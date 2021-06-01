Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

Tuesday's morning session saw 391 companies set new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Mentions:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

(NYSE:JPM). The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week high was Mexico Equity and Income (NYSE:MXE).

(NYSE:MXE). Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)'s stock gained the most, trading up 18.06% to reach a new 52-week high.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday:

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) shares were up 1.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $166.70.

(NYSE:JPM) shares were up 1.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $166.70. NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares were down 0.81% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $651.50 for a change of down 0.81%.

(NASDAQ:NVDA) shares were down 0.81% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $651.50 for a change of down 0.81%. ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) shares were up 1.14% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $688.09.

(NASDAQ:ASML) shares were up 1.14% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $688.09. Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) shares broke to $172.68 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.96%.

(NYSE:TM) shares broke to $172.68 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.96%. PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) shares broke to $148.85 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.05%.

(NASDAQ:PEP) shares broke to $148.85 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.05%. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) shares hit $93.10 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.98%.

(NYSE:MS) shares hit $93.10 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.98%. Citigroup (NYSE:C) shares reached a new 52-week high of $80.08 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.49%.

(NYSE:C) shares reached a new 52-week high of $80.08 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.49%. Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $233.69 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.57%.

(NASDAQ:HON) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $233.69 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.57%. Linde (NYSE:LIN) stock set a new 52-week high of $305.71 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.91%.

(NYSE:LIN) stock set a new 52-week high of $305.71 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.91%. Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) shares were up 0.75% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $76.42.

(NYSE:BUD) shares were up 0.75% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $76.42. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) shares broke to $104.87 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.71%.

(NYSE:RY) shares broke to $104.87 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.71%. Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $75.14 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.23%.

(NYSE:SCHW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $75.14 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.23%. Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) shares hit a yearly high of $89.92. The stock traded up 0.55% on the session.

(NYSE:RTX) shares hit a yearly high of $89.92. The stock traded up 0.55% on the session. BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) stock set a new 52-week high of $888.77 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.78%.

(NYSE:BLK) stock set a new 52-week high of $888.77 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.78%. American Express (NYSE:AXP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $162.83 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.12%.

(NYSE:AXP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $162.83 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.12%. Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $380.12. The stock traded up 1.76% on the session.

(NYSE:GS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $380.12. The stock traded up 1.76% on the session. Diageo (NYSE:DEO) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $194.29. Shares traded up 0.05%.

(NYSE:DEO) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $194.29. Shares traded up 0.05%. Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) shares hit a yearly high of $673.80. The stock traded up 2.43% on the session.

(NASDAQ:LRCX) shares hit a yearly high of $673.80. The stock traded up 2.43% on the session. Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) shares broke to $68.00 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.55%.

(NYSE:BNS) shares broke to $68.00 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.55%. Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM) shares were up 0.32% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $50.74 for a change of up 0.32%.

(NYSE:BAM) shares were up 0.32% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $50.74 for a change of up 0.32%. CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $221.82 with a daily change of down 0.49%.

(NASDAQ:CME) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $221.82 with a daily change of down 0.49%. PetroChina Co (NYSE:PTR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $42.62. The stock traded up 2.88% on the session.

(NYSE:PTR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $42.62. The stock traded up 2.88% on the session. Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) shares hit $165.70 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.42%.

(NYSE:COF) shares hit $165.70 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.42%. Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) shares hit $22.80 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.7%.

(NYSE:EQNR) shares hit $22.80 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.7%. Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) stock made a new 52-week high of $4.27 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.13% for the day.

(NYSE:SAN) stock made a new 52-week high of $4.27 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.13% for the day. Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) shares set a new 52-week high of $139.41 on Tuesday, moving up 0.34%.

(NYSE:MMC) shares set a new 52-week high of $139.41 on Tuesday, moving up 0.34%. ABB (NYSE:ABB) shares were up 1.89% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.87 for a change of up 1.89%.

(NYSE:ABB) shares were up 1.89% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.87 for a change of up 1.89%. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) shares hit $106.27 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.83%.

(NYSE:BMO) shares hit $106.27 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.83%. Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) shares were up 0.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $94.15.

(NYSE:BX) shares were up 0.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $94.15. Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) shares were up 0.1% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $166.32.

