.90 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.14%.
  • eGain EGAN shares set a new 52-week low of $7.02. The stock traded down 3.65%.
  • Information Servs Gr III stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.63. Shares traded down 0.84%.
  • Groupon GRPN stock set a new 52-week low of $7.13 on Wednesday, moving down 4.24%.
  • Affimed AFMD shares moved down 6.73% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.44, drifting down 6.73%.
  • ZimVie ZIMV shares set a new yearly low of $7.88 this morning. The stock was down 4.43% on the session.
  • Cognyte Software CGNT shares fell to $2.91 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.35%.
  • GrowGeneration GRWG shares moved down 3.5% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.25, drifting down 3.5%.
  • Invesco High Income 2023 IHIT shares set a new yearly low of $7.99 this morning. The stock was down 0.62% on the session.
  • 22nd Century Group XXII shares made a new 52-week low of $0.85 on Wednesday. The stock was up 3.52% for the day.
  • Babylon Holdings BBLN stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.40. Shares traded up 7.5%.
  • EyePoint Pharmaceuticals EYPT stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $5.47. Shares traded down 3.29%.
  • Bitfarms BITF stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.90 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.98%.
  • Pure Cycle PCYO stock set a new 52-week low of $7.78 on Wednesday, moving down 0.63%.
  • AXT AXTI shares set a new 52-week low of $4.35. The stock traded down 4.9%.
  • Atomera ATOM shares set a new 52-week low of $7.89. The stock traded down 5.83%.
  • Lineage Cell Therapeutics LCTX shares moved down 4.35% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.09, drifting down 4.35%.
  • Arteris AIP stock hit $5.62 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.51%.
  • Willdan Group WLDN shares fell to $12.80 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.89%.
  • Faraday Future FFIE stock hit a yearly low of $0.50. The stock was down 4.5% for the day.
  • Sono Group SEV shares fell to $1.95 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.11%.
  • Lantronix LTRX stock set a new 52-week low of $4.51 on Wednesday, moving up 0.22%.
  • Semantix STIX shares set a new 52-week low of $2.00. The stock traded down 9.05%.
  • ThredUp TDUP shares fell to $1.49 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat).
  • New America High Income HYB stock set a new 52-week low of $6.36 on Wednesday, moving down 0.47%.
  • Backblaze BLZE shares moved down 2.29% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.56, drifting down 2.29%.
  • Quipt Home Medical QIPT shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.97 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.75%.
  • Whole Earth Brands FREE shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.30 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.89%.
  • Luna Innovations LUNA stock set a new 52-week low of $4.22 on Wednesday, moving down 0.7%.
  • Euroseas ESEA shares set a new yearly low of $18.66 this morning. The stock was up 1.06% on the session.
  • Astra Space ASTR shares set a new yearly low of $0.49 this morning. The stock was up 0.67% on the session.
  • Akoustis Technologies AKTS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.34 and moving down 6.0%.
  • Mayville Engineering MEC shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.29 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.36%.
  • CalAmp CAMP stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.37. Shares traded down 4.53%.
  • Clough Global Equity GLQ shares made a new 52-week low of $6.67 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.29% for the day.
  • Personalis PSNL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.62 and moving down 2.92%.
  • The RealReal REAL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.20 and moving down 2.5%.
  • KULR Tech Gr KULR shares set a new 52-week low of $1.06. The stock traded down 3.13%.
  • comScore SCOR stock hit $1.23 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.36%.
  • Ovid Therapeutics OVID stock set a new 52-week low of $1.59 on Wednesday, moving down 2.44%.
  • KalVista Pharma KALV stock hit a yearly low of $4.37. The stock was down 0.87% for the day.
  • United Security UBFO shares set a new 52-week low of $6.49. The stock traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Glatfelter GLT shares set a new yearly low of $2.45 this morning. The stock was down 8.86% on the session.
