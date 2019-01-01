QQQ
Range
1.46 - 1.54
Vol / Avg.
971.8K/5.8M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.2 - 2.51
Mkt Cap
112.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.52
P/E
-
EPS
-0.18
Shares
76.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Dare Bioscience Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on women's reproductive health. The products of the company are related to contraception, vaginal health, sexual health and fertility. Ovaprene is a product designed by the company to provide multiple weeks of contraceptive protection without the use of hormones.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-29
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Dare Bioscience Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dare Bioscience (DARE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ: DARE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dare Bioscience's (DARE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Dare Bioscience (DARE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ: DARE) was reported by Roth Capital on June 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting DARE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 649.32% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Dare Bioscience (DARE)?

A

The stock price for Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ: DARE) is $1.468 last updated Today at 5:41:03 PM.

Q

Does Dare Bioscience (DARE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dare Bioscience.

Q

When is Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) reporting earnings?

A

Dare Bioscience's $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Dare Bioscience (DARE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dare Bioscience.

Q

What sector and industry does Dare Bioscience (DARE) operate in?

A

Dare Bioscience is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.