(NASDAQ:ADI) shares were up 0.1% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $166.32. UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) shares hit $16.55 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.04%.

(NYSE:UBS) shares hit $16.55 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.04%. Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $97.24 with a daily change of up 0.91%.

(NYSE:EMR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $97.24 with a daily change of up 0.91%. Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $3.54 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.99%.

(NYSE:ABEV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $3.54 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.99%. ING Groep (NYSE:ING) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $14.26 with a daily change of up 1.79%.

(NYSE:ING) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $14.26 with a daily change of up 1.79%. Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) shares were up 0.32% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $118.66.

(NYSE:CM) shares were up 0.32% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $118.66. America Movil (NYSE:AMX) shares hit $15.59 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.59%.

(NYSE:AMX) shares hit $15.59 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.59%. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) stock set a new 52-week high of $284.43 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.34%.

(NYSE:PSA) stock set a new 52-week high of $284.43 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.34%. Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) shares were up 1.31% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $68.32.

(NYSE:JCI) shares were up 1.31% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $68.32. Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) shares hit $52.90 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.88%.

(NYSE:BK) shares hit $52.90 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.88%. American Intl Gr (NYSE:AIG) stock set a new 52-week high of $53.83 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.06%.

(NYSE:AIG) stock set a new 52-week high of $53.83 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.06%. BCE (NYSE:BCE) shares were up 1.11% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $50.32.

(NYSE:BCE) shares were up 1.11% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $50.32. Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $189.93. Shares traded up 1.8%.

(NYSE:TT) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $189.93. Shares traded up 1.8%. T. Rowe Price Gr (NASDAQ:TROW) shares set a new 52-week high of $193.79 on Tuesday, moving up 0.4%.

(NASDAQ:TROW) shares set a new 52-week high of $193.79 on Tuesday, moving up 0.4%. Wipro (NYSE:WIT) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.00 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.5%.

(NYSE:WIT) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.00 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.5%. Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $131.95. The stock traded up 2.28% on the session.

(NYSE:SPG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $131.95. The stock traded up 2.28% on the session. Canadian Natural Res (NYSE:CNQ) shares hit $36.34 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.46%.

(NYSE:CNQ) shares hit $36.34 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.46%. PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) shares set a new yearly high of $182.95 this morning. The stock was up 0.31% on the session.

(NYSE:PPG) shares set a new yearly high of $182.95 this morning. The stock was up 0.31% on the session. Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $108.59 with a daily change of up 1.21%.

(NYSE:PRU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $108.59 with a daily change of up 1.21%. BBVA (NYSE:BBVA) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.38 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.17% for the day.

(NYSE:BBVA) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.38 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.17% for the day. Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) stock hit a yearly high price of $140.32. The stock was down 0.66% for the day.

(NYSE:A) stock hit a yearly high price of $140.32. The stock was down 0.66% for the day. CRH (NYSE:CRH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $53.08 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.57%.

(NYSE:CRH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $53.08 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.57%. Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $63.05 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.94%.

(NYSE:MPC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $63.05 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.94%. Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) shares broke to $47.09 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.81%.

(NYSE:CARR) shares broke to $47.09 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.81%. Aflac (NYSE:AFL) shares were up 0.92% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $57.52 for a change of up 0.92%.

(NYSE:AFL) shares were up 0.92% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $57.52 for a change of up 0.92%. TransDigm Gr (NYSE:TDG) shares set a new 52-week high of $659.39 on Tuesday, moving up 1.44%.

(NYSE:TDG) shares set a new 52-week high of $659.39 on Tuesday, moving up 1.44%. Carnival (NYSE:CCL) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $30.75. Shares traded up 2.6%.

(NYSE:CCL) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $30.75. Shares traded up 2.6%. Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) shares hit $63.21 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.34%.

(NYSE:NTR) shares hit $63.21 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.34%. Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $206.54. Shares traded up 0.03%.

(NYSE:MSI) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $206.54. Shares traded up 0.03%. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) shares set a new yearly high of $193.84 this morning. The stock was up 0.42% on the session.

(NYSE:FRC) shares set a new yearly high of $193.84 this morning. The stock was up 0.42% on the session. NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) shares hit a yearly high of $5.96. The stock traded down 0.08% on the session.

(NYSE:NWG) shares hit a yearly high of $5.96. The stock traded down 0.08% on the session. Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) shares hit $79.83 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.59%.

