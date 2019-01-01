QQQ
Range
220.03 - 271.66
Vol / Avg.
1.4M/1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
199.33 - 389.71
Mkt Cap
14.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
223.43
P/E
88.62
EPS
0.78
Shares
52.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
SolarEdge Technologies designs, develops, and sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic installations. The company system consists of power optimizers, inverters, and cloud-based monitoring platform and addresses a broad range of solar market segments, from residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. The company sells its products directly to solar installers, engineering, procurement, and construction firms and indirectly to solar installers through distributors and electrical equipment wholesalers. Additionally, the company has nonsolar products targeting the energy storage, e-mobility, and ultracritical power solutions industries.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.3101.100 -0.2100
REV549.350M551.915M2.565M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SolarEdge Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SolarEdge Technologies's (SEDG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) stock?

A

The latest price target for SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) was reported by Northland Capital Markets on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 184.00 expecting SEDG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -32.15% downside). 45 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)?

A

The stock price for SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) is $271.19 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SolarEdge Technologies.

Q

When is SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) reporting earnings?

A

SolarEdge Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SolarEdge Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) operate in?

A

SolarEdge Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.