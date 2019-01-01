Gaia Inc is a video streaming service and community that provides curated conscious media in primary channels-Seeking Truth provides new and enlightening perspectives for today's changing world; Transformation provides a wealth of content in the niche areas of spiritual growth, personal development and expanded consciousness; Alternative Healing channel features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity, and Yoga. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has an international presence.