Range
89.31 - 90.66
Vol / Avg.
501.1K/1.5M
Div / Yield
2.91/3.28%
52 Wk
80.55 - 99.86
Mkt Cap
28.5B
Payout Ratio
65.94
Open
89.45
P/E
21.58
EPS
0.71
Shares
315.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Multi-Utilities
WEC Energy Group's electric and gas utility businesses serve electric and gas customers in its Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin service territories. The company also owns a 60% stake in American Transmission Co. WEC's asset mix is approximately 51% electric generation and distribution, 34% gas distribution, 13% electric transmission, and 2% unregulated renewable generation.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6800.710 0.0300
REV1.720B2.202B482.000M

WEC Energy Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy WEC Energy Gr (WEC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of WEC Energy Gr (NYSE: WEC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are WEC Energy Gr's (WEC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for WEC Energy Gr (WEC) stock?

A

The latest price target for WEC Energy Gr (NYSE: WEC) was reported by Goldman Sachs on January 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 99.00 expecting WEC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.46% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for WEC Energy Gr (WEC)?

A

The stock price for WEC Energy Gr (NYSE: WEC) is $90.44 last updated Today at 4:38:49 PM.

Q

Does WEC Energy Gr (WEC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.73 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2022.

Q

When is WEC Energy Gr (NYSE:WEC) reporting earnings?

A

WEC Energy Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is WEC Energy Gr (WEC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for WEC Energy Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does WEC Energy Gr (WEC) operate in?

A

WEC Energy Gr is in the Utilities sector and Multi-Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.