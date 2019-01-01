QQQ
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Electric Utilities
Xcel Energy manages utilities serving 3.7 million electric customers and 2.1 million natural gas customers in eight states. Its utilities are Northern States Power, which serves customers in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Michigan; Public Service Company of Colorado; and Southwestern Public Service Company, which serves customers in Texas and New Mexico. It is one of the largest renewable energy providers in the U.S. with one third of its electricity sales coming from renewable energy.

Q1 2022 EPS (EXPECTED) 2022-04-28
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5700.580 0.0100
REV3.100B3.355B255.000M

Xcel Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Xcel Energy (XEL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Xcel Energy's (XEL) competitors?

A

Other companies in Xcel Energy’s space includes: Entergy (NYSE:ETR), NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG), Evergy (NYSE:EVRG), Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) and PPL (NYSE:PPL).

Q

What is the target price for Xcel Energy (XEL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) was reported by Evercore ISI Group on January 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 75.00 expecting XEL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.09% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Xcel Energy (XEL)?

A

The stock price for Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) is $66.91 last updated Today at 5:50:11 PM.

Q

Does Xcel Energy (XEL) pay a dividend?

A

The next Xcel Energy (XEL) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.

Q

When is Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) reporting earnings?

A

Xcel Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Xcel Energy (XEL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Xcel Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Xcel Energy (XEL) operate in?

A

Xcel Energy is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.