(NYSE:OTIS) shares hit $79.83 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.59%. Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) shares were up 1.46% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.80.

(NYSE:WMB) shares were up 1.46% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.80. SVB Finl Gr (NASDAQ:SIVB) shares hit $596.82 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.22%.

(NASDAQ:SIVB) shares hit $596.82 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.22%. TELUS (NYSE:TU) shares were up 1.06% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.81 for a change of up 1.06%.

(NYSE:TU) shares were up 1.06% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.81 for a change of up 1.06%. Magna International (NYSE:MGA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $102.01. The stock traded up 1.25% on the session.

(NYSE:MGA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $102.01. The stock traded up 1.25% on the session. Carnival (NYSE:CUK) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $26.30. Shares traded up 2.8%.

(NYSE:CUK) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $26.30. Shares traded up 2.8%. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $78.38 with a daily change of up 0.67%.

(NYSE:EQR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $78.38 with a daily change of up 0.67%. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) shares were down 0.1% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $208.09.

(NYSE:AVB) shares were down 0.1% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $208.09. Yum China Holdings (NYSE:YUMC) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $69.41. Shares traded up 1.29%.

(NYSE:YUMC) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $69.41. Shares traded up 1.29%. Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) stock set a new 52-week high of $48.63 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.32%.

(NYSE:SYF) stock set a new 52-week high of $48.63 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.32%. Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) stock hit a yearly high price of $102.88. The stock was down 0.08% for the day.

(NASDAQ:MXIM) stock hit a yearly high price of $102.88. The stock was down 0.08% for the day. Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $168.62 with a daily change of down 0.57%.

(NASDAQ:NDAQ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $168.62 with a daily change of down 0.57%. EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) shares were up 0.98% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $487.64 for a change of up 0.98%.

(NYSE:EPAM) shares were up 0.98% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $487.64 for a change of up 0.98%. Hess (NYSE:HES) shares hit $87.50 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.3%.

(NYSE:HES) shares hit $87.50 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.3%. Imperial Oil (AMEX:IMO) shares were up 6.24% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $35.20 for a change of up 6.24%.

(AMEX:IMO) shares were up 6.24% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $35.20 for a change of up 6.24%. Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) stock hit a yearly high price of $123.10. The stock was up 0.84% for the day.

(NASDAQ:NTRS) stock hit a yearly high price of $123.10. The stock was up 0.84% for the day. CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $17.77. Shares traded up 2.86%.

(NYSE:CNHI) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $17.77. Shares traded up 2.86%. Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $23.81. Shares traded up 1.24%.

(NYSE:RF) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $23.81. Shares traded up 1.24%. CGI (NYSE:GIB) shares were up 2.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $91.62.

(NYSE:GIB) shares were up 2.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $91.62. Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $109.28 with a daily change of up 0.96%.

(NASDAQ:CZR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $109.28 with a daily change of up 0.96%. SK Telecom Co (NYSE:SKM) stock hit a yearly high price of $33.26. The stock was up 3.46% for the day.

(NYSE:SKM) stock hit a yearly high price of $33.26. The stock was up 3.46% for the day. Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD) shares were down 1.28% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $126.56.

(NASDAQ:EXPD) shares were down 1.28% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $126.56. Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) stock set a new 52-week high of $55.83 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.46%.

(NYSE:ALLY) stock set a new 52-week high of $55.83 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.46%. Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) shares were up 2.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $39.04.

(NYSE:SHG) shares were up 2.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $39.04. Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $150.28 with a daily change of 0.0% (flat).

(NYSE:EXR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $150.28 with a daily change of 0.0% (flat). Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) shares hit a yearly high of $30.34. The stock traded up 11.03% on the session.

(NYSE:DVN) shares hit a yearly high of $30.34. The stock traded up 11.03% on the session. Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $122.99. Shares traded up 0.46%.

(NASDAQ:CINF) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $122.99. Shares traded up 0.46%. Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $119.04. The stock traded up 0.65% on the session.

(NYSE:BXP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $119.04. The stock traded up 0.65% on the session. Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.93. The stock was up 8.61% for the day.

(NYSE:CVE) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.93. The stock was up 8.61% for the day. Brookfield Prop Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) shares were up 0.05% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.86 for a change of up 0.05%.

