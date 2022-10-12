Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

During Wednesday's trading, 517 companies set new 52-week lows.
Interesting Highlights From Today's 52-Week Lows:
- Microsoft MSFT was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
- SenesTech SNES was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- Kinnate Biopharma KNTE shares traded down 33.88% to reach its 52-week low, making it the biggest loser.
- AT&T T's shares had the biggest turnaround, impressively rebounding 0.0% after reaching a new 52-week low.
The following stocks set new 52-week lows on Wednesday:
- Microsoft MSFT stock set a new 52-week low of $223.96 on Wednesday, moving up 0.01%.
- JPMorgan Chase JPM stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $101.28. Shares traded up 2.14%.
- Bank of America BAC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $29.48 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.6%.
- Accenture ACN shares fell to $251.04 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.18%.
- Verizon Communications VZ stock set a new 52-week low of $35.79 on Wednesday, moving up 0.1%.
- Comcast CMCSA stock drifted up 0.47% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $28.52.
- Qualcomm QCOM shares reached a new 52-week low of $108.38 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.42%.
- Royal Bank of Canada RY stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $85.19. Shares traded up 0.92%.
- AT&T T stock set a new 52-week low of $14.67 on Wednesday, moving 0.0% (flat).
- Intel INTC shares were up 1.24% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $24.66.
- HSBC Holdings HSBC stock hit $24.77 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.24%.
- S&P Global SPGI shares were down 0.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $291.28.
- American Tower AMT stock drifted down 2.74% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $182.43.
- Citigroup C shares were up 1.27% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $40.05.
- Sony Group SONY shares set a new yearly low of $63.10 this morning. The stock was down 1.06% on the session.
- ServiceNow NOW stock hit a yearly low of $365.94. The stock was down 0.09% for the day.
- Enbridge ENB stock hit a new 52-week low of $35.57. The stock was down 0.5% on the session.
- Duke Energy DUK stock hit a new 52-week low of $88.06. The stock was down 1.36% on the session.
- Brookfield Asset Mgmt BAM shares set a new yearly low of $38.11 this morning. The stock was down 0.85% on the session.
- U.S. Bancorp USB stock set a new 52-week low of $38.60 on Wednesday, moving up 1.39%.
- Bank of Montreal BMO stock drifted up 1.26% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $82.83.
- Truist Financial TFC shares set a new yearly low of $41.87 this morning. The stock was up 0.19% on the session.
- Crown Castle CCI stock drifted down 2.89% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $128.17.
- Charter Communications CHTR shares set a new yearly low of $302.77 this morning. The stock was down 0.97% on the session.
- TC Energy TRP stock hit $39.59 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat).
- KLA KLAC shares set a new 52-week low of $274.81. The stock traded down 1.53%.
- Canadian Imperial Bank CM stock set a new 52-week low of $40.36 on Wednesday, moving up 1.08%.
- National Grid NGG stock hit a yearly low of $47.60. The stock was down 1.76% for the day.
- Marvell Tech MRVL stock set a new 52-week low of $37.41 on Wednesday, moving down 2.12%.
- Xcel Energy XEL shares moved down 1.45% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $58.86, drifting down 1.45%.
- Block SQ stock hit a yearly low of $52.43. The stock was down 0.11% for the day.
- Bank of New York Mellon BK shares were down 0.31% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $37.94.
- Vodafone Group VOD stock hit a yearly low of $10.85. The stock was down 0.63% for the day.
- Yum Brands YUM shares made a new 52-week low of $104.39 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.69% for the day.
- Cognizant Tech Solns CTSH shares fell to $56.91 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.02%.
- Manulife Financial MFC shares fell to $15.28 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.45%.
- Lloyds Banking Group LYG stock hit a yearly low of $1.70. The stock was down 3.63% for the day.
- Public Service Enterprise PEG shares set a new yearly low of $54.24 this morning. The stock was down 1.28% on the session.
- WEC Energy Gr WEC stock set a new 52-week low of $83.81 on Wednesday, moving down 1.2%.
- SBA Communications SBAC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $243.79 and moving down 4.21%.
- Datadog DDOG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $80.26 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.04%.
- Eversource Energy ES shares were down 0.87% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $73.54.
- Wipro WIT stock drifted down 2.42% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.61.
- Dell Technologies DELL stock set a new 52-week low of $33.58 on Wednesday, moving down 0.03%.
- Barclays BCS shares hit a yearly low of $5.88. The stock was down 0.57% on the session.
- Orange ORAN stock hit $8.81 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.22%.
- First Republic Bank FRC shares were down 0.48% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $128.92.
- T. Rowe Price Gr TROW shares moved down 4.92% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $97.45, drifting down 4.92%.
