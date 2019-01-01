My Size Inc is a US-based technology company that focuses on the development of an application that assists the consumer to accurately take the measurements of his or her own body to fit clothing in the best way possible without the need to try them on using a smartphone. The company operates based on the use of existing sensors in smartphones which enable to measure the body of each consumer. The purpose of the company's business is to simplify the process of clothing acquisition through the Internet and to significantly reduce the rate of returns of clothing which were acquired through the internet and which are returned to the stores because of ill-fitting. The company generates its revenue through fees which will be charged to the sellers, advertisements, and offline shopping.