Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
1.5K/1.5M
Div / Yield
4.2/1.22%
52 Wk
273.24 - 457.12
Mkt Cap
51.8B
Payout Ratio
20.07
Open
-
P/E
17.69
EPS
4.74
Shares
150.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
KLA designs and manufactures yield-management and process-monitoring diagnostic and control systems for the semiconductor industry. The systems are used to analyze the manufacturing process at various steps in a semiconductor's development. The firm's laser-scanning products are used for wafer qualification, process monitoring, and equipment monitoring. KLA also provides inspection tools and systems for optical metrology and e-beam metrology.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS5.4405.590 0.1500
REV2.330B2.353B23.000M

Analyst Ratings

KLA Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy KLA (KLAC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are KLA's (KLAC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for KLA (KLAC) stock?

A

The latest price target for KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 400.00 expecting KLAC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.35% upside). 30 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for KLA (KLAC)?

A

The stock price for KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC) is $343.78 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does KLA (KLAC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2022.

Q

When is KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) reporting earnings?

A

KLA’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is KLA (KLAC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for KLA.

Q

What sector and industry does KLA (KLAC) operate in?

A

KLA is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.