(NASDAQ:BPY) shares were up 0.05% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.86 for a change of up 0.05%. WPP (NYSE:WPP) shares were up 3.64% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $71.76 for a change of up 3.64%.

(NYSE:WPP) shares were up 3.64% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $71.76 for a change of up 3.64%. XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) shares set a new yearly high of $150.88 this morning. The stock was up 2.32% on the session.

(NYSE:XPO) shares set a new yearly high of $150.88 this morning. The stock was up 2.32% on the session. Brookfield Infr Partners (NYSE:BIP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $55.69. The stock traded up 1.53% on the session.

(NYSE:BIP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $55.69. The stock traded up 1.53% on the session. Textron (NYSE:TXT) stock made a new 52-week high of $69.55 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.34% for the day.

(NYSE:TXT) stock made a new 52-week high of $69.55 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.34% for the day. Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) shares were up 0.68% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $36.01 for a change of up 0.68%.

(NYSE:HWM) shares were up 0.68% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $36.01 for a change of up 0.68%. CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) shares set a new yearly high of $25.39 this morning. The stock was down 0.4% on the session.

(NYSE:CNP) shares set a new yearly high of $25.39 this morning. The stock was down 0.4% on the session. Centrais Eletricas (NYSE:EBR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $8.68 with a daily change of up 3.62%.

(NYSE:EBR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $8.68 with a daily change of up 3.62%. Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $71.37 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.29%.

(NYSE:LNC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $71.37 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.29%. Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG) shares set a new 52-week high of $34.41 on Tuesday, moving up 0.45%.

(NYSE:IPG) shares set a new 52-week high of $34.41 on Tuesday, moving up 0.45%. Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.42. The stock was up 1.38% for the day.

(NYSE:NLY) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.42. The stock was up 1.38% for the day. Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) shares broke to $224.27 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.6%.

(NASDAQ:NDSN) shares broke to $224.27 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.6%. Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) stock hit a yearly high price of $35.81. The stock was up 8.07% for the day.

(NYSE:CLR) stock hit a yearly high price of $35.81. The stock was up 8.07% for the day. Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) shares set a new yearly high of $63.63 this morning. The stock was up 0.02% on the session.

(NYSE:ATH) shares set a new yearly high of $63.63 this morning. The stock was up 0.02% on the session. Lear (NYSE:LEA) stock made a new 52-week high of $197.94 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.29% for the day.

(NYSE:LEA) stock made a new 52-week high of $197.94 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.29% for the day. Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) shares broke to $38.50 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.46%.

(NYSE:SC) shares broke to $38.50 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.46%. Pentair (NYSE:PNR) shares set a new 52-week high of $70.36 on Tuesday, moving up 1.46%.

(NYSE:PNR) shares set a new 52-week high of $70.36 on Tuesday, moving up 1.46%. American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) shares set a new 52-week high of $136.39 on Tuesday, moving up 1.48%.

(NYSE:AFG) shares set a new 52-week high of $136.39 on Tuesday, moving up 1.48%. Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $50.06. The stock traded up 1.42% on the session.

(NYSE:MMP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $50.06. The stock traded up 1.42% on the session. Comerica (NYSE:CMA) shares set a new 52-week high of $79.86 on Tuesday, moving up 1.21%.

(NYSE:CMA) shares set a new 52-week high of $79.86 on Tuesday, moving up 1.21%. Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.50 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 10.16%.

(NYSE:MRO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.50 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 10.16%. SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) shares set a new 52-week high of $64.59 on Tuesday, moving up 0.68%.

(NASDAQ:SEIC) shares set a new 52-week high of $64.59 on Tuesday, moving up 0.68%. Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $39.85 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.55%.

(NYSE:TRGP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $39.85 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.55%. TFI International (NYSE:TFII) stock set a new 52-week high of $96.27 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.83%.

(NYSE:TFII) stock set a new 52-week high of $96.27 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.83%. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) shares were up 0.21% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $44.04.

(NYSE:CUBE) shares were up 0.21% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $44.04. Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) shares set a new yearly high of $25.04 this morning. The stock was up 0.22% on the session.

(NYSE:VRT) shares set a new yearly high of $25.04 this morning. The stock was up 0.22% on the session. Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) shares set a new yearly high of $21.36 this morning. The stock was up 6.71% on the session.

