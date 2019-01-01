QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/888.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.3 - 33.37
Mkt Cap
676.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
358.86
EPS
0.03
Shares
67M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 8:59AM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 7:05AM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 5:10AM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 7:42AM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 7:41AM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 3:56PM
Benzinga - Nov 19, 2021, 10:52AM
Benzinga - Sep 20, 2021, 9:05AM
Benzinga - Sep 20, 2021, 7:40AM
Benzinga - Sep 20, 2021, 7:38AM
Benzinga - Jul 27, 2021, 6:06AM
Benzinga - Jul 15, 2021, 1:48PM
Benzinga - Jul 15, 2021, 12:44PM
Benzinga - Jul 15, 2021, 6:50AM
Benzinga - Jul 1, 2021, 10:55AM
Benzinga - Jul 1, 2021, 10:48AM
Benzinga - Jun 22, 2021, 7:50AM
Benzinga - Jun 22, 2021, 7:34AM
Benzinga - Jun 22, 2021, 7:33AM
Benzinga - Apr 29, 2021, 8:50AM
Benzinga - Apr 29, 2021, 8:48AM
load more
Cognyte Software Ltd provides security analytics software that empowers governments and enterprises with Actionable Intelligence. The company's solutions accelerate security investigations and connect the dots to successfully identify, neutralize, and prevent national security, personal safety, business continuity, and cyber threats.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1000.210 0.1100
REV114.830M118.718M3.888M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Cognyte Software Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cognyte Software (CGNT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ: CGNT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cognyte Software's (CGNT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cognyte Software.

Q

What is the target price for Cognyte Software (CGNT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cognyte Software (NASDAQ: CGNT) was reported by Needham on December 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting CGNT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 88.12% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cognyte Software (CGNT)?

A

The stock price for Cognyte Software (NASDAQ: CGNT) is $10.1 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cognyte Software (CGNT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cognyte Software.

Q

When is Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) reporting earnings?

A

Cognyte Software’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is Cognyte Software (CGNT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cognyte Software.

Q

What sector and industry does Cognyte Software (CGNT) operate in?

A

Cognyte Software is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.