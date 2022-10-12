Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

During Wednesday's trading, 517 companies set new 52-week lows.

Interesting Highlights From Today's 52-Week Lows:

Microsoft MSFT was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.

was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. SenesTech SNES was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Kinnate Biopharma KNTE shares traded down 33.88% to reach its 52-week low, making it the biggest loser.

shares traded down 33.88% to reach its 52-week low, making it the biggest loser. AT&T T 's shares had the biggest turnaround, impressively rebounding 0.0% after reaching a new 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows on Wednesday:

Microsoft MSFT stock set a new 52-week low of $223.96 on Wednesday, moving up 0.01%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $223.96 on Wednesday, moving up 0.01%. JPMorgan Chase JPM stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $101.28. Shares traded up 2.14%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $101.28. Shares traded up 2.14%. Bank of America BAC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $29.48 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.6%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $29.48 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.6%. Accenture ACN shares fell to $251.04 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.18%.

shares fell to $251.04 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.18%. Verizon Communications VZ stock set a new 52-week low of $35.79 on Wednesday, moving up 0.1%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $35.79 on Wednesday, moving up 0.1%. Comcast CMCSA stock drifted up 0.47% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $28.52.

stock drifted up 0.47% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $28.52. Qualcomm QCOM shares reached a new 52-week low of $108.38 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.42%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $108.38 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.42%. Royal Bank of Canada RY stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $85.19. Shares traded up 0.92%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $85.19. Shares traded up 0.92%. AT&T T stock set a new 52-week low of $14.67 on Wednesday, moving 0.0% (flat).

stock set a new 52-week low of $14.67 on Wednesday, moving 0.0% (flat). Intel INTC shares were up 1.24% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $24.66.

shares were up 1.24% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $24.66. HSBC Holdings HSBC stock hit $24.77 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.24%.

stock hit $24.77 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.24%. S&P Global SPGI shares were down 0.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $291.28.

shares were down 0.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $291.28. American Tower AMT stock drifted down 2.74% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $182.43.

stock drifted down 2.74% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $182.43. Citigroup C shares were up 1.27% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $40.05.

shares were up 1.27% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $40.05. Sony Group SONY shares set a new yearly low of $63.10 this morning. The stock was down 1.06% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $63.10 this morning. The stock was down 1.06% on the session. ServiceNow NOW stock hit a yearly low of $365.94. The stock was down 0.09% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $365.94. The stock was down 0.09% for the day. Enbridge ENB stock hit a new 52-week low of $35.57. The stock was down 0.5% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $35.57. The stock was down 0.5% on the session. Duke Energy DUK stock hit a new 52-week low of $88.06. The stock was down 1.36% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $88.06. The stock was down 1.36% on the session. Brookfield Asset Mgmt BAM shares set a new yearly low of $38.11 this morning. The stock was down 0.85% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $38.11 this morning. The stock was down 0.85% on the session. U.S. Bancorp USB stock set a new 52-week low of $38.60 on Wednesday, moving up 1.39%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $38.60 on Wednesday, moving up 1.39%. Bank of Montreal BMO stock drifted up 1.26% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $82.83.

stock drifted up 1.26% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $82.83. Truist Financial TFC shares set a new yearly low of $41.87 this morning. The stock was up 0.19% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $41.87 this morning. The stock was up 0.19% on the session. Crown Castle CCI stock drifted down 2.89% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $128.17.

stock drifted down 2.89% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $128.17. Charter Communications CHTR shares set a new yearly low of $302.77 this morning. The stock was down 0.97% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $302.77 this morning. The stock was down 0.97% on the session. TC Energy TRP stock hit $39.59 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat).

stock hit $39.59 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat). KLA KLAC shares set a new 52-week low of $274.81. The stock traded down 1.53%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $274.81. The stock traded down 1.53%. Canadian Imperial Bank CM stock set a new 52-week low of $40.36 on Wednesday, moving up 1.08%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $40.36 on Wednesday, moving up 1.08%. National Grid NGG stock hit a yearly low of $47.60. The stock was down 1.76% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $47.60. The stock was down 1.76% for the day. Marvell Tech MRVL stock set a new 52-week low of $37.41 on Wednesday, moving down 2.12%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $37.41 on Wednesday, moving down 2.12%. Xcel Energy XEL shares moved down 1.45% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $58.86, drifting down 1.45%.

shares moved down 1.45% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $58.86, drifting down 1.45%. Block SQ stock hit a yearly low of $52.43. The stock was down 0.11% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $52.43. The stock was down 0.11% for the day. Bank of New York Mellon BK shares were down 0.31% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $37.94.

shares were down 0.31% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $37.94. Vodafone Group VOD stock hit a yearly low of $10.85. The stock was down 0.63% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $10.85. The stock was down 0.63% for the day. Yum Brands YUM shares made a new 52-week low of $104.39 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.69% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $104.39 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.69% for the day. Cognizant Tech Solns CTSH shares fell to $56.91 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.02%.

shares fell to $56.91 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.02%. Manulife Financial MFC shares fell to $15.28 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.45%.

shares fell to $15.28 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.45%. Lloyds Banking Group LYG stock hit a yearly low of $1.70. The stock was down 3.63% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.70. The stock was down 3.63% for the day. Public Service Enterprise PEG shares set a new yearly low of $54.24 this morning. The stock was down 1.28% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $54.24 this morning. The stock was down 1.28% on the session. WEC Energy Gr WEC stock set a new 52-week low of $83.81 on Wednesday, moving down 1.2%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $83.81 on Wednesday, moving down 1.2%. SBA Communications SBAC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $243.79 and moving down 4.21%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $243.79 and moving down 4.21%. Datadog DDOG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $80.26 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.04%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $80.26 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.04%. Eversource Energy ES shares were down 0.87% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $73.54.

shares were down 0.87% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $73.54. Wipro WIT stock drifted down 2.42% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.61.

stock drifted down 2.42% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.61. Dell Technologies DELL stock set a new 52-week low of $33.58 on Wednesday, moving down 0.03%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $33.58 on Wednesday, moving down 0.03%. Barclays BCS shares hit a yearly low of $5.88. The stock was down 0.57% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.88. The stock was down 0.57% on the session. Orange ORAN stock hit $8.81 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.22%.

stock hit $8.81 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.22%. First Republic Bank FRC shares were down 0.48% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $128.92.

shares were down 0.48% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $128.92. T. Rowe Price Gr TROW shares moved down 4.92% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $97.45, drifting down 4.92%.

