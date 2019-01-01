Mobile Global Esports Stock (NASDAQ:MGAM), Quotes and News Summary

ñol

Mobile Global Esports
(NASDAQ:MGAM)
$2.37
-0.25[-9.54%]
Last update: 11:58AM
Day Range2.36 - 2.6352 Wk Range2.21 - 20.74Open / Close2.51 / -Float / Outstanding15.7M / 18.3M
Vol / Avg.243.8K / 5.9MMkt Cap43.4MP/E-50d Avg. Price4.49
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float15.7MEPS0

Mobile Global Esports Stock (NASDAQ:MGAM)

Mobile Global Esports Stock (NASDAQ: MGAM)

Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Mobile Global Esports Inc develops and commercializes international esports, beginning with university esports events in India. It is launching an esports (electronic sports) platform initially focused on esports competitions played on mobile devices by university teams and players representing universities located in India and elsewhere in South Asia.
Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-11-20
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-09-27
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Mobile Global Esports Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Mobile Global Esports (MGAM) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Mobile Global Esports (NASDAQ: MGAM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Mobile Global Esports's (MGAM) competitors?
Q
What is the target price for Mobile Global Esports (MGAM) stock?
A

The latest price target for Mobile Global Esports (NASDAQ: MGAM) was reported by Stifel on Wednesday, November 12, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting MGAM to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
Current Stock Price for Mobile Global Esports (MGAM)?
A

The stock price for Mobile Global Esports (NASDAQ: MGAM) is $2.37 last updated Today at September 13, 2022, 3:58 PM UTC.

Q
Does Mobile Global Esports (MGAM) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mobile Global Esports.

Q
When is Mobile Global Esports (NASDAQ:MGAM) reporting earnings?
A

Mobile Global Esports’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Sunday, November 20, 2022.

Q
Is Mobile Global Esports (MGAM) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Mobile Global Esports.

Q
What sector and industry does Mobile Global Esports (MGAM) operate in?
A

Mobile Global Esports is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.