(NYSE:CCJ) shares set a new yearly high of $21.36 this morning. The stock was up 6.71% on the session. Old Republic Intl (NYSE:ORI) shares were up 0.25% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.55 for a change of up 0.25%.

(NYSE:ORI) shares were up 0.25% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.55 for a change of up 0.25%. OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $59.83. Shares traded up 2.44%.

(NYSE:OMF) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $59.83. Shares traded up 2.44%. Olin (NYSE:OLN) shares were up 1.04% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $49.96.

(NYSE:OLN) shares were up 1.04% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $49.96. Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) shares hit $28.92 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.51%.

(NYSE:OVV) shares hit $28.92 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.51%. KT (NYSE:KT) shares broke to $15.35 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.56%.

(NYSE:KT) shares broke to $15.35 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.56%. Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) stock made a new 52-week high of $73.75 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.54% for the day.

(NASDAQ:SGMS) stock made a new 52-week high of $73.75 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.54% for the day. EMCOR Gr (NYSE:EME) shares were up 0.59% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $128.00.

(NYSE:EME) shares were up 0.59% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $128.00. Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) stock set a new 52-week high of $37.75 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.45%.

(NYSE:ELY) stock set a new 52-week high of $37.75 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.45%. Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE:CHH) shares set a new yearly high of $122.26 this morning. The stock was up 0.77% on the session.

(NYSE:CHH) shares set a new yearly high of $122.26 this morning. The stock was up 0.77% on the session. Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) shares hit a yearly high of $83.72. The stock traded up 2.0% on the session.

(NASDAQ:BPOP) shares hit a yearly high of $83.72. The stock traded up 2.0% on the session. Janus Henderson Gr (NYSE:JHG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $39.02. The stock traded up 0.47% on the session.

(NYSE:JHG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $39.02. The stock traded up 0.47% on the session. American Campus (NYSE:ACC) shares broke to $47.62 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.51%.

(NYSE:ACC) shares broke to $47.62 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.51%. Unum (NYSE:UNM) shares were up 1.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $31.70.

(NYSE:UNM) shares were up 1.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $31.70. TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) shares hit $22.53 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.31%.

(NASDAQ:TFSL) shares hit $22.53 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.31%. Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) stock made a new 52-week high of $90.52 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.16% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CAR) stock made a new 52-week high of $90.52 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.16% for the day. Chemours (NYSE:CC) shares set a new 52-week high of $37.20 on Tuesday, moving up 3.16%.

(NYSE:CC) shares set a new 52-week high of $37.20 on Tuesday, moving up 3.16%. Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) shares were up 0.52% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $33.25 for a change of up 0.52%.

(NYSE:VVV) shares were up 0.52% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $33.25 for a change of up 0.52%. Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.79. The stock traded up 1.28% on the session.

(NYSE:ESI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.79. The stock traded up 1.28% on the session. Ashland Global Holdings (NYSE:ASH) shares were up 1.06% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $95.96 for a change of up 1.06%.

(NYSE:ASH) shares were up 1.06% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $95.96 for a change of up 1.06%. SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) shares hit $80.90 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.73%.

(NYSE:SLG) shares hit $80.90 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.73%. ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) shares hit a yearly high of $27.88. The stock traded up 4.38% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CHX) shares hit a yearly high of $27.88. The stock traded up 4.38% on the session. nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $32.93. The stock traded up 0.66% on the session.

(NYSE:NVT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $32.93. The stock traded up 0.66% on the session. Gates Industrial Corp (NYSE:GTES) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.45 on Tuesday, moving up 0.94%.

(NYSE:GTES) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.45 on Tuesday, moving up 0.94%. Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) stock made a new 52-week high of $45.42 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.92% for the day.

(NASDAQ:RRR) stock made a new 52-week high of $45.42 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.92% for the day. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) shares were up 1.88% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $27.22 for a change of up 1.88%.

(NYSE:STL) shares were up 1.88% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $27.22 for a change of up 1.88%. Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) shares were down 0.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $75.75.

(NYSE:HLI) shares were down 0.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $75.75. Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) shares were up 1.25% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $47.90 for a change of up 1.25%.