shares moved down 4.92% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $97.45, drifting down 4.92%. DTE Energy DTE stock hit a yearly low of $104.76. The stock was down 1.07% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $104.76. The stock was down 1.07% for the day. Entergy ETR shares made a new 52-week low of $99.16 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.58% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $99.16 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.58% for the day. Equifax EFX shares set a new 52-week low of $162.12. The stock traded up 0.15%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $162.12. The stock traded up 0.15%. Telefonica TEF shares moved down 0.79% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.13, drifting down 0.79%.

shares moved down 0.79% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.13, drifting down 0.79%. PPL PPL shares set a new yearly low of $24.41 this morning. The stock was down 0.95% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $24.41 this morning. The stock was down 0.95% on the session. Northern Trust NTRS stock hit $83.17 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.59%.

stock hit $83.17 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.59%. Fortis FTS stock hit $36.09 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.05%.

stock hit $36.09 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.05%. Mid-America Apartment MAA shares set a new yearly low of $143.56 this morning. The stock was down 1.21% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $143.56 this morning. The stock was down 1.21% on the session. CMS Energy CMS shares fell to $54.65 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.03%.

shares fell to $54.65 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.03%. Teledyne Technologies TDY stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $329.59. Shares traded down 0.54%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $329.59. Shares traded down 0.54%. Sun Communities SUI shares fell to $122.68 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.44%.

shares fell to $122.68 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.44%. Garmin GRMN stock set a new 52-week low of $78.03 on Wednesday, moving up 0.34%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $78.03 on Wednesday, moving up 0.34%. Brookfield Infr Partners BIP shares made a new 52-week low of $32.84 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.18% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $32.84 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.18% for the day. KeyCorp KEY shares set a new yearly low of $15.47 this morning. The stock was up 0.57% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $15.47 this morning. The stock was up 0.57% on the session. Icon ICLR shares moved up 0.33% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $174.00, drifting up 0.33%.

shares moved up 0.33% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $174.00, drifting up 0.33%. Magna International MGA shares moved up 0.35% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $46.63, drifting up 0.35%.

shares moved up 0.35% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $46.63, drifting up 0.35%. Match Group MTCH stock set a new 52-week low of $45.80 on Wednesday, moving down 1.89%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $45.80 on Wednesday, moving down 1.89%. Catalent CTLT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $72.10 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.65%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $72.10 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.65%. Evergy EVRG shares were down 1.46% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $56.26.

shares were down 1.46% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $56.26. Ryanair Holdings RYAAY stock drifted down 1.34% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $55.90.

stock drifted down 1.34% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $55.90. Skyworks Solutions SWKS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $79.57 and moving down 1.17%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $79.57 and moving down 1.17%. Alliant Energy LNT shares were down 1.67% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $49.22.

shares were down 1.67% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $49.22. Shaw Communications SJR shares set a new yearly low of $24.10 this morning. The stock was down 0.7% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $24.10 this morning. The stock was down 0.7% on the session. Camden Prop Trust CPT shares set a new yearly low of $110.84 this morning. The stock was down 1.09% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $110.84 this morning. The stock was down 1.09% on the session. SS&C Technologies Hldgs SSNC shares fell to $46.29 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.71%.

shares fell to $46.29 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.71%. Paramount Global PARA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $17.93 and moving down 0.08%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $17.93 and moving down 0.08%. Teradyne TER stock hit $72.04 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.73%.

stock hit $72.04 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.73%. Liberty Broadband LBRDA stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $73.47. Shares traded down 2.0%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $73.47. Shares traded down 2.0%. Stanley Black & Decker SWK shares reached a new 52-week low of $74.51 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.51%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $74.51 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.51%. Splunk SPLK shares fell to $67.49 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.74%.

shares fell to $67.49 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.74%. SolarEdge Technologies SEDG shares fell to $195.61 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.37%.

shares fell to $195.61 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.37%. Domino's Pizza DPZ shares were down 0.01% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $299.43.

shares were down 0.01% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $299.43. TransUnion TRU shares moved up 1.02% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $55.18, drifting up 1.02%.

shares moved up 1.02% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $55.18, drifting up 1.02%. Essential Utilities WTRG shares were down 0.91% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $40.15.

shares were down 0.91% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $40.15. Franklin Resources BEN shares made a new 52-week low of $20.74 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.84% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $20.74 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.84% for the day. Nomura Holdings NMR stock drifted down 1.52% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.21.

stock drifted down 1.52% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.21. Carlyle Group CG stock hit a yearly low of $25.13. The stock was down 1.31% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $25.13. The stock was down 1.31% for the day. Comerica CMA shares set a new yearly low of $68.86 this morning. The stock was up 0.4% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $68.86 this morning. The stock was up 0.4% on the session. DocuSign DOCU shares fell to $43.35 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.38%.

shares fell to $43.35 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.38%. Teleflex TFX shares set a new yearly low of $186.00 this morning. The stock was down 2.11% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $186.00 this morning. The stock was down 2.11% on the session. Brookfield Renewable BEP shares set a new 52-week low of $28.22. The stock traded down 2.08%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $28.22. The stock traded down 2.08%. Aegon AEG stock drifted down 0.26% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.76.

stock drifted down 0.26% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.76. SK Telecom Co SKM stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.72. The stock was up 0.59% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.72. The stock was up 0.59% on the session. DISH Network DISH shares set a new 52-week low of $13.06. The stock traded down 1.04%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $13.06. The stock traded down 1.04%. Logitech International LOGI shares set a new 52-week low of $42.97. The stock traded down 0.69%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $42.97. The stock traded down 0.69%. Zillow Gr ZG shares reached a new 52-week low of $27.85 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.57%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $27.85 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.57%. Zillow Gr Z shares set a new 52-week low of $27.81. The stock traded up 0.64%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $27.81. The stock traded up 0.64%. Western Alliance WAL shares made a new 52-week low of $61.44 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.14% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $61.44 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.14% for the day. UiPath PATH stock drifted up 0.3% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.61.

stock drifted up 0.3% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.61. SEI Investments SEIC stock hit $47.64 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.79%.

stock hit $47.64 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.79%. Americold Realty Trust COLD shares made a new 52-week low of $23.45 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.29% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $23.45 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.29% for the day. Dentsply Sirona XRAY stock drifted down 0.29% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $27.66.

stock drifted down 0.29% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $27.66. AMC Entertainment AMC shares moved down 5.31% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.68, drifting down 5.31%.

