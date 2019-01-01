|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.030
|1.240
|0.2100
|REV
|144.980M
|159.629M
|14.649M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE: CNS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Cohen & Steers’s space includes: BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO), Ares Management (NYSE:ARES), T. Rowe Price Gr (NASDAQ:TROW) and Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC).
The latest price target for Cohen & Steers (NYSE: CNS) was reported by B of A Securities on November 19, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 76.00 expecting CNS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -3.82% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Cohen & Steers (NYSE: CNS) is $79.02 last updated Today at 3:32:12 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 30, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 12, 2021.
Cohen & Steers’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Cohen & Steers.
Cohen & Steers is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.