- DTE Energy DTE stock hit a yearly low of $104.76. The stock was down 1.07% for the day.
- Entergy ETR shares made a new 52-week low of $99.16 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.58% for the day.
- Equifax EFX shares set a new 52-week low of $162.12. The stock traded up 0.15%.
- Telefonica TEF shares moved down 0.79% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.13, drifting down 0.79%.
- PPL PPL shares set a new yearly low of $24.41 this morning. The stock was down 0.95% on the session.
- Northern Trust NTRS stock hit $83.17 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.59%.
- Fortis FTS stock hit $36.09 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.05%.
- Mid-America Apartment MAA shares set a new yearly low of $143.56 this morning. The stock was down 1.21% on the session.
- CMS Energy CMS shares fell to $54.65 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.03%.
- Teledyne Technologies TDY stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $329.59. Shares traded down 0.54%.
- Sun Communities SUI shares fell to $122.68 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.44%.
- Garmin GRMN stock set a new 52-week low of $78.03 on Wednesday, moving up 0.34%.
- Brookfield Infr Partners BIP shares made a new 52-week low of $32.84 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.18% for the day.
- KeyCorp KEY shares set a new yearly low of $15.47 this morning. The stock was up 0.57% on the session.
- Icon ICLR shares moved up 0.33% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $174.00, drifting up 0.33%.
- Magna International MGA shares moved up 0.35% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $46.63, drifting up 0.35%.
- Match Group MTCH stock set a new 52-week low of $45.80 on Wednesday, moving down 1.89%.
- Catalent CTLT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $72.10 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.65%.
- Evergy EVRG shares were down 1.46% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $56.26.
- Ryanair Holdings RYAAY stock drifted down 1.34% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $55.90.
- Skyworks Solutions SWKS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $79.57 and moving down 1.17%.
- Alliant Energy LNT shares were down 1.67% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $49.22.
- Shaw Communications SJR shares set a new yearly low of $24.10 this morning. The stock was down 0.7% on the session.
- Camden Prop Trust CPT shares set a new yearly low of $110.84 this morning. The stock was down 1.09% on the session.
- SS&C Technologies Hldgs SSNC shares fell to $46.29 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.71%.
- Paramount Global PARA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $17.93 and moving down 0.08%.
- Teradyne TER stock hit $72.04 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.73%.
- Liberty Broadband LBRDA stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $73.47. Shares traded down 2.0%.
- Stanley Black & Decker SWK shares reached a new 52-week low of $74.51 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.51%.
- Splunk SPLK shares fell to $67.49 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.74%.
- SolarEdge Technologies SEDG shares fell to $195.61 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.37%.
- Domino's Pizza DPZ shares were down 0.01% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $299.43.
- TransUnion TRU shares moved up 1.02% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $55.18, drifting up 1.02%.
- Essential Utilities WTRG shares were down 0.91% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $40.15.
- Franklin Resources BEN shares made a new 52-week low of $20.74 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.84% for the day.
- Nomura Holdings NMR stock drifted down 1.52% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.21.
- Carlyle Group CG stock hit a yearly low of $25.13. The stock was down 1.31% for the day.
- Comerica CMA shares set a new yearly low of $68.86 this morning. The stock was up 0.4% on the session.
- DocuSign DOCU shares fell to $43.35 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.38%.
- Teleflex TFX shares set a new yearly low of $186.00 this morning. The stock was down 2.11% on the session.
- Brookfield Renewable BEP shares set a new 52-week low of $28.22. The stock traded down 2.08%.
- Aegon AEG stock drifted down 0.26% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.76.
- SK Telecom Co SKM stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.72. The stock was up 0.59% on the session.
- DISH Network DISH shares set a new 52-week low of $13.06. The stock traded down 1.04%.
- Logitech International LOGI shares set a new 52-week low of $42.97. The stock traded down 0.69%.
- Zillow Gr ZG shares reached a new 52-week low of $27.85 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.57%.
- Zillow Gr Z shares set a new 52-week low of $27.81. The stock traded up 0.64%.
- Western Alliance WAL shares made a new 52-week low of $61.44 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.14% for the day.
- UiPath PATH stock drifted up 0.3% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.61.
- SEI Investments SEIC stock hit $47.64 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.79%.
- Americold Realty Trust COLD shares made a new 52-week low of $23.45 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.29% for the day.
- Dentsply Sirona XRAY stock drifted down 0.29% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $27.66.
- AMC Entertainment AMC shares moved down 5.31% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.68, drifting down 5.31%.
- Exact Sciences EXAS stock hit a new 52-week low of $30.61. The stock was down 4.29% on the session.