shares moved down 5.31% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.68, drifting down 5.31%. Exact Sciences EXAS stock hit a new 52-week low of $30.61. The stock was down 4.29% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $30.61. The stock was down 4.29% on the session. Cosan CSAN stock drifted down 3.86% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.41.

stock drifted down 3.86% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.41. Popular BPOP stock set a new 52-week low of $68.94 on Wednesday, moving down 1.01%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $68.94 on Wednesday, moving down 1.01%. Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs DNB shares moved up 0.46% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.71, drifting up 0.46%.

shares moved up 0.46% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.71, drifting up 0.46%. PLDT PHI shares set a new yearly low of $23.83 this morning. The stock was down 0.35% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $23.83 this morning. The stock was down 0.35% on the session. MKS Instruments MKSI shares hit a yearly low of $76.66. The stock was down 2.8% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $76.66. The stock was down 2.8% on the session. Doximity DOCS stock set a new 52-week low of $25.00 on Wednesday, moving down 11.68%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $25.00 on Wednesday, moving down 11.68%. Guidewire Software GWRE shares fell to $57.71 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.59%.

shares fell to $57.71 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.59%. Bilibili BILI shares fell to $12.33 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.23%.

shares fell to $12.33 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.23%. IAC IAC stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $46.19. Shares traded down 6.92%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $46.19. Shares traded down 6.92%. Vornado Realty VNO shares were down 0.85% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $20.68.

shares were down 0.85% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $20.68. New York Community NYCB shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.35 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.41%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.35 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.41%. Premier PINC stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $32.83. Shares traded down 0.3%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $32.83. Shares traded down 0.3%. Coupa Software COUP stock hit a new 52-week low of $50.11. The stock was down 2.04% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $50.11. The stock was down 2.04% on the session. Five9 FIVN shares moved down 0.59% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $53.36, drifting down 0.59%.

shares moved down 0.59% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $53.36, drifting down 0.59%. Blue Owl Cap OWL shares hit a yearly low of $8.49. The stock was down 2.44% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $8.49. The stock was down 2.44% on the session. Stericycle SRCL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $40.04 and moving down 2.47%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $40.04 and moving down 2.47%. Cirrus Logic CRUS shares set a new 52-week low of $64.14. The stock traded down 1.8%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $64.14. The stock traded down 1.8%. ICU Medical ICUI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $138.54 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.43%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $138.54 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.43%. Enviva EVA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $49.20 and moving down 15.52%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $49.20 and moving down 15.52%. Janus Henderson Gr JHG shares made a new 52-week low of $19.19 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.25% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $19.19 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.25% for the day. Weibo WB stock hit a yearly low of $13.69. The stock was down 2.04% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $13.69. The stock was down 2.04% for the day. RingCentral RNG shares reached a new 52-week low of $32.60 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.11%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $32.60 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.11%. Amedisys AMED stock hit a new 52-week low of $91.15. The stock was down 2.16% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $91.15. The stock was down 2.16% on the session. Petco Health and Wellness WOOF stock drifted down 1.26% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.45.

stock drifted down 1.26% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.45. Thoughtworks Holding TWKS shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.80 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.01%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.80 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.01%. Avient AVNT shares reached a new 52-week low of $29.69 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.93%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $29.69 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.93%. Cohen & Steers CNS stock hit $55.75 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.67%.

stock hit $55.75 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.67%. Neogen NEOG shares moved up 6.08% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.54, drifting up 6.08%.

shares moved up 6.08% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.54, drifting up 6.08%. Gates Industrial Corp GTES stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.42. The stock was down 2.37% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.42. The stock was down 2.37% on the session. Pegasystems PEGA stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $29.83. Shares traded down 0.46%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $29.83. Shares traded down 0.46%. BlackBerry BB shares hit a yearly low of $4.11. The stock was up 0.84% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.11. The stock was up 0.84% on the session. Maravai LifeSciences MRVI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.73 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.44%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.73 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.44%. Rapid7 RPD stock hit a yearly low of $39.65. The stock was down 2.84% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $39.65. The stock was down 2.84% for the day. Altice USA ATUS stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.99. Shares traded down 2.59%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.99. Shares traded down 2.59%. Conmed CNMD shares set a new yearly low of $74.22 this morning. The stock was down 3.44% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $74.22 this morning. The stock was down 3.44% on the session. Vicor VICR stock hit $49.23 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.11%.

stock hit $49.23 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.11%. JetBlue Airways JBLU stock drifted up 0.78% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.22.

stock drifted up 0.78% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.22. Focus Finl Partners FOCS stock set a new 52-week low of $30.71 on Wednesday, moving down 2.42%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $30.71 on Wednesday, moving down 2.42%. Fisker FSR shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.45 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.67%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.45 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.67%. Millicom Intl Cellular TIGO shares made a new 52-week low of $11.25 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.09% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $11.25 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.09% for the day. DigitalBridge Group DBRG stock set a new 52-week low of $11.79 on Wednesday, moving down 4.96%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $11.79 on Wednesday, moving down 4.96%. Certara CERT stock hit a yearly low of $11.98. The stock was down 2.85% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $11.98. The stock was down 2.85% for the day. Itron ITRI stock drifted down 2.53% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $41.79.

stock drifted down 2.53% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $41.79. Reaves Utility Income UTG stock drifted down 0.07% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $25.36.

stock drifted down 0.07% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $25.36. Opendoor Technologies OPEN shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.63 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.56%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.63 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.56%. Upwork UPWK shares set a new 52-week low of $12.80. The stock traded down 2.32%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $12.80. The stock traded down 2.32%. Ballard Power Systems BLDP shares set a new yearly low of $5.67 this morning. The stock was down 5.01% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.67 this morning. The stock was down 5.01% on the session. E2open Parent Holdings ETWO stock hit $5.35 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.61%.

stock hit $5.35 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.61%. WeWork WE shares were down 9.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.25.

shares were down 9.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.25. Gabelli Equity Trust GAB shares were down 1.73% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.11.

shares were down 1.73% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.11. Bread Financial Holdings BFH shares moved up 0.37% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $29.29, drifting up 0.37%.

shares moved up 0.37% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $29.29, drifting up 0.37%. Veritex Holdings VBTX stock set a new 52-week low of $26.14 on Wednesday, moving down 0.43%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $26.14 on Wednesday, moving down 0.43%. Angi ANGI stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.54. Shares traded up 6.04%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.54. Shares traded up 6.04%. Hain Celestial Group HAIN shares made a new 52-week low of $15.67 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.59% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $15.67 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.59% for the day. HUTCHMED (China) HCM shares were down 3.1% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.65.

