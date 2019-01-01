QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/1.8M
Div / Yield
5.88/3.60%
52 Wk
146.15 - 209.87
Mkt Cap
70.5B
Payout Ratio
204.49
Open
-
P/E
61.1
EPS
0.82
Shares
432.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 7:58AM
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 5:48AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 4:35PM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 9:50AM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 5:39AM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 7:12AM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 10:18AM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 5:33AM
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 11:31AM
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 8:06AM
Benzinga - Nov 24, 2021, 4:18PM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 8:25AM
Benzinga - Oct 22, 2021, 10:53AM
Benzinga - Oct 22, 2021, 4:32AM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 10:44AM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 10:39AM
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 4:31PM
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 4:30PM
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 4:25PM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 5:23AM
load more
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Crown Castle International owns and leases roughly 40,000 cell towers in the United States. It also owns more than 80,000 route miles of fiber. It leases space on its towers to wireless service providers, which install equipment on the towers to support their wireless networks. The company's fiber is primarily leased by wireless service providers to set up small-cell network infrastructure and by enterprises for their internal connection needs. Crown Castle's towers and fiber are predominantly located in the largest U.S. cities. The company has a very concentrated customer base, with more than 70% of its revenue coming from the big three U.S. mobile carriers. Crown Castle operates as a real estate investment trust.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.770
REV1.630B1.654B24.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Crown Castle Intl Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Crown Castle Intl (CCI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Crown Castle Intl (NYSE: CCI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Crown Castle Intl's (CCI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Crown Castle Intl (CCI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Crown Castle Intl (NYSE: CCI) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 204.00 expecting CCI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.98% upside). 28 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Crown Castle Intl (CCI)?

A

The stock price for Crown Castle Intl (NYSE: CCI) is $163.22 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Crown Castle Intl (CCI) pay a dividend?

A

The next Crown Castle Intl (CCI) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.

Q

When is Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI) reporting earnings?

A

Crown Castle Intl’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is Crown Castle Intl (CCI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Crown Castle Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Crown Castle Intl (CCI) operate in?

A

Crown Castle Intl is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.