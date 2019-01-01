QQQ
Range
3.38 - 3.64
Vol / Avg.
1.8M/3.8M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.44 - 51.37
Mkt Cap
343.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.57
P/E
-
EPS
0.08
Shares
100.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Danimer Scientific Inc creates more sustainable, more natural ways to make plastic products sold under the proprietary Nodax brand name. The company's renewable and sustainable biopolymers have helped create plastic products that are 100% biodegradable and compostable. Danimer Scientific's products return to nature instead of polluting lands and waters. Its technology can be found in a vast array of plastic end-use products that people use every day. Applications for its biopolymers include additives, aqueous coatings, fibers, filaments, films, and injection-molded articles, among others. The company holds more than 150 patents and pending patent applications in nearly 20 countries for a range of manufacturing processes and biopolymer formulations.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-02-28
REV

Analyst Ratings

Danimer Scientific Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Danimer Scientific (DNMR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Danimer Scientific (NYSE: DNMR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Danimer Scientific's (DNMR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Danimer Scientific (DNMR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Danimer Scientific (NYSE: DNMR) was reported by Cowen & Co. on September 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting DNMR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 514.04% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Danimer Scientific (DNMR)?

A

The stock price for Danimer Scientific (NYSE: DNMR) is $3.42 last updated Today at 7:22:51 PM.

Q

Does Danimer Scientific (DNMR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Danimer Scientific.

Q

When is Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) reporting earnings?

A

Danimer Scientific’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Danimer Scientific (DNMR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Danimer Scientific.

Q

What sector and industry does Danimer Scientific (DNMR) operate in?

A

Danimer Scientific is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.