shares were down 3.1% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.65. OPKO Health OPK stock hit $1.70 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.14%.

stock hit $1.70 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.14%. Gray Television GTN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $14.05 and moving down 2.22%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $14.05 and moving down 2.22%. Triumph Bancorp TBK shares fell to $52.74 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.7%.

shares fell to $52.74 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.7%. C3.ai AI shares were down 0.42% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.65.

shares were down 0.42% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.65. PRA Group PRAA shares moved down 0.44% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $31.56, drifting down 0.44%.

shares moved down 0.44% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $31.56, drifting down 0.44%. Owens & Minor OMI shares set a new yearly low of $15.59 this morning. The stock was down 30.71% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $15.59 this morning. The stock was down 30.71% on the session. Cinemark Hldgs CNK stock hit a yearly low of $9.73. The stock was down 4.85% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $9.73. The stock was down 4.85% for the day. Allegiant Travel ALGT stock hit a new 52-week low of $63.78. The stock was up 0.2% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $63.78. The stock was up 0.2% on the session. LiveRamp Holdings RAMP stock drifted down 0.29% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $17.32.

stock drifted down 0.29% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $17.32. Kratos Defense & Security KTOS shares hit a yearly low of $9.23. The stock was down 2.54% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $9.23. The stock was down 2.54% on the session. Ultra Clean Holdings UCTT shares fell to $25.09 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.25%.

shares fell to $25.09 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.25%. Capitol Federal Financial CFFN shares were down 0.78% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.18.

shares were down 0.78% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.18. Dada Nexus DADA shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.33 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.23%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.33 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.23%. Fulgent Genetics FLGT shares fell to $36.30 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.05%.

shares fell to $36.30 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.05%. Virtus Investment VRTS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $146.07 and moving down 2.62%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $146.07 and moving down 2.62%. Eaton Vance Duration EVV shares hit a yearly low of $9.14. The stock was down 0.87% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $9.14. The stock was down 0.87% on the session. Fiverr International FVRR stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $28.04. Shares traded down 0.8%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $28.04. Shares traded down 0.8%. Global Net Lease GNL shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.04 on Wednesday morning, moving down 5.77%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.04 on Wednesday morning, moving down 5.77%. First Foundation FFWM shares hit a yearly low of $17.75. The stock was up 0.11% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $17.75. The stock was up 0.11% on the session. Wallbox WBX shares set a new yearly low of $5.90 this morning. The stock was down 0.16% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.90 this morning. The stock was down 0.16% on the session. Sapiens Intl Corp SPNS shares were down 4.51% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $17.65.

shares were down 4.51% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $17.65. Paysafe PSFE stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.32. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.32. Shares traded 0.0% (flat). First Trust Inter Dur FPF shares set a new 52-week low of $16.02. The stock traded up 0.16%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $16.02. The stock traded up 0.16%. COHEN & STEERS TAX-ADV PTA shares moved down 0.06% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $17.24, drifting down 0.06%.

shares moved down 0.06% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $17.24, drifting down 0.06%. BigCommerce Holdings BIGC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.39 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.85%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.39 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.85%. Avanos Medical AVNS shares made a new 52-week low of $20.14 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.71% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $20.14 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.71% for the day. Infinera INFN shares hit a yearly low of $4.26. The stock was down 1.82% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.26. The stock was down 1.82% on the session. AMC Entertainment APE shares set a new yearly low of $1.68 this morning. The stock was down 2.84% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.68 this morning. The stock was down 2.84% on the session. Open Lending LPRO shares were up 0.72% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.84.

shares were up 0.72% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.84. Stratasys SSYS stock hit a yearly low of $13.03. The stock was down 1.06% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $13.03. The stock was down 1.06% for the day. Zuora ZUO stock drifted down 1.78% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.47.

stock drifted down 1.78% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.47. AdvanSix ASIX stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $30.69. Shares traded down 1.49%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $30.69. Shares traded down 1.49%. Magnite MGNI stock set a new 52-week low of $6.29 on Wednesday, moving down 1.62%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.29 on Wednesday, moving down 1.62%. Virgin Orbit Holdings VORB shares were down 3.45% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.50.

shares were down 3.45% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.50. Solid Power SLDP stock set a new 52-week low of $4.70 on Wednesday, moving down 0.82%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.70 on Wednesday, moving down 0.82%. Orion Engineered Carbons OEC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.12 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.35%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.12 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.35%. Oscar Health OSCR stock hit a yearly low of $3.72. The stock was down 5.03% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.72. The stock was down 5.03% for the day. Schnitzer Steel Indus SCHN shares set a new yearly low of $27.82 this morning. The stock was down 2.62% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $27.82 this morning. The stock was down 2.62% on the session. John Hancock HTD shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.45 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.43%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.45 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.43%. WisdomTree Inv WETF shares set a new 52-week low of $4.60. The stock traded up 0.53%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.60. The stock traded up 0.53%. Westrock Coffee WEST stock drifted down 1.87% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.42.

stock drifted down 1.87% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.42. SMART Glb Hldgs SGH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $12.79 and moving down 3.34%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $12.79 and moving down 3.34%. CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est IGR shares made a new 52-week low of $5.46 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.59% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $5.46 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.59% for the day. Vimeo VMEO stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.80. Shares traded down 3.42%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.80. Shares traded down 3.42%. BlackRock MuniHoldings MUJ stock set a new 52-week low of $11.62 on Wednesday, moving down 0.52%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $11.62 on Wednesday, moving down 0.52%. Anterix ATEX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $33.45 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.02%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $33.45 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.02%. Goosehead Insurance GSHD stock set a new 52-week low of $30.28 on Wednesday, moving down 1.12%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $30.28 on Wednesday, moving down 1.12%. Gorman-Rupp GRC shares fell to $23.24 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.9%.

shares fell to $23.24 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.9%. SecureWorks SCWX shares were down 1.53% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.07.

shares were down 1.53% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.07. Arqit Quantum ARQQ stock set a new 52-week low of $4.86 on Wednesday, moving down 0.88%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.86 on Wednesday, moving down 0.88%. Cerus CERS shares made a new 52-week low of $3.33 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.97% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.33 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.97% for the day. Flushing Financial FFIC stock drifted up 0.05% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $19.30.

stock drifted up 0.05% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $19.30. Gladstone Land LANDM shares reached a new 52-week low of $23.91 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.79%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $23.91 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.79%. Cyxtera Technologies CYXT shares set a new 52-week low of $2.90. The stock traded up 4.97%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.90. The stock traded up 4.97%. PIMCO Income Strategy PFN shares fell to $6.82 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.58%.

