QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
1.11 - 1.28
Vol / Avg.
30.3K/55K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.02 - 14.98
Mkt Cap
36.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.25
P/E
-
EPS
-0.07
Shares
28.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 4:07PM
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 8:04AM
Benzinga - Dec 23, 2021, 8:02AM
Benzinga - Nov 30, 2021, 12:24PM
Benzinga - Nov 30, 2021, 8:02AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Aug 30, 2021, 8:13AM
Benzinga - Aug 18, 2021, 8:04AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Jul 14, 2021, 4:06PM
Benzinga - Jun 3, 2021, 8:01AM
Benzinga - May 17, 2021, 8:05AM
Benzinga - Apr 14, 2021, 4:07PM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Novo Integrated Sciences Inc is a medical care company. It provides specialized physiotherapy, chiropractic care, occupational therapy, eldercare, laser therapeutics, massage therapy, acupuncture, chiropodist, neurological functions, kinesiology, and dental services. It has two reportable segments: healthcare services and product manufacturing and development.

Earnings

see more
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-18
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.070
REV3.162M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Novo Integrated Sciences Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Novo Integrated Sciences (NVOS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ: NVOS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Novo Integrated Sciences's (NVOS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Novo Integrated Sciences (NVOS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Novo Integrated Sciences

Q

Current Stock Price for Novo Integrated Sciences (NVOS)?

A

The stock price for Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ: NVOS) is $1.28 last updated Today at 6:51:45 PM.

Q

Does Novo Integrated Sciences (NVOS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Novo Integrated Sciences.

Q

When is Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) reporting earnings?

A

Novo Integrated Sciences’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 18, 2022.

Q

Is Novo Integrated Sciences (NVOS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Novo Integrated Sciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Novo Integrated Sciences (NVOS) operate in?

A

Novo Integrated Sciences is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.