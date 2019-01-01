Eversource Energy is a diversified holding company with subsidiaries that provide regulated electric, gas, and water distribution service in the Northeast U.S. The company's utilities serve more than 4 million customers after acquiring NStar's Massachusetts utilities in 2012, Aquarion in 2017, and Columbia Gas in 2020. Eversource also plans to develop 2 gigawatts of offshore wind projects by 2025. The company exited most of its unregulated businesses in 2006.