shares fell to $6.82 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.58%. Triumph Group TGI shares set a new 52-week low of $8.11. The stock traded down 4.34%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $8.11. The stock traded down 4.34%. Lilium LILM shares were down 3.14% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.67.

shares were down 3.14% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.67. Youdao DAO stock set a new 52-week low of $3.81 on Wednesday, moving up 0.51%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.81 on Wednesday, moving up 0.51%. Johnson Outdoors JOUT shares fell to $46.78 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.16%.

shares fell to $46.78 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.16%. Gevo GEVO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.01 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.12%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.01 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.12%. Duff & Phelps Global DPG shares hit a yearly low of $12.48. The stock was down 0.52% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $12.48. The stock was down 0.52% on the session. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock GLDD shares moved down 1.04% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.08, drifting down 1.04%.

shares moved down 1.04% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.08, drifting down 1.04%. Global Medical REIT GMRE shares fell to $7.12 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.19%.

shares fell to $7.12 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.19%. Inogen INGN shares set a new 52-week low of $19.48. The stock traded down 3.77%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $19.48. The stock traded down 3.77%. Atea Pharmaceuticals AVIR shares hit a yearly low of $5.13. The stock was down 1.89% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.13. The stock was down 1.89% on the session. Core Scientific CORZ shares set a new yearly low of $1.18 this morning. The stock was down 3.54% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.18 this morning. The stock was down 3.54% on the session. PGIM Global High Yield GHY shares set a new 52-week low of $10.43. The stock traded down 0.38%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $10.43. The stock traded down 0.38%. John Hancock Preferred HPI stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.67. The stock was down 1.81% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.67. The stock was down 1.81% on the session. Taboola.com TBLA shares made a new 52-week low of $1.71 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.27% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.71 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.27% for the day. Zumiez ZUMZ stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $20.77 and moving down 0.09%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $20.77 and moving down 0.09%. Latham Group SWIM stock hit a yearly low of $3.40. The stock was down 6.72% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.40. The stock was down 6.72% for the day. ON24 ONTF shares fell to $8.27 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.41%.

shares fell to $8.27 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.41%. Artivion AORT stock hit a yearly low of $9.72. The stock was down 5.33% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $9.72. The stock was down 5.33% for the day. Nutex Health NUTX shares made a new 52-week low of $0.56 on Wednesday. The stock was down 8.57% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.56 on Wednesday. The stock was down 8.57% for the day. Prenetics Global PRE shares set a new yearly low of $3.09 this morning. The stock was down 6.21% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.09 this morning. The stock was down 6.21% on the session. BRC BRCC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.28 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.99%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.28 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.99%. John Hancock Preferred HPF stock set a new 52-week low of $15.78 on Wednesday, moving down 1.86%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $15.78 on Wednesday, moving down 1.86%. iRadimed IRMD stock drifted down 0.81% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $26.56.

stock drifted down 0.81% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $26.56. Kinnate Biopharma KNTE stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $6.73. Shares traded down 33.88%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $6.73. Shares traded down 33.88%. Sema4 Holdings SMFR shares set a new yearly low of $0.82 this morning. The stock was down 8.63% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.82 this morning. The stock was down 8.63% on the session. Baozun BZUN shares made a new 52-week low of $5.01 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.52% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $5.01 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.52% for the day. Casa Systems CASA shares set a new yearly low of $3.10 this morning. The stock was down 0.95% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.10 this morning. The stock was down 0.95% on the session. Gilat Satellite Networks GILT shares moved down 2.27% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.14, drifting down 2.27%.

shares moved down 2.27% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.14, drifting down 2.27%. Virtus Total Return Fund ZTR shares set a new 52-week low of $6.02. The stock traded down 2.58%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $6.02. The stock traded down 2.58%. Pennant Gr PNTG stock set a new 52-week low of $9.31 on Wednesday, moving down 8.59%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $9.31 on Wednesday, moving down 8.59%. First Internet INBK stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $29.07. Shares traded down 2.09%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $29.07. Shares traded down 2.09%. Nuveen California NCA shares moved down 0.24% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.18, drifting down 0.24%.

shares moved down 0.24% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.18, drifting down 0.24%. Cardlytics CDLX shares set a new yearly low of $7.92 this morning. The stock was down 2.77% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $7.92 this morning. The stock was down 2.77% on the session. Ares Dynamic Credit ARDC shares fell to $11.51 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.86%.

shares fell to $11.51 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.86%. Bandwidth BAND stock drifted down 3.56% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.89.

stock drifted down 3.56% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.89. Investors Title ITIC stock hit a new 52-week low of $132.00. The stock was down 0.04% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $132.00. The stock was down 0.04% on the session. KKR Inc Opps Fund KIO shares made a new 52-week low of $11.08 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.28% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $11.08 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.28% for the day. Franklin Duration Income FTF stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $6.04. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $6.04. Shares traded 0.0% (flat). Blue Bird BLBD shares made a new 52-week low of $7.47 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.43% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $7.47 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.43% for the day. Danimer Scientific DNMR shares were down 3.26% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.35.

shares were down 3.26% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.35. Kimball International KBAL shares set a new 52-week low of $6.28. The stock traded up 0.16%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $6.28. The stock traded up 0.16%. Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs AVAH stock drifted down 2.34% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.24.

stock drifted down 2.34% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.24. Upland Software UPLD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.19 and moving down 2.93%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.19 and moving down 2.93%. Offerpad Solutions OPAD stock hit $0.90 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.14%.

stock hit $0.90 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.14%. eGain EGAN shares set a new 52-week low of $7.02. The stock traded down 3.65%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $7.02. The stock traded down 3.65%. Information Servs Gr III stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.63. Shares traded down 0.84%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.63. Shares traded down 0.84%. Groupon GRPN stock set a new 52-week low of $7.13 on Wednesday, moving down 4.24%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $7.13 on Wednesday, moving down 4.24%. Affimed AFMD shares moved down 6.73% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.44, drifting down 6.73%.

shares moved down 6.73% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.44, drifting down 6.73%. ZimVie ZIMV shares set a new yearly low of $7.88 this morning. The stock was down 4.43% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $7.88 this morning. The stock was down 4.43% on the session. Cognyte Software CGNT shares fell to $2.91 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.35%.

shares fell to $2.91 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.35%. GrowGeneration GRWG shares moved down 3.5% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.25, drifting down 3.5%.

