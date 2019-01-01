|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.660
|0.690
|0.0300
|REV
|3.250B
|3.056B
|-194.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Public Service Enterprise (NYSE: PEG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Public Service Enterprise’s space includes: Ameren (NYSE:AEE), Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP), Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) and CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS).
The latest price target for Public Service Enterprise (NYSE: PEG) was reported by Evercore ISI Group on January 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PEG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 20 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Public Service Enterprise (NYSE: PEG) is $62.3 last updated Today at 8:59:58 PM.
The next Public Service Enterprise (PEG) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-09.
Public Service Enterprise’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Public Service Enterprise.
Public Service Enterprise is in the Utilities sector and Multi-Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.