Range
1.69 - 1.79
Vol / Avg.
258.3K/672.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.69 - 7.8
Mkt Cap
36.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.73
P/E
-
EPS
-0.45
Shares
21.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Aprea Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its product candidate, APR-246, is a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

Aprea Therapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aprea Therapeutics (APRE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APRE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aprea Therapeutics's (APRE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Aprea Therapeutics (APRE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APRE) was reported by JP Morgan on August 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting APRE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Aprea Therapeutics (APRE)?

A

The stock price for Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APRE) is $1.72 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aprea Therapeutics (APRE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aprea Therapeutics.

Q

When is Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) reporting earnings?

A

Aprea Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Aprea Therapeutics (APRE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aprea Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Aprea Therapeutics (APRE) operate in?

A

Aprea Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.