Range
62.5 - 62.91
Vol / Avg.
148.5K/1.5M
Div / Yield
1.84/2.94%
52 Wk
53.19 - 65.79
Mkt Cap
18.1B
Payout Ratio
67.44
Open
62.71
P/E
24.3
EPS
2.2
Shares
289.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Multi-Utilities
CMS Energy is an energy holding company with three principal businesses. Its regulated utility, Consumers Energy, provides regulated natural gas service to 1.8 million customers and electric service to 1.9 million customers in Michigan. CMS Enterprises is engaged in wholesale power generation, including contracted renewable energy. CMS sold EnerBank in October 2021.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4400.470 0.0300
REV1.730B2.033B303.000M

Analyst Ratings

CMS Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CMS Energy (CMS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CMS Energy's (CMS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CMS Energy (CMS) stock?

A

The latest price target for CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) was reported by Keybanc on January 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 68.00 expecting CMS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.73% upside). 22 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CMS Energy (CMS)?

A

The stock price for CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is $62.54 last updated Today at 3:13:11 PM.

Q

Does CMS Energy (CMS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) reporting earnings?

A

CMS Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is CMS Energy (CMS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CMS Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does CMS Energy (CMS) operate in?

A

CMS Energy is in the Utilities sector and Multi-Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.