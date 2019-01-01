QQQ
Range
79.64 - 81.77
Vol / Avg.
2.6M/1.6M
Div / Yield
2.55/3.09%
52 Wk
76.64 - 92.66
Mkt Cap
27.4B
Payout Ratio
68.08
Open
81.3
P/E
23.28
EPS
0.82
Shares
344.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Electric Utilities
Eversource Energy is a diversified holding company with subsidiaries that provide regulated electric, gas, and water distribution service in the Northeast U.S. The company's utilities serve more than 4 million customers after acquiring NStar's Massachusetts utilities in 2012, Aquarion in 2017, and Columbia Gas in 2020. Eversource also plans to develop 2 gigawatts of offshore wind projects by 2025. The company exited most of its unregulated businesses in 2006.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9300.910 -0.0200
REV2.120B2.482B362.000M

Analyst Ratings

Eversource Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eversource Energy (ES) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Eversource Energy's (ES) competitors?

A

Other companies in Eversource Energy’s space includes: Entergy (NYSE:ETR), NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG), Evergy (NYSE:EVRG), Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) and PPL (NYSE:PPL).

Q

What is the target price for Eversource Energy (ES) stock?

A

The latest price target for Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) was reported by B of A Securities on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ES to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 23 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Eversource Energy (ES)?

A

The stock price for Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) is $79.66 last updated Today at 8:59:59 PM.

Q

Does Eversource Energy (ES) pay a dividend?

A

The next Eversource Energy (ES) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-02.

Q

When is Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) reporting earnings?

A

Eversource Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Eversource Energy (ES) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eversource Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Eversource Energy (ES) operate in?

A

Eversource Energy is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.