shares moved down 3.5% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.25, drifting down 3.5%. Invesco High Income 2023 IHIT shares set a new yearly low of $7.99 this morning. The stock was down 0.62% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $7.99 this morning. The stock was down 0.62% on the session. 22nd Century Group XXII shares made a new 52-week low of $0.85 on Wednesday. The stock was up 3.52% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.85 on Wednesday. The stock was up 3.52% for the day. Babylon Holdings BBLN stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.40. Shares traded up 7.5%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.40. Shares traded up 7.5%. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals EYPT stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $5.47. Shares traded down 3.29%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $5.47. Shares traded down 3.29%. Bitfarms BITF stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.90 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.98%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.90 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.98%. Pure Cycle PCYO stock set a new 52-week low of $7.78 on Wednesday, moving down 0.63%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $7.78 on Wednesday, moving down 0.63%. AXT AXTI shares set a new 52-week low of $4.35. The stock traded down 4.9%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.35. The stock traded down 4.9%. Atomera ATOM shares set a new 52-week low of $7.89. The stock traded down 5.83%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $7.89. The stock traded down 5.83%. Lineage Cell Therapeutics LCTX shares moved down 4.35% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.09, drifting down 4.35%.

shares moved down 4.35% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.09, drifting down 4.35%. Arteris AIP stock hit $5.62 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.51%.

stock hit $5.62 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.51%. Willdan Group WLDN shares fell to $12.80 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.89%.

shares fell to $12.80 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.89%. Faraday Future FFIE stock hit a yearly low of $0.50. The stock was down 4.5% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.50. The stock was down 4.5% for the day. Sono Group SEV shares fell to $1.95 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.11%.

shares fell to $1.95 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.11%. Lantronix LTRX stock set a new 52-week low of $4.51 on Wednesday, moving up 0.22%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.51 on Wednesday, moving up 0.22%. Semantix STIX shares set a new 52-week low of $2.00. The stock traded down 9.05%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.00. The stock traded down 9.05%. ThredUp TDUP shares fell to $1.49 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat).

shares fell to $1.49 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat). New America High Income HYB stock set a new 52-week low of $6.36 on Wednesday, moving down 0.47%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.36 on Wednesday, moving down 0.47%. Backblaze BLZE shares moved down 2.29% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.56, drifting down 2.29%.

shares moved down 2.29% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.56, drifting down 2.29%. Quipt Home Medical QIPT shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.97 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.75%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.97 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.75%. Whole Earth Brands FREE shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.30 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.89%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.30 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.89%. Luna Innovations LUNA stock set a new 52-week low of $4.22 on Wednesday, moving down 0.7%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.22 on Wednesday, moving down 0.7%. Euroseas ESEA shares set a new yearly low of $18.66 this morning. The stock was up 1.06% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $18.66 this morning. The stock was up 1.06% on the session. Astra Space ASTR shares set a new yearly low of $0.49 this morning. The stock was up 0.67% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.49 this morning. The stock was up 0.67% on the session. Akoustis Technologies AKTS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.34 and moving down 6.0%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.34 and moving down 6.0%. Mayville Engineering MEC shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.29 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.36%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.29 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.36%. CalAmp CAMP stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.37. Shares traded down 4.53%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.37. Shares traded down 4.53%. Clough Global Equity GLQ shares made a new 52-week low of $6.67 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.29% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $6.67 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.29% for the day. Personalis PSNL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.62 and moving down 2.92%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.62 and moving down 2.92%. The RealReal REAL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.20 and moving down 2.5%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.20 and moving down 2.5%. KULR Tech Gr KULR shares set a new 52-week low of $1.06. The stock traded down 3.13%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.06. The stock traded down 3.13%. comScore SCOR stock hit $1.23 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.36%.

stock hit $1.23 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.36%. Ovid Therapeutics OVID stock set a new 52-week low of $1.59 on Wednesday, moving down 2.44%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.59 on Wednesday, moving down 2.44%. KalVista Pharma KALV stock hit a yearly low of $4.37. The stock was down 0.87% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $4.37. The stock was down 0.87% for the day. United Security UBFO shares set a new 52-week low of $6.49. The stock traded 0.0% (flat).

shares set a new 52-week low of $6.49. The stock traded 0.0% (flat). Glatfelter GLT shares set a new yearly low of $2.45 this morning. The stock was down 8.86% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.45 this morning. The stock was down 8.86% on the session. Lument Finance Trust LFT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.03 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.25%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.03 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.25%. Enthusiast Gaming EGLX stock hit a yearly low of $0.67. The stock was down 10.37% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.67. The stock was down 10.37% for the day. SelectQuote SLQT stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.60. The stock was down 5.75% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.60. The stock was down 5.75% on the session. Consumer Pf Servs CPSS shares moved down 7.12% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.79, drifting down 7.12%.

shares moved down 7.12% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.79, drifting down 7.12%. Ideanomics IDEX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.20 and moving down 2.75%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.20 and moving down 2.75%. Momentus MNTS shares fell to $1.15 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.89%.

shares fell to $1.15 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.89%. MediciNova MNOV shares were down 0.5% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.96.

shares were down 0.5% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.96. Bancroft Fund BCV shares made a new 52-week low of $16.60 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.54% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $16.60 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.54% for the day. Synchronoss Technologies SNCR stock hit a yearly low of $1.01. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.01. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Vox Royalty VOXR stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.06. The stock was down 6.06% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.06. The stock was down 6.06% on the session. Argo Blockchain ARBK shares set a new 52-week low of $1.97. The stock traded down 8.22%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.97. The stock traded down 8.22%. Via Renewables VIA stock set a new 52-week low of $5.92 on Wednesday, moving down 3.35%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.92 on Wednesday, moving down 3.35%. AcuityAds Holdings ATY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.56 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.57%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.56 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.57%. Pcm Fund PCM stock drifted down 2.16% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.62.

stock drifted down 2.16% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.62. Verastem VSTM stock drifted down 7.65% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.41.

stock drifted down 7.65% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.41. Telesat TSAT stock hit a yearly low of $6.82. The stock was down 2.08% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.82. The stock was down 2.08% for the day. Bit Digital BTBT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.01 and moving down 0.95%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.01 and moving down 0.95%. Venator Materials VNTR stock hit a yearly low of $0.76. The stock was down 0.31% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.76. The stock was down 0.31% for the day. Camber Energy CEI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.16 and moving down 5.55%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.16 and moving down 5.55%. Zepp Health ZEPP shares made a new 52-week low of $1.24 on Wednesday. The stock was up 2.29% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.24 on Wednesday. The stock was up 2.29% for the day. Candel Therapeutics CADL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.75 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.99%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.75 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.99%. Pixelworks PXLW shares set a new yearly low of $1.40 this morning. The stock was down 0.69% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.40 this morning. The stock was down 0.69% on the session. Dare Bioscience DARE shares made a new 52-week low of $0.92 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.01% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.92 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.01% for the day. Pieris Pharmaceuticals PIRS shares fell to $1.02 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.3%.