(NYSE:LAZ) shares were up 1.25% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $47.90 for a change of up 1.25%. Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.44 on Tuesday morning, moving up 3.22%.

(NYSE:HL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.44 on Tuesday morning, moving up 3.22%. Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) shares set a new yearly high of $59.79 this morning. The stock was down 0.66% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SGRY) shares set a new yearly high of $59.79 this morning. The stock was down 0.66% on the session. Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) stock made a new 52-week high of $46.09 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.44% for the day.

(NYSE:HIW) stock made a new 52-week high of $46.09 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.44% for the day. Adient (NYSE:ADNT) shares were up 0.9% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $51.27.

(NYSE:ADNT) shares were up 0.9% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $51.27. Univar Solns (NYSE:UNVR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $27.53 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.18%.

(NYSE:UNVR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $27.53 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.18%. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE:NEA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.36 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.29%.

(NYSE:NEA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.36 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.29%. PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) stock made a new 52-week high of $45.48 Tuesday. The stock was up 7.48% for the day.

(NASDAQ:PDCE) stock made a new 52-week high of $45.48 Tuesday. The stock was up 7.48% for the day. Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $13.69 with a daily change of up 4.18%.

(NYSE:AR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $13.69 with a daily change of up 4.18%. CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ:COMM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $20.57 with a daily change of up 1.03%.

(NASDAQ:COMM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $20.57 with a daily change of up 1.03%. Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) stock made a new 52-week high of $35.75 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.13% for the day.

(NYSE:SUM) stock made a new 52-week high of $35.75 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.13% for the day. Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) shares were up 1.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $37.40.

(NYSE:ARNC) shares were up 1.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $37.40. EPR Props (NYSE:EPR) shares hit a yearly high of $52.63. The stock traded up 5.84% on the session.

(NYSE:EPR) shares hit a yearly high of $52.63. The stock traded up 5.84% on the session. CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $18.85 with a daily change of up 1.46%.

(NYSE:CIXX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $18.85 with a daily change of up 1.46%. Servisfirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) shares broke to $70.55 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.19%.

(NASDAQ:SFBS) shares broke to $70.55 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.19%. Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) shares set a new yearly high of $31.84 this morning. The stock was up 1.93% on the session.

(NYSE:AQUA) shares set a new yearly high of $31.84 this morning. The stock was up 1.93% on the session. Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) shares broke to $5.66 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 8.12%.

(NYSE:SWN) shares broke to $5.66 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 8.12%. Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $32.46 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.09%.

(NYSE:MTDR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $32.46 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.09%. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE:NVG) shares broke to $17.60 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.17%.

(NYSE:NVG) shares broke to $17.60 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.17%. Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) shares were up 10.18% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.01.

(NYSE:RRC) shares were up 10.18% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.01. FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSKR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.79. The stock traded up 1.86% on the session.

(NYSE:FSKR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.79. The stock traded up 1.86% on the session. Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) shares set a new yearly high of $16.35 this morning. The stock was up 2.39% on the session.

(NYSE:APLE) shares set a new yearly high of $16.35 this morning. The stock was up 2.39% on the session. Cabot (NYSE:CBT) shares set a new yearly high of $64.19 this morning. The stock was up 0.78% on the session.

(NYSE:CBT) shares set a new yearly high of $64.19 this morning. The stock was up 0.78% on the session. Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) shares broke to $23.45 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.28%.

(NYSE:MUR) shares broke to $23.45 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.28%. Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $74.04. Shares traded up 1.39%.

(NYSE:ONTO) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $74.04. Shares traded up 1.39%. Denbury (NYSE:DEN) shares were up 3.67% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $71.63 for a change of up 3.67%.

(NYSE:DEN) shares were up 3.67% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $71.63 for a change of up 3.67%. ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) shares hit a yearly high of $103.18. The stock traded up 0.63% on the session.

(NASDAQ:EXLS) shares hit a yearly high of $103.18. The stock traded up 0.63% on the session. Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) shares were down 0.16% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $116.25.

(NYSE:HRI) shares were down 0.16% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $116.25. Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) shares set a new 52-week high of $8.71 on Tuesday, moving up 1.79%.

(NASDAQ:PSEC) shares set a new 52-week high of $8.71 on Tuesday, moving up 1.79%. Academy Sports (NASDAQ:ASO) shares were up 1.12% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $37.09 for a change of up 1.12%.

