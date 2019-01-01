QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
407.56 - 424.37
Vol / Avg.
544.8K/439.2K
Div / Yield
3.76/0.89%
52 Wk
319.71 - 567.57
Mkt Cap
14.9B
Payout Ratio
27.38
Open
423.54
P/E
32.1
EPS
3.29
Shares
36.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 7:25AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 6:31AM
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 11:19AM
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 6:23AM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 11:27AM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 11:24AM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 11:22AM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 6:18AM
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 6:30PM
Benzinga - Dec 31, 2021, 10:00AM
Benzinga - Dec 23, 2021, 9:41AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 12:36PM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 8:43AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 6:27AM
Benzinga - Nov 12, 2021, 6:55AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Domino's Pizza is a restaurant operator and franchiser with more than 18,350 stores across 93 countries. The firm generates revenue through the sales of pizza, wings, salads, and sandwiches at company-owned stores, royalty and marketing contributions from franchise-operated stores, and its network of 26 dough manufacturing and supply chain facilities, which centralize purchasing, preparation, and last-mile delivery for more than 6,800 units in the U.S. and Canada. With roughly $16 billion in 2020 system sales, Domino's is the largest player in the global pizza market, ahead of Pizza Hut, Papa John's, and Little Caesars.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-01
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Domino's Pizza Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Domino's Pizza (DPZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Domino's Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Domino's Pizza's (DPZ) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Domino's Pizza (DPZ) stock?

A

The latest price target for Domino's Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) was reported by Cowen & Co. on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 480.00 expecting DPZ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.29% upside). 50 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Domino's Pizza (DPZ)?

A

The stock price for Domino's Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) is $409.255 last updated Today at 7:33:58 PM.

Q

Does Domino's Pizza (DPZ) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 30, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.

Q

When is Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) reporting earnings?

A

Domino's Pizza’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Domino's Pizza (DPZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Domino's Pizza.

Q

What sector and industry does Domino's Pizza (DPZ) operate in?

A

Domino's Pizza is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.