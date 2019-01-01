QQQ
Range
2.19 - 2.3
Vol / Avg.
43.1K/282.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.07 - 9.8
Mkt Cap
92.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.26
P/E
-
EPS
-0.15
Shares
40.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Wrap Technologies Inc offers public safety technologies and services. The firm develops creative solutions to complex issues and empowers public safety officials to protect and serve their communities through its portfolio of advanced technology and training solutions. Its BolaWRAP Remote Restraint device is a patented, hand-held pre-escalation and apprehension tool that discharges a Kevlar tether to temporarily restrain uncooperative suspects and persons in crisis from a distance. WRAP Reality, the company's virtual reality training system, is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform providing first responders with the discipline and practice in methods of de-escalation, conflict resolution, and use-of-force to better perform in the field.

Wrap Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wrap Technologies (WRAP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ: WRAP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Wrap Technologies's (WRAP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Wrap Technologies (WRAP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ: WRAP) was reported by Maxim Group on January 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting WRAP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Wrap Technologies (WRAP)?

A

The stock price for Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ: WRAP) is $2.2691 last updated Today at 5:20:15 PM.

Q

Does Wrap Technologies (WRAP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wrap Technologies.

Q

When is Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) reporting earnings?

A

Wrap Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Wrap Technologies (WRAP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wrap Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Wrap Technologies (WRAP) operate in?

A

Wrap Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.