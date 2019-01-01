QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.28 - 0.32
Vol / Avg.
278.6K/685.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.32 - 2.97
Mkt Cap
7.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.3
P/E
-
EPS
-0.13
Shares
25.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 10:34AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 8:32AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 8:32AM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 9:04AM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 9:16AM
Benzinga - Dec 10, 2021, 5:05PM
Benzinga - Nov 22, 2021, 9:01AM
Benzinga - Nov 19, 2021, 4:35PM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 9:32AM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 9:07AM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
My Size Inc is a US-based technology company that focuses on the development of an application that assists the consumer to accurately take the measurements of his or her own body to fit clothing in the best way possible without the need to try them on using a smartphone. The company operates based on the use of existing sensors in smartphones which enable to measure the body of each consumer. The purpose of the company's business is to simplify the process of clothing acquisition through the Internet and to significantly reduce the rate of returns of clothing which were acquired through the internet and which are returned to the stores because of ill-fitting. The company generates its revenue through fees which will be charged to the sellers, advertisements, and offline shopping.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-28
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

My Size Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy My Size (MYSZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of My Size (NASDAQ: MYSZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are My Size's (MYSZ) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for My Size (MYSZ) stock?

A

The latest price target for My Size (NASDAQ: MYSZ) was reported by Aegis Capital on January 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.00 expecting MYSZ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 870.87% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for My Size (MYSZ)?

A

The stock price for My Size (NASDAQ: MYSZ) is $0.309 last updated Today at 6:04:05 PM.

Q

Does My Size (MYSZ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for My Size.

Q

When is My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) reporting earnings?

A

My Size’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is My Size (MYSZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for My Size.

Q

What sector and industry does My Size (MYSZ) operate in?

A

My Size is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.