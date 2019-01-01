|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-09
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ: SONM) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Sonim Technologies’s space includes: Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR), Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO), Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC), Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) and AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT).
The latest price target for Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ: SONM) was reported by B. Riley Securities on May 14, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.00 expecting SONM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 458.66% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ: SONM) is $0.537 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Sonim Technologies.
Sonim Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Sonim Technologies.
Sonim Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.