|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.930
|0.910
|-0.0200
|REV
|2.120B
|2.482B
|362.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Eversource Energy’s space includes: Entergy (NYSE:ETR), NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG), Evergy (NYSE:EVRG), Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) and PPL (NYSE:PPL).
The latest price target for Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) was reported by B of A Securities on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ES to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 23 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) is $79.66 last updated Today at 8:59:59 PM.
The next Eversource Energy (ES) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-02.
Eversource Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Eversource Energy.
Eversource Energy is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.