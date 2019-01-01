Viveve Medical Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets a platform medical technology. Its Cryogen-cooled Monopolar Radiofrequency technology is delivered through a radiofrequency generator, handpiece and treatment tip, called the Viveve System. The Viveve System is for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The Viveve System is indicated for use and being marketed for use in general surgical procedures for electrocoagulation and hemostasis in the United States. It has a business presence in the US, Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe and Middle East and Latin America.