  • Lument Finance Trust LFT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.03 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.25%.
  • Enthusiast Gaming EGLX stock hit a yearly low of $0.67. The stock was down 10.37% for the day.
  • SelectQuote SLQT stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.60. The stock was down 5.75% on the session.
  • Consumer Pf Servs CPSS shares moved down 7.12% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.79, drifting down 7.12%.
  • Ideanomics IDEX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.20 and moving down 2.75%.
  • Momentus MNTS shares fell to $1.15 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.89%.
  • MediciNova MNOV shares were down 0.5% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.96.
  • Bancroft Fund BCV shares made a new 52-week low of $16.60 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.54% for the day.
  • Synchronoss Technologies SNCR stock hit a yearly low of $1.01. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Vox Royalty VOXR stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.06. The stock was down 6.06% on the session.
  • Argo Blockchain ARBK shares set a new 52-week low of $1.97. The stock traded down 8.22%.
  • Via Renewables VIA stock set a new 52-week low of $5.92 on Wednesday, moving down 3.35%.
  • AcuityAds Holdings ATY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.56 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.57%.
  • Pcm Fund PCM stock drifted down 2.16% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.62.
  • Verastem VSTM stock drifted down 7.65% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.41.
  • Telesat TSAT stock hit a yearly low of $6.82. The stock was down 2.08% for the day.
  • Bit Digital BTBT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.01 and moving down 0.95%.
  • Venator Materials VNTR stock hit a yearly low of $0.76. The stock was down 0.31% for the day.
  • Camber Energy CEI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.16 and moving down 5.55%.
  • Zepp Health ZEPP shares made a new 52-week low of $1.24 on Wednesday. The stock was up 2.29% for the day.
  • Candel Therapeutics CADL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.75 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.99%.
  • Pixelworks PXLW shares set a new yearly low of $1.40 this morning. The stock was down 0.69% on the session.
  • Dare Bioscience DARE shares made a new 52-week low of $0.92 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.01% for the day.
  • Pieris Pharmaceuticals PIRS shares fell to $1.02 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.3%.
  • Blue Apron Hldgs APRN stock set a new 52-week low of $2.11 on Wednesday, moving down 7.56%.
  • Spectrum Pharmaceuticals SPPI stock hit a yearly low of $0.36. The stock was down 0.29% for the day.
  • CuriosityStream CURI stock set a new 52-week low of $1.33 on Wednesday, moving down 2.54%.
  • Nano Labs NA shares moved down 1.55% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.26, drifting down 1.55%.
  • Starbox Group Hldgs STBX shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.52 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.07%.
  • Taysha Gene Therapies TSHA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.54 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.07%.
  • Rubicon Technologies RBT shares hit a yearly low of $1.32. The stock was down 4.61% on the session.
  • HOOKIPA Pharma HOOK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.15 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.44%.
  • Wrap Technologies WRAP stock hit a yearly low of $1.50. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • GSI Technology GSIT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.21 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.76%.
  • Viant Technology DSP shares set a new yearly low of $4.03 this morning. The stock was down 1.22% on the session.
  • Boxed BOXD stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.72. Shares traded down 5.25%.
  • Evolve Transition Infr SNMP shares fell to $0.28 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.03%.
  • Mesa Air Group MESA shares hit a yearly low of $1.40. The stock was down 1.37% on the session.
  • Unity Biotechnology UBX shares set a new yearly low of $0.35 this morning. The stock was down 1.98% on the session.
  • GreenPower Motor Co GP stock set a new 52-week low of $2.12 on Wednesday, moving down 2.27%.
  • Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE stock set a new 52-week low of $1.14 on Wednesday, moving down 7.26%.
  • Shift Technologies SFT stock hit $0.56 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.69%.
  • Gaia GAIA shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.30 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.85%.
  • Black Diamond Therapeutic BDTX shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.30 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.57%.