(NASDAQ:ASO) shares were up 1.12% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $37.09 for a change of up 1.12%. Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) shares set a new yearly high of $18.72 this morning. The stock was up 1.97% on the session.

(NASDAQ:NAVI) shares set a new yearly high of $18.72 this morning. The stock was up 1.97% on the session. iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) stock hit a yearly high price of $24.66. The stock was up 1.9% for the day.

(NASDAQ:IHRT) stock hit a yearly high price of $24.66. The stock was up 1.9% for the day. Nuveen Quality Municipal (NYSE:NAD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $15.74 with a daily change of up 0.13%.

(NYSE:NAD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $15.74 with a daily change of up 0.13%. Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $14.35 with a daily change of up 1.2%.

(NYSE:CIM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $14.35 with a daily change of up 1.2%. Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $13.41. Shares traded up 2.94%.

(NYSE:MGY) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $13.41. Shares traded up 2.94%. Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $25.04. Shares traded up 0.53%.

(NYSE:ATI) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $25.04. Shares traded up 0.53%. Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl (NYSE:EXG) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $10.21. Shares traded up 0.06%.

(NYSE:EXG) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $10.21. Shares traded up 0.06%. O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.89 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.01% for the day.

(NYSE:OI) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.89 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.01% for the day. Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $88.51 with a daily change of up 1.16%.

(NYSE:MTX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $88.51 with a daily change of up 1.16%. Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) shares were up 3.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $49.77.

(NASDAQ:MLHR) shares were up 3.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $49.77. Nova Measuring (NASDAQ:NVMI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $102.36 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.18%.

(NASDAQ:NVMI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $102.36 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.18%. Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) shares hit a yearly high of $15.74. The stock traded up 4.01% on the session.

(NYSE:LBRT) shares hit a yearly high of $15.74. The stock traded up 4.01% on the session. FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.70 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.57% for the day.

(NYSE:FSK) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.70 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.57% for the day. WW International (NASDAQ:WW) shares were up 1.07% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.25 for a change of up 1.07%.

(NASDAQ:WW) shares were up 1.07% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.25 for a change of up 1.07%. Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $15.93. Shares traded up 0.47%.

(NASDAQ:GBDC) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $15.93. Shares traded up 0.47%. Retail Props of America (NYSE:RPAI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.29 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.33%.

(NYSE:RPAI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.29 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.33%. SM Energy (NYSE:SM) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.45. The stock was up 11.41% for the day.

(NYSE:SM) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.45. The stock was up 11.41% for the day. Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) shares set a new yearly high of $14.29 this morning. The stock was up 4.22% on the session.

(NYSE:ERJ) shares set a new yearly high of $14.29 this morning. The stock was up 4.22% on the session. Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) shares set a new yearly high of $18.61 this morning. The stock was up 1.48% on the session.

(NYSE:ABR) shares set a new yearly high of $18.61 this morning. The stock was up 1.48% on the session. InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) stock hit a yearly high price of $83.01. The stock was up 0.14% for the day.

(NASDAQ:IDCC) stock hit a yearly high price of $83.01. The stock was up 0.14% for the day. Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) shares hit $11.21 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.32%.

(NYSE:PGRE) shares hit $11.21 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.32%. Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $14.49. Shares traded up 1.26%.

(NYSE:OR) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $14.49. Shares traded up 1.26%. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.26 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.68%.

(NYSE:BDN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.26 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.68%. Nuveen Municipal Credit (NYSE:NZF) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.99 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.41% for the day.

(NYSE:NZF) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.99 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.41% for the day. BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) shares hit a yearly high of $6.08. The stock traded up 2.8% on the session.

(NASDAQ:BGCP) shares hit a yearly high of $6.08. The stock traded up 2.8% on the session. NexGen Energy (AMEX:NXE) shares were up 6.03% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.00.

(AMEX:NXE) shares were up 6.03% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.00. Urban Edge Props (NYSE:UE) shares hit $19.61 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.09%.

(NYSE:UE) shares hit $19.61 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.09%. Nuveen California Quality (NYSE:NAC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $15.69 with a daily change of up 0.22%.

(NYSE:NAC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $15.69 with a daily change of up 0.22%. American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $36.98 with a daily change of up 0.74%.

