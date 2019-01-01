QQQ
Range
6.29 - 6.89
Vol / Avg.
36.3K/43.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.3 - 15.06
Mkt Cap
135.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
6.35
P/E
63.1
EPS
0.03
Shares
20.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services. Industry: Entertainment
Gaia Inc is a video streaming service and community that provides curated conscious media in primary channels-Seeking Truth provides new and enlightening perspectives for today's changing world; Transformation provides a wealth of content in the niche areas of spiritual growth, personal development and expanded consciousness; Alternative Healing channel features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity, and Yoga. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has an international presence.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.030

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV20.870M

Gaia Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gaia (GAIA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gaia (NASDAQ: GAIA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gaia's (GAIA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Gaia (GAIA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Gaia (NASDAQ: GAIA) was reported by B. Riley Securities on February 25, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.00 expecting GAIA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 156.41% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Gaia (GAIA)?

A

The stock price for Gaia (NASDAQ: GAIA) is $6.63 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gaia (GAIA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 30, 2010 to stockholders of record on December 13, 2010.

Q

When is Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) reporting earnings?

A

Gaia’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Gaia (GAIA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gaia.

Q

What sector and industry does Gaia (GAIA) operate in?

A

Gaia is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.