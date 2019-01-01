|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.680
|0.710
|0.0300
|REV
|1.720B
|2.202B
|482.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of WEC Energy Gr (NYSE: WEC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in WEC Energy Gr’s space includes: Ameren (NYSE:AEE), Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP), Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) and CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS).
The latest price target for WEC Energy Gr (NYSE: WEC) was reported by Goldman Sachs on January 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 99.00 expecting WEC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.46% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for WEC Energy Gr (NYSE: WEC) is $90.44 last updated Today at 4:38:49 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.73 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2022.
WEC Energy Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for WEC Energy Gr.
WEC Energy Gr is in the Utilities sector and Multi-Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.