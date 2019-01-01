|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Danimer Scientific (NYSE: DNMR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Danimer Scientific’s space includes: FutureFuel (NYSE:FF), Bon Natural Life (NASDAQ:BON), Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP), Diversey Holdings (NASDAQ:DSEY) and Northern Technologies (NASDAQ:NTIC).
The latest price target for Danimer Scientific (NYSE: DNMR) was reported by Cowen & Co. on September 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting DNMR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 514.04% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Danimer Scientific (NYSE: DNMR) is $3.42 last updated Today at 7:22:51 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Danimer Scientific.
Danimer Scientific’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Danimer Scientific.
Danimer Scientific is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.