Sector: Utilities.Industry: Multi-Utilities
Public Service Enterprise Group is the holding company for a regulated utility (PSE&G) and other non-regulated businesses such as nuclear power generation and clean energy infrastructure. PSE&G provides regulated gas and electricity delivery services in New Jersey to a combined 4 million customers. PSEG also operates the Long Island Power Authority system. In 2021, PSEG sold its gas and oil power plants in the Mid-Atlantic, New York, and the Northeast.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6600.690 0.0300
REV3.250B3.056B-194.000M

Public Service Enterprise Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Public Service Enterprise (PEG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Public Service Enterprise (NYSE: PEG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Public Service Enterprise's (PEG) competitors?

A

Other companies in Public Service Enterprise’s space includes: Ameren (NYSE:AEE), Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP), Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) and CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS).

Q

What is the target price for Public Service Enterprise (PEG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Public Service Enterprise (NYSE: PEG) was reported by Evercore ISI Group on January 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PEG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 20 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Public Service Enterprise (PEG)?

A

The stock price for Public Service Enterprise (NYSE: PEG) is $62.3 last updated Today at 8:59:58 PM.

Q

Does Public Service Enterprise (PEG) pay a dividend?

A

The next Public Service Enterprise (PEG) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-09.

Q

When is Public Service Enterprise (NYSE:PEG) reporting earnings?

A

Public Service Enterprise’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Public Service Enterprise (PEG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Public Service Enterprise.

Q

What sector and industry does Public Service Enterprise (PEG) operate in?

A

Public Service Enterprise is in the Utilities sector and Multi-Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.