- Cosan CSAN stock drifted down 3.86% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.41.
- Popular BPOP stock set a new 52-week low of $68.94 on Wednesday, moving down 1.01%.
- Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs DNB shares moved up 0.46% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.71, drifting up 0.46%.
- PLDT PHI shares set a new yearly low of $23.83 this morning. The stock was down 0.35% on the session.
- MKS Instruments MKSI shares hit a yearly low of $76.66. The stock was down 2.8% on the session.
- Doximity DOCS stock set a new 52-week low of $25.00 on Wednesday, moving down 11.68%.
- Guidewire Software GWRE shares fell to $57.71 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.59%.
- Bilibili BILI shares fell to $12.33 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.23%.
- IAC IAC stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $46.19. Shares traded down 6.92%.
- Vornado Realty VNO shares were down 0.85% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $20.68.
- New York Community NYCB shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.35 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.41%.
- Premier PINC stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $32.83. Shares traded down 0.3%.
- Coupa Software COUP stock hit a new 52-week low of $50.11. The stock was down 2.04% on the session.
- Five9 FIVN shares moved down 0.59% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $53.36, drifting down 0.59%.
- Blue Owl Cap OWL shares hit a yearly low of $8.49. The stock was down 2.44% on the session.
- Stericycle SRCL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $40.04 and moving down 2.47%.
- Cirrus Logic CRUS shares set a new 52-week low of $64.14. The stock traded down 1.8%.
- ICU Medical ICUI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $138.54 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.43%.
- Enviva EVA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $49.20 and moving down 15.52%.
- Janus Henderson Gr JHG shares made a new 52-week low of $19.19 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.25% for the day.
- Weibo WB stock hit a yearly low of $13.69. The stock was down 2.04% for the day.
- RingCentral RNG shares reached a new 52-week low of $32.60 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.11%.
- Amedisys AMED stock hit a new 52-week low of $91.15. The stock was down 2.16% on the session.
- Petco Health and Wellness WOOF stock drifted down 1.26% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.45.
- Thoughtworks Holding TWKS shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.80 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.01%.
- Avient AVNT shares reached a new 52-week low of $29.69 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.93%.
- Cohen & Steers CNS stock hit $55.75 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.67%.
- Neogen NEOG shares moved up 6.08% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.54, drifting up 6.08%.
- Gates Industrial Corp GTES stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.42. The stock was down 2.37% on the session.
- Pegasystems PEGA stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $29.83. Shares traded down 0.46%.
- BlackBerry BB shares hit a yearly low of $4.11. The stock was up 0.84% on the session.
- Maravai LifeSciences MRVI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.73 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.44%.
- Rapid7 RPD stock hit a yearly low of $39.65. The stock was down 2.84% for the day.
- Altice USA ATUS stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.99. Shares traded down 2.59%.
- Conmed CNMD shares set a new yearly low of $74.22 this morning. The stock was down 3.44% on the session.
- Vicor VICR stock hit $49.23 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.11%.
- JetBlue Airways JBLU stock drifted up 0.78% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.22.
- Focus Finl Partners FOCS stock set a new 52-week low of $30.71 on Wednesday, moving down 2.42%.
- Fisker FSR shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.45 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.67%.
- Millicom Intl Cellular TIGO shares made a new 52-week low of $11.25 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.09% for the day.
- DigitalBridge Group DBRG stock set a new 52-week low of $11.79 on Wednesday, moving down 4.96%.
- Certara CERT stock hit a yearly low of $11.98. The stock was down 2.85% for the day.
- Itron ITRI stock drifted down 2.53% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $41.79.
- Reaves Utility Income UTG stock drifted down 0.07% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $25.36.
- Opendoor Technologies OPEN shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.63 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.56%.
- Upwork UPWK shares set a new 52-week low of $12.80. The stock traded down 2.32%.
- Ballard Power Systems BLDP shares set a new yearly low of $5.67 this morning. The stock was down 5.01% on the session.
- E2open Parent Holdings ETWO stock hit $5.35 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.61%.
- WeWork WE shares were down 9.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.25.
- Gabelli Equity Trust GAB shares were down 1.73% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.11.
- Bread Financial Holdings BFH shares moved up 0.37% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $29.29, drifting up 0.37%.
- Veritex Holdings VBTX stock set a new 52-week low of $26.14 on Wednesday, moving down 0.43%.
- Angi ANGI stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.54. Shares traded up 6.04%.
- Hain Celestial Group HAIN shares made a new 52-week low of $15.67 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.59% for the day.
- HUTCHMED (China) HCM shares were down 3.1% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.65.
- OPKO Health OPK stock hit $1.70 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.14%.
