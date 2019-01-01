QQQ
Range
4.64 - 4.9
Vol / Avg.
131.5K/58.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.72 - 8.4
Mkt Cap
160.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.64
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
33.4M
Outstanding
Quipt Home Medical Corp provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services to patients. The company's services consist of Daily & Ambulatory Aides, Power Mobility, INR Self-Testing, Respiratory Equipment Rental, Home ventilation, Oxygen Therapy, and Sleep Apnea & PAP Treatment.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.060
REV29.525M
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.040
REV29.118M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Quipt Home Medical Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Quipt Home Medical (QIPT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ: QIPT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Quipt Home Medical's (QIPT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Quipt Home Medical.

Q

What is the target price for Quipt Home Medical (QIPT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ: QIPT) was reported by Benchmark on October 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.50 expecting QIPT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 55.60% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Quipt Home Medical (QIPT)?

A

The stock price for Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ: QIPT) is $4.82 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Quipt Home Medical (QIPT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Quipt Home Medical.

Q

When is Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) reporting earnings?

A

Quipt Home Medical’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Quipt Home Medical (QIPT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Quipt Home Medical.

Q

What sector and industry does Quipt Home Medical (QIPT) operate in?

A

Quipt Home Medical is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.