shares fell to $1.02 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.3%. Blue Apron Hldgs APRN stock set a new 52-week low of $2.11 on Wednesday, moving down 7.56%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.11 on Wednesday, moving down 7.56%. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals SPPI stock hit a yearly low of $0.36. The stock was down 0.29% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.36. The stock was down 0.29% for the day. CuriosityStream CURI stock set a new 52-week low of $1.33 on Wednesday, moving down 2.54%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.33 on Wednesday, moving down 2.54%. Nano Labs NA shares moved down 1.55% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.26, drifting down 1.55%.

shares moved down 1.55% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.26, drifting down 1.55%. Starbox Group Hldgs STBX shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.52 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.07%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.52 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.07%. Taysha Gene Therapies TSHA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.54 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.07%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.54 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.07%. Rubicon Technologies RBT shares hit a yearly low of $1.32. The stock was down 4.61% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.32. The stock was down 4.61% on the session. HOOKIPA Pharma HOOK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.15 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.44%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.15 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.44%. Wrap Technologies WRAP stock hit a yearly low of $1.50. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.50. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. GSI Technology GSIT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.21 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.76%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.21 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.76%. Viant Technology DSP shares set a new yearly low of $4.03 this morning. The stock was down 1.22% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.03 this morning. The stock was down 1.22% on the session. Boxed BOXD stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.72. Shares traded down 5.25%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.72. Shares traded down 5.25%. Evolve Transition Infr SNMP shares fell to $0.28 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.03%.

shares fell to $0.28 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.03%. Mesa Air Group MESA shares hit a yearly low of $1.40. The stock was down 1.37% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.40. The stock was down 1.37% on the session. Unity Biotechnology UBX shares set a new yearly low of $0.35 this morning. The stock was down 1.98% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.35 this morning. The stock was down 1.98% on the session. GreenPower Motor Co GP stock set a new 52-week low of $2.12 on Wednesday, moving down 2.27%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.12 on Wednesday, moving down 2.27%. Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE stock set a new 52-week low of $1.14 on Wednesday, moving down 7.26%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.14 on Wednesday, moving down 7.26%. Shift Technologies SFT stock hit $0.56 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.69%.

stock hit $0.56 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.69%. Gaia GAIA shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.30 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.85%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.30 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.85%. Black Diamond Therapeutic BDTX shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.30 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.57%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.30 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.57%. BurgerFi International BFI stock set a new 52-week low of $2.00 on Wednesday, moving down 2.88%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.00 on Wednesday, moving down 2.88%. Drive Shack DS shares moved down 7.47% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.46, drifting down 7.47%.

shares moved down 7.47% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.46, drifting down 7.47%. Allied Esports Enter AESE stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.12. Shares traded down 0.84%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.12. Shares traded down 0.84%. IZEA Worldwide IZEA shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.68 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.28%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.68 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.28%. Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG shares set a new 52-week low of $1.55. The stock traded down 1.23%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.55. The stock traded down 1.23%. Lytus Technologies Hldgs LYT shares fell to $1.06 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.91%.

shares fell to $1.06 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.91%. Stone Harbor Emg Mkts EDI shares were up 1.23% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.04.

shares were up 1.23% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.04. Arcimoto FUV stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.80 and moving down 4.24%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.80 and moving down 4.24%. CENTRAL & EASTERN EUROPE CEE stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $6.18. Shares traded down 0.32%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $6.18. Shares traded down 0.32%. AgEagle Aerial Sys UAVS shares moved up 0.53% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.43, drifting up 0.53%.

shares moved up 0.53% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.43, drifting up 0.53%. Kaleyra KLR shares fell to $0.82 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.0%.

shares fell to $0.82 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.0%. Quince Therapeutics QNCX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.86 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.76%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.86 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.76%. SPI Energy SPI shares hit a yearly low of $1.20. The stock was down 1.57% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.20. The stock was down 1.57% on the session. Hepion Pharmaceuticals HEPA stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.44. The stock was down 1.08% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.44. The stock was down 1.08% on the session. Orgenesis ORGS stock hit $1.30 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.24%.

stock hit $1.30 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.24%. Conformis CFMS shares made a new 52-week low of $0.17 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.89% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.17 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.89% for the day. IMV IMV shares made a new 52-week low of $0.36 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.48% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.36 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.48% for the day. Beasley Broadcast Group BBGI shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.02 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.77%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.02 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.77%. Akari Therapeutics AKTX shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.50 on Wednesday morning, moving down 8.91%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.50 on Wednesday morning, moving down 8.91%. ClearSign Technologies CLIR stock drifted down 2.56% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.75.

stock drifted down 2.56% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.75. Greenland Technologies GTEC shares fell to $2.19 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.89%.

shares fell to $2.19 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.89%. Invacare IVC shares were down 3.95% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.71.

shares were down 3.95% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.71. Nuvve Holding NVVE shares moved down 4.65% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.21, drifting down 4.65%.

shares moved down 4.65% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.21, drifting down 4.65%. Entera Bio ENTX stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.92. The stock was down 2.06% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.92. The stock was down 2.06% on the session. Avrobio AVRO shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.60, drifting 0.0% (flat).

shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.60, drifting 0.0% (flat). Mobile Global Esports MGAM shares set a new yearly low of $1.30 this morning. The stock was down 1.56% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.30 this morning. The stock was down 1.56% on the session. Spruce Biosciences SPRB shares were down 1.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.13.

shares were down 1.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.13. Horizon Global HZN stock set a new 52-week low of $0.93 on Wednesday, moving down 7.77%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.93 on Wednesday, moving down 7.77%. Takung Art TKAT stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.74. Shares traded down 4.04%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.74. Shares traded down 4.04%. AIM ImmunoTech AIM shares moved up 2.5% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.49, drifting up 2.5%.

shares moved up 2.5% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.49, drifting up 2.5%. Applied Therapeutics APLT stock hit $0.51 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.08%.