- Gray Television GTN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $14.05 and moving down 2.22%.
- Triumph Bancorp TBK shares fell to $52.74 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.7%.
- C3.ai AI shares were down 0.42% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.65.
- PRA Group PRAA shares moved down 0.44% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $31.56, drifting down 0.44%.
- Owens & Minor OMI shares set a new yearly low of $15.59 this morning. The stock was down 30.71% on the session.
- Cinemark Hldgs CNK stock hit a yearly low of $9.73. The stock was down 4.85% for the day.
- Allegiant Travel ALGT stock hit a new 52-week low of $63.78. The stock was up 0.2% on the session.
- LiveRamp Holdings RAMP stock drifted down 0.29% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $17.32.
- Kratos Defense & Security KTOS shares hit a yearly low of $9.23. The stock was down 2.54% on the session.
- Ultra Clean Holdings UCTT shares fell to $25.09 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.25%.
- Capitol Federal Financial CFFN shares were down 0.78% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.18.
- Dada Nexus DADA shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.33 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.23%.
- Fulgent Genetics FLGT shares fell to $36.30 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.05%.
- Virtus Investment VRTS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $146.07 and moving down 2.62%.
- Eaton Vance Duration EVV shares hit a yearly low of $9.14. The stock was down 0.87% on the session.
- Fiverr International FVRR stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $28.04. Shares traded down 0.8%.
- Global Net Lease GNL shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.04 on Wednesday morning, moving down 5.77%.
- First Foundation FFWM shares hit a yearly low of $17.75. The stock was up 0.11% on the session.
- Wallbox WBX shares set a new yearly low of $5.90 this morning. The stock was down 0.16% on the session.
- Sapiens Intl Corp SPNS shares were down 4.51% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $17.65.
- Paysafe PSFE stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.32. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).
- First Trust Inter Dur FPF shares set a new 52-week low of $16.02. The stock traded up 0.16%.
- COHEN & STEERS TAX-ADV PTA shares moved down 0.06% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $17.24, drifting down 0.06%.
- BigCommerce Holdings BIGC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.39 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.85%.
- Avanos Medical AVNS shares made a new 52-week low of $20.14 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.71% for the day.
- Infinera INFN shares hit a yearly low of $4.26. The stock was down 1.82% on the session.
- AMC Entertainment APE shares set a new yearly low of $1.68 this morning. The stock was down 2.84% on the session.
- Open Lending LPRO shares were up 0.72% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.84.
- Stratasys SSYS stock hit a yearly low of $13.03. The stock was down 1.06% for the day.
- Zuora ZUO stock drifted down 1.78% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.47.
- AdvanSix ASIX stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $30.69. Shares traded down 1.49%.
- Magnite MGNI stock set a new 52-week low of $6.29 on Wednesday, moving down 1.62%.
- Virgin Orbit Holdings VORB shares were down 3.45% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.50.
- Solid Power SLDP stock set a new 52-week low of $4.70 on Wednesday, moving down 0.82%.
- Orion Engineered Carbons OEC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.12 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.35%.
- Oscar Health OSCR stock hit a yearly low of $3.72. The stock was down 5.03% for the day.
- Schnitzer Steel Indus SCHN shares set a new yearly low of $27.82 this morning. The stock was down 2.62% on the session.
- John Hancock HTD shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.45 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.43%.
- WisdomTree Inv WETF shares set a new 52-week low of $4.60. The stock traded up 0.53%.
- Westrock Coffee WEST stock drifted down 1.87% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.42.
- SMART Glb Hldgs SGH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $12.79 and moving down 3.34%.
- CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est IGR shares made a new 52-week low of $5.46 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.59% for the day.
- Vimeo VMEO stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.80. Shares traded down 3.42%.
- BlackRock MuniHoldings MUJ stock set a new 52-week low of $11.62 on Wednesday, moving down 0.52%.
- Anterix ATEX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $33.45 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.02%.
- Goosehead Insurance GSHD stock set a new 52-week low of $30.28 on Wednesday, moving down 1.12%.
- Gorman-Rupp GRC shares fell to $23.24 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.9%.
- SecureWorks SCWX shares were down 1.53% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.07.
- Arqit Quantum ARQQ stock set a new 52-week low of $4.86 on Wednesday, moving down 0.88%.
- Cerus CERS shares made a new 52-week low of $3.33 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.97% for the day.
- Flushing Financial FFIC stock drifted up 0.05% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $19.30.
- Gladstone Land LANDM shares reached a new 52-week low of $23.91 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.79%.
- Cyxtera Technologies CYXT shares set a new 52-week low of $2.90. The stock traded up 4.97%.
