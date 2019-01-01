QQQ
Range
20.92 - 21.55
Vol / Avg.
301.8K/272.9K
Div / Yield
1.56/7.36%
52 Wk
21.1 - 25.99
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
43.88
Open
21.1
P/E
8.95
Shares
55.3M
Outstanding
COHEN & STEERS TAX-ADV PRD SEC AND INC is a non-diversified, closed-end management statutory trust. Its primary investment objective is high current income, and the Fund's secondary investment objective is capital appreciation.

COHEN & STEERS TAX-ADV Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy COHEN & STEERS TAX-ADV (PTA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of COHEN & STEERS TAX-ADV (NYSE: PTA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are COHEN & STEERS TAX-ADV's (PTA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for COHEN & STEERS TAX-ADV.

Q

What is the target price for COHEN & STEERS TAX-ADV (PTA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for COHEN & STEERS TAX-ADV

Q

Current Stock Price for COHEN & STEERS TAX-ADV (PTA)?

A

The stock price for COHEN & STEERS TAX-ADV (NYSE: PTA) is $21.51 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does COHEN & STEERS TAX-ADV (PTA) pay a dividend?

A

The next COHEN & STEERS TAX-ADV (PTA) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-15.

Q

When is COHEN & STEERS TAX-ADV (NYSE:PTA) reporting earnings?

A

COHEN & STEERS TAX-ADV does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is COHEN & STEERS TAX-ADV (PTA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for COHEN & STEERS TAX-ADV.

Q

What sector and industry does COHEN & STEERS TAX-ADV (PTA) operate in?

A

COHEN & STEERS TAX-ADV is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.