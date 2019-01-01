Cohen & Steers is a niche asset manager concentrating on real estate securities. The firm invests mainly in the equity shares of real estate investment trusts, with holdings in domestic and international real estate securities accounting for 65% of its $106.6 billion in managed assets at the end of 2021. Cohen & Steers also manages portfolios dedicated to preferred securities, utilities stocks, and other high-yield offerings. It expects to balance distribution among its closed-end mutual funds, open-end mutual funds, and institutional accounts over time. During the past year, the firm garnered 40% (27%) of its assets under management (base management fees) from institutional clients, 48% (53%) from open-end funds, and 12% (20%) from closed-end funds.