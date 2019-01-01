|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Generation Income (NASDAQ: GIPR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Generation Income’s space includes: Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX), Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL), Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH), STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) and Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL).
The latest price target for Generation Income (NASDAQ: GIPR) was reported by Maxim Group on October 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting GIPR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 57.82% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Generation Income (NASDAQ: GIPR) is $6.97 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:17:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Generation Income.
Generation Income does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Generation Income.
Generation Income is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.