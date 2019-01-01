QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.48 - 0.55
Vol / Avg.
432.7K/694.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.35 - 4.48
Mkt Cap
8.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.49
P/E
-
EPS
-1.31
Shares
16.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 8:17AM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 8:34AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 5:42PM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 8:37AM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 2:12PM
Benzinga - Sep 15, 2021, 2:54PM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
Sonim Technologies Inc is a U.S based company provides ultra-rugged mobile phones and accessories, which are designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in hazardous environments. Further, the company offers workforce-critical communication and connectivity tools for industrial enterprises and public sector agencies including end customers in construction, energy and utility, hospitality, logistics, manufacturing, public safety and transportation. It offers solutions in three main categories namely ultra-rugged mobile devices, industrial-grade accessories and cloud-based software and application services.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-09
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sonim Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sonim Technologies (SONM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ: SONM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sonim Technologies's (SONM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sonim Technologies (SONM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ: SONM) was reported by B. Riley Securities on May 14, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.00 expecting SONM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 458.66% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sonim Technologies (SONM)?

A

The stock price for Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ: SONM) is $0.537 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sonim Technologies (SONM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sonim Technologies.

Q

When is Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) reporting earnings?

A

Sonim Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Sonim Technologies (SONM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sonim Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Sonim Technologies (SONM) operate in?

A

Sonim Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.