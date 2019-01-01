QQQ
Sector: Financials. Industry: Capital Markets
Cohen & Steers is a niche asset manager concentrating on real estate securities. The firm invests mainly in the equity shares of real estate investment trusts, with holdings in domestic and international real estate securities accounting for 65% of its $106.6 billion in managed assets at the end of 2021. Cohen & Steers also manages portfolios dedicated to preferred securities, utilities stocks, and other high-yield offerings. It expects to balance distribution among its closed-end mutual funds, open-end mutual funds, and institutional accounts over time. During the past year, the firm garnered 40% (27%) of its assets under management (base management fees) from institutional clients, 48% (53%) from open-end funds, and 12% (20%) from closed-end funds.

Cohen & Steers Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cohen & Steers (CNS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE: CNS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cohen & Steers's (CNS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cohen & Steers (CNS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cohen & Steers (NYSE: CNS) was reported by B of A Securities on November 19, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 76.00 expecting CNS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -3.82% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cohen & Steers (CNS)?

A

The stock price for Cohen & Steers (NYSE: CNS) is $79.02 last updated Today at 3:32:12 PM.

Q

Does Cohen & Steers (CNS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 30, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 12, 2021.

Q

When is Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) reporting earnings?

A

Cohen & Steers’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is Cohen & Steers (CNS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cohen & Steers.

Q

What sector and industry does Cohen & Steers (CNS) operate in?

A

Cohen & Steers is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.