stock hit $0.51 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.08%. Lizhi LIZI stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.48. Shares traded down 7.64%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.48. Shares traded down 7.64%. voxeljet VJET stock hit a yearly low of $2.87. The stock was down 2.91% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.87. The stock was down 2.91% for the day. United Insurance Holdings UIHC shares set a new yearly low of $0.56 this morning. The stock was down 0.87% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.56 this morning. The stock was down 0.87% on the session. Loyalty Ventures LYLT stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.95. The stock was down 7.37% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.95. The stock was down 7.37% on the session. BSQUARE BSQR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.13%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.13%. Delcath Systems DCTH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.41 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 10.04%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.41 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 10.04%. Blue Water Vaccines BWV shares hit a yearly low of $1.39. The stock was down 8.81% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.39. The stock was down 8.81% on the session. Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG shares made a new 52-week low of $0.82 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.03% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.82 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.03% for the day. Astrotech ASTC shares set a new yearly low of $0.38 this morning. The stock was down 4.11% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.38 this morning. The stock was down 4.11% on the session. Novo Integrated Sciences NVOS stock hit a yearly low of $0.61. The stock was down 26.01% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.61. The stock was down 26.01% for the day. Educational Development EDUC shares made a new 52-week low of $2.18 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.46% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.18 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.46% for the day. T2 Biosystems TTOO stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.05. The stock was down 33.88% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.05. The stock was down 33.88% on the session. Hallmark Financial Servs HALL stock hit $1.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.19%.

stock hit $1.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.19%. Sonim Technologies SONM shares hit a yearly low of $0.45. The stock was down 2.47% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.45. The stock was down 2.47% on the session. GSE Systems GVP shares were down 1.8% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.81.

shares were down 1.8% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.81. Jaguar Health JAGX stock set a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Wednesday, moving up 1.55%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Wednesday, moving up 1.55%. Akso Health Group AHG stock hit $0.59 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 11.85%.

stock hit $0.59 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 11.85%. BTCS BTCS stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.26. Shares traded down 1.05%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.26. Shares traded down 1.05%. First High-School Edu FHS shares made a new 52-week low of $0.54 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.9% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.54 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.9% for the day. Aprea Therapeutics APRE shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.59 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.26%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.59 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.26%. Immix Biopharma IMMX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.15 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.09%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.15 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.09%. Helbiz HLBZ stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.24 and moving down 6.76%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.24 and moving down 6.76%. Eqonex EQOS stock hit $0.33 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.7%.

stock hit $0.33 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.7%. EBET EBET shares fell to $0.87 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.23%.

shares fell to $0.87 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.23%. Oriental Culture Holding OCG stock hit a yearly low of $0.65. The stock was up 0.01% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.65. The stock was up 0.01% for the day. Very Good Food VGFC stock set a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Wednesday, moving down 0.99%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Wednesday, moving down 0.99%. Socket Mobile SCKT stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.00. Shares traded down 0.49%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.00. Shares traded down 0.49%. NeuroMetrix NURO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.91 and moving down 9.76%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.91 and moving down 9.76%. Reed's REED shares fell to $0.12 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.3%.

shares fell to $0.12 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.3%. Data Storage DTST shares were up 0.5% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.97.

shares were up 0.5% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.97. JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.77. Shares traded down 2.22%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.77. Shares traded down 2.22%. Arcadia Biosciences RKDA shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.71%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.71%. Generation Income GIPR shares moved down 3.0% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.00, drifting down 3.0%.

shares moved down 3.0% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.00, drifting down 3.0%. Ontrak OTRK stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.43. Shares traded down 2.09%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.43. Shares traded down 2.09%. American Virtual Cloud AVCT stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.29. The stock was down 22.25% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.29. The stock was down 22.25% on the session. Inpixon INPX shares hit a yearly low of $4.85. The stock was down 3.35% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.85. The stock was down 3.35% on the session. Hoth Therapeutics HOTH shares fell to $0.31 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.04%.

shares fell to $0.31 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.04%. TC BioPharm (Holdings) TCBP shares set a new 52-week low of $0.21. The stock traded up 7.4%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.21. The stock traded up 7.4%. JX Luxventure JXJT stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.75. The stock was down 1.32% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.75. The stock was down 1.32% on the session. Chembio Diagnostics CEMI stock hit $0.31 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.14%.

stock hit $0.31 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.14%. Rail Vision RVSN shares made a new 52-week low of $0.47 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.84% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.47 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.84% for the day. Biophytis BPTS shares hit a yearly low of $0.50. The stock was down 4.5% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.50. The stock was down 4.5% on the session. Benitec Biopharma BNTC shares made a new 52-week low of $0.30 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.13% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.30 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.13% for the day. OceanPal OP stock hit a yearly low of $0.26. The stock was down 2.79% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.26. The stock was down 2.79% for the day. Dynatronics DYNT stock hit a yearly low of $0.42. The stock was down 8.7% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.42. The stock was down 8.7% for the day. SeqLL SQL shares were up 9.93% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.49.

shares were up 9.93% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.49. CohBar CWBR stock hit $2.54 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.22%.

stock hit $2.54 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.22%. Viveve Medical VIVE stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.58. Shares traded up 2.34%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.58. Shares traded up 2.34%. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals NBY stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.09. Shares traded up 1.7%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.09. Shares traded up 1.7%. JanOne JAN shares moved up 1.06% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.86, drifting up 1.06%.

shares moved up 1.06% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.86, drifting up 1.06%. G Medical Innovations GMVD shares set a new yearly low of $0.20 this morning. The stock was down 6.14% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.20 this morning. The stock was down 6.14% on the session. Kaspien Hldgs KSPN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.33 and moving up 0.89%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.33 and moving up 0.89%. Nova Lifestyle NVFY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.63 and moving down 5.01%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.63 and moving down 5.01%. SINTX Technologies SINT shares hit a yearly low of $0.16. The stock was down 9.87% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.16. The stock was down 9.87% on the session. My Size MYSZ stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.10. The stock was down 14.12% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.10. The stock was down 14.12% on the session. Energy Focus EFOI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.41 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.91%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.41 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.91%. Nuwellis NUWE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.34 and moving down 16.4%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.34 and moving down 16.4%. Connexa Sports Techs CNXA stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.21. Shares traded down 7.13%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.21. Shares traded down 7.13%. SenesTech SNES stock drifted down 3.54% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.26.

Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need! And for even more up-to-date info on 52-week lows and highs, check out Benzinga Pro. This cutting-edge market research platform alerts traders of which stocks are trading near their 52-week highs and lows each morning - and delivers lots of other actionable data. Learn more here.