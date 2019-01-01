QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Ovid Therapeutics Inc is a US based biopharmaceutical company. The firm is primarily engaged in developing impactful medicines for patients and families living who are suffering with rare neurological disorders. It is targeting disorders such as intellectual disability, severe speech impairment, problems with movement and balance, sleep disorders and anxiety to transform the patient's life.

Ovid Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OVID) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ovid Therapeutics's (OVID) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OVID) was reported by Citigroup on August 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting OVID to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.39% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ovid Therapeutics (OVID)?

A

The stock price for Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OVID) is $3.19 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.

Q

Does Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ovid Therapeutics.

Q

When is Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) reporting earnings?

A

Ovid Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ovid Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) operate in?

A

Ovid Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.