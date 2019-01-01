QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
6.84 - 6.99
Vol / Avg.
5K/27.9K
Div / Yield
0.65/9.41%
52 Wk
5.75 - 10.25
Mkt Cap
15.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
6.93
P/E
-
EPS
0.49
Shares
2.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 8:39AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 7:18AM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 4:39PM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 8:34AM
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 4:51PM
Benzinga - Oct 11, 2021, 8:45AM
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Generation Income Properties Inc is an internally managed company with the objective to acquire and own, directly or jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office and industrial net lease properties located in several United States cities.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Generation Income Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Generation Income (GIPR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Generation Income (NASDAQ: GIPR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Generation Income's (GIPR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Generation Income (GIPR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Generation Income (NASDAQ: GIPR) was reported by Maxim Group on October 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting GIPR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 57.82% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Generation Income (GIPR)?

A

The stock price for Generation Income (NASDAQ: GIPR) is $6.97 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:17:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Generation Income (GIPR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Generation Income.

Q

When is Generation Income (NASDAQ:GIPR) reporting earnings?

A

Generation Income does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Generation Income (GIPR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Generation Income.

Q

What sector and industry does Generation Income (GIPR) operate in?

A

Generation Income is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.