  • BurgerFi International BFI stock set a new 52-week low of $2.00 on Wednesday, moving down 2.88%.
  • Drive Shack DS shares moved down 7.47% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.46, drifting down 7.47%.
  • Allied Esports Enter AESE stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.12. Shares traded down 0.84%.
  • IZEA Worldwide IZEA shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.68 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.28%.
  • Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG shares set a new 52-week low of $1.55. The stock traded down 1.23%.
  • Lytus Technologies Hldgs LYT shares fell to $1.06 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.91%.
  • Stone Harbor Emg Mkts EDI shares were up 1.23% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.04.
  • Arcimoto FUV stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.80 and moving down 4.24%.
  • CENTRAL & EASTERN EUROPE CEE stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $6.18. Shares traded down 0.32%.
  • AgEagle Aerial Sys UAVS shares moved up 0.53% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.43, drifting up 0.53%.
  • Kaleyra KLR shares fell to $0.82 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.0%.
  • Quince Therapeutics QNCX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.86 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.76%.
  • SPI Energy SPI shares hit a yearly low of $1.20. The stock was down 1.57% on the session.
  • Hepion Pharmaceuticals HEPA stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.44. The stock was down 1.08% on the session.
  • Orgenesis ORGS stock hit $1.30 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.24%.
  • Conformis CFMS shares made a new 52-week low of $0.17 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.89% for the day.
  • IMV IMV shares made a new 52-week low of $0.36 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.48% for the day.
  • Beasley Broadcast Group BBGI shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.02 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.77%.
  • Akari Therapeutics AKTX shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.50 on Wednesday morning, moving down 8.91%.
  • ClearSign Technologies CLIR stock drifted down 2.56% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.75.
  • Greenland Technologies GTEC shares fell to $2.19 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.89%.
  • Invacare IVC shares were down 3.95% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.71.
  • Nuvve Holding NVVE shares moved down 4.65% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.21, drifting down 4.65%.
  • Entera Bio ENTX stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.92. The stock was down 2.06% on the session.
  • Avrobio AVRO shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.60, drifting 0.0% (flat).
  • Mobile Global Esports MGAM shares set a new yearly low of $1.30 this morning. The stock was down 1.56% on the session.
  • Spruce Biosciences SPRB shares were down 1.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.13.
  • Horizon Global HZN stock set a new 52-week low of $0.93 on Wednesday, moving down 7.77%.
  • Takung Art TKAT stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.74. Shares traded down 4.04%.
  • AIM ImmunoTech AIM shares moved up 2.5% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.49, drifting up 2.5%.
  • Applied Therapeutics APLT stock hit $0.51 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.08%.
  • Lizhi LIZI stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.48. Shares traded down 7.64%.
  • voxeljet VJET stock hit a yearly low of $2.87. The stock was down 2.91% for the day.
  • United Insurance Holdings UIHC shares set a new yearly low of $0.56 this morning. The stock was down 0.87% on the session.
  • Loyalty Ventures LYLT stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.95. The stock was down 7.37% on the session.
  • BSQUARE BSQR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.13%.
  • Delcath Systems DCTH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.41 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 10.04%.
  • Blue Water Vaccines BWV shares hit a yearly low of $1.39. The stock was down 8.81% on the session.
  • Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG shares made a new 52-week low of $0.82 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.03% for the day.
  • Astrotech ASTC shares set a new yearly low of $0.38 this morning. The stock was down 4.11% on the session.
  • Novo Integrated Sciences NVOS stock hit a yearly low of $0.61. The stock was down 26.01% for the day.
  • Educational Development EDUC shares made a new 52-week low of $2.18 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.46% for the day.
  • T2 Biosystems TTOO stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.05. The stock was down 33.88% on the session.
  • Hallmark Financial Servs HALL stock hit $1.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.19%.
  • Sonim Technologies SONM shares hit a yearly low of $0.45. The stock was down 2.47% on the session.