- PIMCO Income Strategy PFN shares fell to $6.82 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.58%.
- Triumph Group TGI shares set a new 52-week low of $8.11. The stock traded down 4.34%.
- Lilium LILM shares were down 3.14% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.67.
- Youdao DAO stock set a new 52-week low of $3.81 on Wednesday, moving up 0.51%.
- Johnson Outdoors JOUT shares fell to $46.78 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.16%.
- Gevo GEVO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.01 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.12%.
- Duff & Phelps Global DPG shares hit a yearly low of $12.48. The stock was down 0.52% on the session.
- Great Lakes Dredge & Dock GLDD shares moved down 1.04% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.08, drifting down 1.04%.
- Global Medical REIT GMRE shares fell to $7.12 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.19%.
- Inogen INGN shares set a new 52-week low of $19.48. The stock traded down 3.77%.
- Atea Pharmaceuticals AVIR shares hit a yearly low of $5.13. The stock was down 1.89% on the session.
- Core Scientific CORZ shares set a new yearly low of $1.18 this morning. The stock was down 3.54% on the session.
- PGIM Global High Yield GHY shares set a new 52-week low of $10.43. The stock traded down 0.38%.
- John Hancock Preferred HPI stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.67. The stock was down 1.81% on the session.
- Taboola.com TBLA shares made a new 52-week low of $1.71 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.27% for the day.
- Zumiez ZUMZ stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $20.77 and moving down 0.09%.
- Latham Group SWIM stock hit a yearly low of $3.40. The stock was down 6.72% for the day.
- ON24 ONTF shares fell to $8.27 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.41%.
- Artivion AORT stock hit a yearly low of $9.72. The stock was down 5.33% for the day.
- Nutex Health NUTX shares made a new 52-week low of $0.56 on Wednesday. The stock was down 8.57% for the day.
- Prenetics Global PRE shares set a new yearly low of $3.09 this morning. The stock was down 6.21% on the session.
- BRC BRCC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.28 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.99%.
- John Hancock Preferred HPF stock set a new 52-week low of $15.78 on Wednesday, moving down 1.86%.
- iRadimed IRMD stock drifted down 0.81% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $26.56.
- Kinnate Biopharma KNTE stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $6.73. Shares traded down 33.88%.
- Sema4 Holdings SMFR shares set a new yearly low of $0.82 this morning. The stock was down 8.63% on the session.
- Baozun BZUN shares made a new 52-week low of $5.01 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.52% for the day.
- Casa Systems CASA shares set a new yearly low of $3.10 this morning. The stock was down 0.95% on the session.
- Gilat Satellite Networks GILT shares moved down 2.27% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.14, drifting down 2.27%.
- Virtus Total Return Fund ZTR shares set a new 52-week low of $6.02. The stock traded down 2.58%.
- Pennant Gr PNTG stock set a new 52-week low of $9.31 on Wednesday, moving down 8.59%.
- First Internet INBK stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $29.07. Shares traded down 2.09%.
- Nuveen California NCA shares moved down 0.24% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.18, drifting down 0.24%.
- Cardlytics CDLX shares set a new yearly low of $7.92 this morning. The stock was down 2.77% on the session.
- Ares Dynamic Credit ARDC shares fell to $11.51 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.86%.
- Bandwidth BAND stock drifted down 3.56% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.89.
- Investors Title ITIC stock hit a new 52-week low of $132.00. The stock was down 0.04% on the session.
- KKR Inc Opps Fund KIO shares made a new 52-week low of $11.08 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.28% for the day.
- Franklin Duration Income FTF stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $6.04. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).
- Blue Bird BLBD shares made a new 52-week low of $7.47 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.43% for the day.
- Danimer Scientific DNMR shares were down 3.26% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.35.
- Kimball International KBAL shares set a new 52-week low of $6.28. The stock traded up 0.16%.
- Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs AVAH stock drifted down 2.34% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.24.
- Upland Software UPLD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.19 and moving down 2.93%.
- Offerpad Solutions OPAD stock hit $0.90 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.14%.
- eGain EGAN shares set a new 52-week low of $7.02. The stock traded down 3.65%.
- Information Servs Gr III stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.63. Shares traded down 0.84%.
- Groupon GRPN stock set a new 52-week low of $7.13 on Wednesday, moving down 4.24%.
- Affimed AFMD shares moved down 6.73% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.44, drifting down 6.73%.
- ZimVie ZIMV shares set a new yearly low of $7.88 this morning. The stock was down 4.43% on the session.
- Cognyte Software CGNT shares fell to $2.91 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.35%.
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares moved down 3.5% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.25, drifting down 3.5%.
