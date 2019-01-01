Sonim Technologies Inc is a U.S based company provides ultra-rugged mobile phones and accessories, which are designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in hazardous environments. Further, the company offers workforce-critical communication and connectivity tools for industrial enterprises and public sector agencies including end customers in construction, energy and utility, hospitality, logistics, manufacturing, public safety and transportation. It offers solutions in three main categories namely ultra-rugged mobile devices, industrial-grade accessories and cloud-based software and application services.