  • GSE Systems GVP shares were down 1.8% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.81.
  • Jaguar Health JAGX stock set a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Wednesday, moving up 1.55%.
  • Akso Health Group AHG stock hit $0.59 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 11.85%.
  • BTCS BTCS stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.26. Shares traded down 1.05%.
  • First High-School Edu FHS shares made a new 52-week low of $0.54 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.9% for the day.
  • Aprea Therapeutics APRE shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.59 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.26%.
  • Immix Biopharma IMMX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.15 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.09%.
  • Helbiz HLBZ stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.24 and moving down 6.76%.
  • Eqonex EQOS stock hit $0.33 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.7%.
  • EBET EBET shares fell to $0.87 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.23%.
  • Oriental Culture Holding OCG stock hit a yearly low of $0.65. The stock was up 0.01% for the day.
  • Very Good Food VGFC stock set a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Wednesday, moving down 0.99%.
  • Socket Mobile SCKT stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.00. Shares traded down 0.49%.
  • NeuroMetrix NURO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.91 and moving down 9.76%.
  • Reed's REED shares fell to $0.12 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.3%.
  • Data Storage DTST shares were up 0.5% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.97.
  • JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.77. Shares traded down 2.22%.
  • Arcadia Biosciences RKDA shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.71%.
  • Generation Income GIPR shares moved down 3.0% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.00, drifting down 3.0%.
  • Ontrak OTRK stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.43. Shares traded down 2.09%.
  • American Virtual Cloud AVCT stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.29. The stock was down 22.25% on the session.
  • Inpixon INPX shares hit a yearly low of $4.85. The stock was down 3.35% on the session.
  • Hoth Therapeutics HOTH shares fell to $0.31 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.04%.
  • TC BioPharm (Holdings) TCBP shares set a new 52-week low of $0.21. The stock traded up 7.4%.
  • JX Luxventure JXJT stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.75. The stock was down 1.32% on the session.
  • Chembio Diagnostics CEMI stock hit $0.31 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.14%.
  • Rail Vision RVSN shares made a new 52-week low of $0.47 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.84% for the day.
  • Biophytis BPTS shares hit a yearly low of $0.50. The stock was down 4.5% on the session.
  • Benitec Biopharma BNTC shares made a new 52-week low of $0.30 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.13% for the day.
  • OceanPal OP stock hit a yearly low of $0.26. The stock was down 2.79% for the day.
  • Dynatronics DYNT stock hit a yearly low of $0.42. The stock was down 8.7% for the day.
  • SeqLL SQL shares were up 9.93% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.49.
  • CohBar CWBR stock hit $2.54 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.22%.
  • Viveve Medical VIVE stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.58. Shares traded up 2.34%.
  • NovaBay Pharmaceuticals NBY stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.09. Shares traded up 1.7%.
  • JanOne JAN shares moved up 1.06% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.86, drifting up 1.06%.
  • G Medical Innovations GMVD shares set a new yearly low of $0.20 this morning. The stock was down 6.14% on the session.
  • Kaspien Hldgs KSPN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.33 and moving up 0.89%.
  • Nova Lifestyle NVFY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.63 and moving down 5.01%.
  • SINTX Technologies SINT shares hit a yearly low of $0.16. The stock was down 9.87% on the session.
  • My Size MYSZ stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.10. The stock was down 14.12% on the session.
  • Energy Focus EFOI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.41 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.91%.
  • Nuwellis NUWE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.34 and moving down 16.4%.
  • Connexa Sports Techs CNXA stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.21. Shares traded down 7.13%.
  • SenesTech SNES stock drifted down 3.54% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.26.

Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need! And for even more up-to-date info on 52-week lows and highs, check out Benzinga Pro. This cutting-edge market research platform alerts traders of which stocks are trading near their 52-week highs and lows each morning - and delivers lots of other actionable data. Learn more here.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-ftwOptions