Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/464.8K
Div / Yield
1.23/3.64%
52 Wk
30.93 - 45.95
Mkt Cap
9.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.12
Shares
275M
Outstanding
Brookfield Renewable Partners LP is a renewable power generating company. It owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities is spread across North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates renewable power generating assets, which include conventional hydroelectric facilities and wind facilities located in North America, Latin America, and Europe. Its operations are segmented by the type of power generation Hydroelectric, Wind, solar, energy transition, and corporate, which includes Biomass and Co-gen with Hydroelectric and Wind further segmented by geography North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.120
REV1.150B1.091B-59.000M

Analyst Ratings

Brookfield Renewable Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Brookfield Renewable (BEP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Brookfield Renewable's (BEP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Brookfield Renewable.

Q

What is the target price for Brookfield Renewable (BEP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) was reported by National Bank Of Canada on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting BEP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Brookfield Renewable (BEP)?

A

The stock price for Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) is $33.84 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Brookfield Renewable (BEP) pay a dividend?

A

The next Brookfield Renewable (BEP) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.

Q

When is Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEP) reporting earnings?

A

Brookfield Renewable’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Brookfield Renewable (BEP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Brookfield Renewable.

Q

What sector and industry does Brookfield Renewable (BEP) operate in?

A

Brookfield Renewable is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.