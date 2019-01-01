|Q4 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.100
|0.210
|0.1100
|REV
|114.830M
|118.718M
|3.888M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ: CGNT) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Cognyte Software.
The latest price target for Cognyte Software (NASDAQ: CGNT) was reported by Needham on December 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting CGNT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 88.12% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Cognyte Software (NASDAQ: CGNT) is $10.1 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Cognyte Software.
Cognyte Software’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Cognyte Software.
Cognyte Software is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.