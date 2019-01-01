QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
2.19 - 2.69
Vol / Avg.
8.4M/5.6M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.25 - 20
Mkt Cap
77M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.33
P/E
-
EPS
-0.61
Shares
31.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 8:35AM
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 8:17AM
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 5:02AM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 4:15PM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 4:10PM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 4:10PM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 7:34AM
Benzinga - Nov 12, 2021, 6:55AM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 6:24AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 12:35PM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 8:48AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 7:44AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a class of immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform that is designed to reprogram the body's immune system. It uses off-the-shelf technologies, VaxWave and TheraT, to elicit directly within patients a response of antigen-specific killer T cells and antibodies.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-17
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

HOOKIPA Pharma Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy HOOKIPA Pharma (HOOK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ: HOOK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are HOOKIPA Pharma's (HOOK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for HOOKIPA Pharma (HOOK) stock?

A

The latest price target for HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ: HOOK) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting HOOK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 225.20% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for HOOKIPA Pharma (HOOK)?

A

The stock price for HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ: HOOK) is $2.46 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does HOOKIPA Pharma (HOOK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for HOOKIPA Pharma.

Q

When is HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) reporting earnings?

A

HOOKIPA Pharma’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is HOOKIPA Pharma (HOOK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for HOOKIPA Pharma.

Q

What sector and industry does HOOKIPA Pharma (HOOK) operate in?

A

HOOKIPA Pharma is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.