- Invesco High Income 2023 IHIT shares set a new yearly low of $7.99 this morning. The stock was down 0.62% on the session.
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares made a new 52-week low of $0.85 on Wednesday. The stock was up 3.52% for the day.
- Babylon Holdings BBLN stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.40. Shares traded up 7.5%.
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals EYPT stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $5.47. Shares traded down 3.29%.
- Bitfarms BITF stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.90 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.98%.
- Pure Cycle PCYO stock set a new 52-week low of $7.78 on Wednesday, moving down 0.63%.
- AXT AXTI shares set a new 52-week low of $4.35. The stock traded down 4.9%.
- Atomera ATOM shares set a new 52-week low of $7.89. The stock traded down 5.83%.
- Lineage Cell Therapeutics LCTX shares moved down 4.35% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.09, drifting down 4.35%.
- Arteris AIP stock hit $5.62 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.51%.
- Willdan Group WLDN shares fell to $12.80 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.89%.
- Faraday Future FFIE stock hit a yearly low of $0.50. The stock was down 4.5% for the day.
- Sono Group SEV shares fell to $1.95 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.11%.
- Lantronix LTRX stock set a new 52-week low of $4.51 on Wednesday, moving up 0.22%.
- Semantix STIX shares set a new 52-week low of $2.00. The stock traded down 9.05%.
- ThredUp TDUP shares fell to $1.49 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat).
- New America High Income HYB stock set a new 52-week low of $6.36 on Wednesday, moving down 0.47%.
- Backblaze BLZE shares moved down 2.29% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.56, drifting down 2.29%.
- Quipt Home Medical QIPT shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.97 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.75%.
- Whole Earth Brands FREE shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.30 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.89%.
- Luna Innovations LUNA stock set a new 52-week low of $4.22 on Wednesday, moving down 0.7%.
- Euroseas ESEA shares set a new yearly low of $18.66 this morning. The stock was up 1.06% on the session.
- Astra Space ASTR shares set a new yearly low of $0.49 this morning. The stock was up 0.67% on the session.
- Akoustis Technologies AKTS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.34 and moving down 6.0%.
- Mayville Engineering MEC shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.29 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.36%.
- CalAmp CAMP stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.37. Shares traded down 4.53%.
- Clough Global Equity GLQ shares made a new 52-week low of $6.67 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.29% for the day.
- Personalis PSNL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.62 and moving down 2.92%.
- The RealReal REAL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.20 and moving down 2.5%.
- KULR Tech Gr KULR shares set a new 52-week low of $1.06. The stock traded down 3.13%.
- comScore SCOR stock hit $1.23 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.36%.
- Ovid Therapeutics OVID stock set a new 52-week low of $1.59 on Wednesday, moving down 2.44%.
- KalVista Pharma KALV stock hit a yearly low of $4.37. The stock was down 0.87% for the day.
- United Security UBFO shares set a new 52-week low of $6.49. The stock traded 0.0% (flat).
- Glatfelter GLT shares set a new yearly low of $2.45 this morning. The stock was down 8.86% on the session.
- Lument Finance Trust LFT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.03 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.25%.
- Enthusiast Gaming EGLX stock hit a yearly low of $0.67. The stock was down 10.37% for the day.
- SelectQuote SLQT stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.60. The stock was down 5.75% on the session.
- Consumer Pf Servs CPSS shares moved down 7.12% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.79, drifting down 7.12%.
- Ideanomics IDEX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.20 and moving down 2.75%.
- Momentus MNTS shares fell to $1.15 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.89%.
- MediciNova MNOV shares were down 0.5% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.96.
- Bancroft Fund BCV shares made a new 52-week low of $16.60 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.54% for the day.
- Synchronoss Technologies SNCR stock hit a yearly low of $1.01. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- Vox Royalty VOXR stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.06. The stock was down 6.06% on the session.
- Argo Blockchain ARBK shares set a new 52-week low of $1.97. The stock traded down 8.22%.
- Via Renewables VIA stock set a new 52-week low of $5.92 on Wednesday, moving down 3.35%.
- AcuityAds Holdings ATY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.56 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.57%.
- Pcm Fund PCM stock drifted down 2.16% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.62.
- Verastem VSTM stock drifted down 7.65% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.41.
- Telesat TSAT stock hit a yearly low of $6.82. The stock was down 2.08% for the day.
- Bit Digital BTBT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.01 and moving down 0.95%.
- Venator Materials VNTR stock hit a yearly low of $0.76. The stock was down 0.31% for the day.
- Camber Energy CEI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.16 and moving down 5.55%.
- Zepp Health ZEPP shares made a new 52-week low of $1.24 on Wednesday. The stock was up 2.29% for the day.
