QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/2.6M
Div / Yield
0.05/1.14%
52 Wk
0.29 - 11.05
Mkt Cap
44.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.59
Shares
10.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - 19 hours ago
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 8:33AM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 5:40AM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
BTCS Inc is engaged in the business of hosting an online e-commerce marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using Digital Assets, including bitcoin. The company focuses on blockchain and Digital Asset ecosystems. The firm operates a beta e-commerce marketplace, which accepts a range of digital currencies, has designed a beta secure digital currency storage solution BTCS Wallet.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

BTCS Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BTCS (BTCS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BTCS (NASDAQ: BTCS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BTCS's (BTCS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for BTCS (BTCS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BTCS

Q

Current Stock Price for BTCS (BTCS)?

A

The stock price for BTCS (NASDAQ: BTCS) is $4.37 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BTCS (BTCS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BTCS.

Q

When is BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) reporting earnings?

A

BTCS does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BTCS (BTCS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BTCS.

Q

What sector and industry does BTCS (BTCS) operate in?

A

BTCS is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.