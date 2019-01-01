|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-11
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ: WRAP) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Wrap Technologies’s space includes: Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP), Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT), Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM), Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) and ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR).
The latest price target for Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ: WRAP) was reported by Maxim Group on January 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting WRAP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ: WRAP) is $2.2691 last updated Today at 5:20:15 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Wrap Technologies.
Wrap Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Wrap Technologies.
Wrap Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.