- Candel Therapeutics CADL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.75 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.99%.
- Pixelworks PXLW shares set a new yearly low of $1.40 this morning. The stock was down 0.69% on the session.
- Dare Bioscience DARE shares made a new 52-week low of $0.92 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.01% for the day.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals PIRS shares fell to $1.02 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.3%.
- Blue Apron Hldgs APRN stock set a new 52-week low of $2.11 on Wednesday, moving down 7.56%.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals SPPI stock hit a yearly low of $0.36. The stock was down 0.29% for the day.
- CuriosityStream CURI stock set a new 52-week low of $1.33 on Wednesday, moving down 2.54%.
- Nano Labs NA shares moved down 1.55% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.26, drifting down 1.55%.
- Starbox Group Hldgs STBX shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.52 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.07%.
- Taysha Gene Therapies TSHA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.54 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.07%.
- Rubicon Technologies RBT shares hit a yearly low of $1.32. The stock was down 4.61% on the session.
- HOOKIPA Pharma HOOK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.15 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.44%.
- Wrap Technologies WRAP stock hit a yearly low of $1.50. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- GSI Technology GSIT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.21 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.76%.
- Viant Technology DSP shares set a new yearly low of $4.03 this morning. The stock was down 1.22% on the session.
- Boxed BOXD stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.72. Shares traded down 5.25%.
- Evolve Transition Infr SNMP shares fell to $0.28 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.03%.
- Mesa Air Group MESA shares hit a yearly low of $1.40. The stock was down 1.37% on the session.
- Unity Biotechnology UBX shares set a new yearly low of $0.35 this morning. The stock was down 1.98% on the session.
- GreenPower Motor Co GP stock set a new 52-week low of $2.12 on Wednesday, moving down 2.27%.
- Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE stock set a new 52-week low of $1.14 on Wednesday, moving down 7.26%.
- Shift Technologies SFT stock hit $0.56 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.69%.
- Gaia GAIA shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.30 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.85%.
- Black Diamond Therapeutic BDTX shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.30 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.57%.
- BurgerFi International BFI stock set a new 52-week low of $2.00 on Wednesday, moving down 2.88%.
- Drive Shack DS shares moved down 7.47% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.46, drifting down 7.47%.
- Allied Esports Enter AESE stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.12. Shares traded down 0.84%.
- IZEA Worldwide IZEA shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.68 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.28%.
- Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG shares set a new 52-week low of $1.55. The stock traded down 1.23%.
- Lytus Technologies Hldgs LYT shares fell to $1.06 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.91%.
- Stone Harbor Emg Mkts EDI shares were up 1.23% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.04.
- Arcimoto FUV stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.80 and moving down 4.24%.
- CENTRAL & EASTERN EUROPE CEE stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $6.18. Shares traded down 0.32%.
- AgEagle Aerial Sys UAVS shares moved up 0.53% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.43, drifting up 0.53%.
- Kaleyra KLR shares fell to $0.82 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.0%.
- Quince Therapeutics QNCX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.86 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.76%.
- SPI Energy SPI shares hit a yearly low of $1.20. The stock was down 1.57% on the session.
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals HEPA stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.44. The stock was down 1.08% on the session.
- Orgenesis ORGS stock hit $1.30 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.24%.
- Conformis CFMS shares made a new 52-week low of $0.17 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.89% for the day.
- IMV IMV shares made a new 52-week low of $0.36 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.48% for the day.
- Beasley Broadcast Group BBGI shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.02 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.77%.
- Akari Therapeutics AKTX shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.50 on Wednesday morning, moving down 8.91%.
- ClearSign Technologies CLIR stock drifted down 2.56% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.75.
- Greenland Technologies GTEC shares fell to $2.19 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.89%.
- Invacare IVC shares were down 3.95% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.71.
- Nuvve Holding NVVE shares moved down 4.65% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.21, drifting down 4.65%.
- Entera Bio ENTX stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.92. The stock was down 2.06% on the session.
- Avrobio AVRO shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.60, drifting 0.0% (flat).
- Mobile Global Esports MGAM shares set a new yearly low of $1.30 this morning. The stock was down 1.56% on the session.
- Spruce Biosciences SPRB shares were down 1.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.13.
- Horizon Global HZN stock set a new 52-week low of $0.93 on Wednesday, moving down 7.77%.
- Takung Art TKAT stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.74. Shares traded down 4.04%.
- AIM ImmunoTech AIM shares moved up 2.5% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.49, drifting up 2.5%.
- Applied Therapeutics APLT stock hit $0.51 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.08%.
- Lizhi LIZI stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.48. Shares traded down 7.64%.
