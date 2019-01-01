|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.570
|0.580
|0.0100
|REV
|3.100B
|3.355B
|255.000M
You can purchase shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Xcel Energy’s space includes: Entergy (NYSE:ETR), NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG), Evergy (NYSE:EVRG), Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) and PPL (NYSE:PPL).
The latest price target for Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) was reported by Evercore ISI Group on January 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 75.00 expecting XEL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.09% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) is $66.91 last updated Today at 5:50:11 PM.
The next Xcel Energy (XEL) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.
Xcel Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Xcel Energy.
Xcel Energy is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.