- voxeljet VJET stock hit a yearly low of $2.87. The stock was down 2.91% for the day.
- United Insurance Holdings UIHC shares set a new yearly low of $0.56 this morning. The stock was down 0.87% on the session.
- Loyalty Ventures LYLT stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.95. The stock was down 7.37% on the session.
- BSQUARE BSQR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.13%.
- Delcath Systems DCTH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.41 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 10.04%.
- Blue Water Vaccines BWV shares hit a yearly low of $1.39. The stock was down 8.81% on the session.
- Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG shares made a new 52-week low of $0.82 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.03% for the day.
- Astrotech ASTC shares set a new yearly low of $0.38 this morning. The stock was down 4.11% on the session.
- Novo Integrated Sciences NVOS stock hit a yearly low of $0.61. The stock was down 26.01% for the day.
- Educational Development EDUC shares made a new 52-week low of $2.18 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.46% for the day.
- T2 Biosystems TTOO stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.05. The stock was down 33.88% on the session.
- Hallmark Financial Servs HALL stock hit $1.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.19%.
- Sonim Technologies SONM shares hit a yearly low of $0.45. The stock was down 2.47% on the session.
- GSE Systems GVP shares were down 1.8% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.81.
- Jaguar Health JAGX stock set a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Wednesday, moving up 1.55%.
- Akso Health Group AHG stock hit $0.59 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 11.85%.
- BTCS BTCS stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.26. Shares traded down 1.05%.
- First High-School Edu FHS shares made a new 52-week low of $0.54 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.9% for the day.
- Aprea Therapeutics APRE shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.59 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.26%.
- Immix Biopharma IMMX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.15 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.09%.
- Helbiz HLBZ stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.24 and moving down 6.76%.
- Eqonex EQOS stock hit $0.33 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.7%.
- EBET EBET shares fell to $0.87 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.23%.
- Oriental Culture Holding OCG stock hit a yearly low of $0.65. The stock was up 0.01% for the day.
- Very Good Food VGFC stock set a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Wednesday, moving down 0.99%.
- Socket Mobile SCKT stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.00. Shares traded down 0.49%.
- NeuroMetrix NURO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.91 and moving down 9.76%.
- Reed's REED shares fell to $0.12 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.3%.
- Data Storage DTST shares were up 0.5% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.97.
- JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.77. Shares traded down 2.22%.
- Arcadia Biosciences RKDA shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.71%.
- Generation Income GIPR shares moved down 3.0% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.00, drifting down 3.0%.
- Ontrak OTRK stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.43. Shares traded down 2.09%.
- American Virtual Cloud AVCT stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.29. The stock was down 22.25% on the session.
- Inpixon INPX shares hit a yearly low of $4.85. The stock was down 3.35% on the session.
- Hoth Therapeutics HOTH shares fell to $0.31 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.04%.
- TC BioPharm (Holdings) TCBP shares set a new 52-week low of $0.21. The stock traded up 7.4%.
- JX Luxventure JXJT stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.75. The stock was down 1.32% on the session.
- Chembio Diagnostics CEMI stock hit $0.31 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.14%.
- Rail Vision RVSN shares made a new 52-week low of $0.47 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.84% for the day.
- Biophytis BPTS shares hit a yearly low of $0.50. The stock was down 4.5% on the session.
- Benitec Biopharma BNTC shares made a new 52-week low of $0.30 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.13% for the day.
- OceanPal OP stock hit a yearly low of $0.26. The stock was down 2.79% for the day.
- Dynatronics DYNT stock hit a yearly low of $0.42. The stock was down 8.7% for the day.
- SeqLL SQL shares were up 9.93% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.49.
- CohBar CWBR stock hit $2.54 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.22%.
- Viveve Medical VIVE stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.58. Shares traded up 2.34%.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals NBY stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.09. Shares traded up 1.7%.
- JanOne JAN shares moved up 1.06% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.86, drifting up 1.06%.
- G Medical Innovations GMVD shares set a new yearly low of $0.20 this morning. The stock was down 6.14% on the session.
- Kaspien Hldgs KSPN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.33 and moving up 0.89%.
- Nova Lifestyle NVFY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.63 and moving down 5.01%.
- SINTX Technologies SINT shares hit a yearly low of $0.16. The stock was down 9.87% on the session.
- My Size MYSZ stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.10. The stock was down 14.12% on the session.
- Energy Focus EFOI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.41 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.91%.
- Nuwellis NUWE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.34 and moving down 16.4%.
- Connexa Sports Techs CNXA stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.21. Shares traded down 7.13%.
- SenesTech SNES stock drifted down 3.54% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.26.