(NYSE:AAT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $36.98 with a daily change of up 0.74%. PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE:PTY) shares were up 0.5% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.06 for a change of up 0.5%.

(NYSE:PTY) shares were up 0.5% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.06 for a change of up 0.5%. Apollo Commercial Real (NYSE:ARI) shares were up 0.86% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.80.

(NYSE:ARI) shares were up 0.86% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.80. Virtus Investment (NASDAQ:VRTS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $288.52 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.59%.

(NASDAQ:VRTS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $288.52 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.59%. Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (NASDAQ:AAWW) stock set a new 52-week high of $76.22 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.4%.

(NASDAQ:AAWW) stock set a new 52-week high of $76.22 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.4%. Usana Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) stock set a new 52-week high of $107.71 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.43%.

(NYSE:USNA) stock set a new 52-week high of $107.71 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.43%. Cornerstone Building (NYSE:CNR) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.73 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.77%.

(NYSE:CNR) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.73 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.77%. COHEN & STEERS QUALITY (NYSE:RQI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.51 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.45%.

(NYSE:RQI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.51 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.45%. Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $15.62. Shares traded up 7.22%.

(NYSE:CYH) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $15.62. Shares traded up 7.22%. Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) stock set a new 52-week high of $43.37 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.82%.

(NYSE:CLB) stock set a new 52-week high of $43.37 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.82%. Apollo Medical Hlgs (NASDAQ:AMEH) shares were up 1.45% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $35.74 for a change of up 1.45%.

(NASDAQ:AMEH) shares were up 1.45% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $35.74 for a change of up 1.45%. BlackRock Enhanced Equity (NYSE:BDJ) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $10.41. Shares traded up 0.38%.

(NYSE:BDJ) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $10.41. Shares traded up 0.38%. Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.73 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.93%.

(NASDAQ:TELL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.73 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.93%. Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.67. The stock traded up 0.36% on the session.

(NYSE:GNL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.67. The stock traded up 0.36% on the session. Piper Sandler (NYSE:PIPR) shares were up 1.22% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $129.70.

(NYSE:PIPR) shares were up 1.22% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $129.70. Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) shares hit a yearly high of $48.08. The stock traded up 3.19% on the session.

(NYSE:WLL) shares hit a yearly high of $48.08. The stock traded up 3.19% on the session. Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) stock made a new 52-week high of $91.82 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.59% for the day.

(NASDAQ:OAS) stock made a new 52-week high of $91.82 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.59% for the day. Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) shares hit $7.07 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.56%.

(NYSE:ERF) shares hit $7.07 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.56%. Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $17.25 with a daily change of up 0.59%.

(NYSE:IRT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $17.25 with a daily change of up 0.59%. Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE:TGH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $35.25 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.88%.

(NYSE:TGH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $35.25 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.88%. Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $54.21 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.13%.

(NASDAQ:CASH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $54.21 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.13%. Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) shares hit $24.50 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.12%.

(NASDAQ:LNTH) shares hit $24.50 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.12%. NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) shares were up 0.95% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $66.00 for a change of up 0.95%.

(NASDAQ:NGMS) shares were up 0.95% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $66.00 for a change of up 0.95%. Schnitzer Steel Indus (NASDAQ:SCHN) stock made a new 52-week high of $59.34 Tuesday. The stock was up 7.65% for the day.

(NASDAQ:SCHN) stock made a new 52-week high of $59.34 Tuesday. The stock was up 7.65% for the day. Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl (NYSE:ETG) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.81 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.12%.

(NYSE:ETG) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.81 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.12%. Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) shares were up 1.24% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $32.84 for a change of up 1.24%.

(NASDAQ:GPRE) shares were up 1.24% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $32.84 for a change of up 1.24%. MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) stock set a new 52-week high of $89.29 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.38%.

(NASDAQ:MYRG) stock set a new 52-week high of $89.29 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.38%. BlackRock Corporate High (NYSE:HYT) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.12 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.25%.

(NYSE:HYT) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.12 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.25%. First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) shares broke to $27.11 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.63%.

(NASDAQ:BUSE) shares broke to $27.11 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.63%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) shares hit a yearly high of $28.12. The stock traded up 1.19% on the session.

(NYSE:BHLB) shares hit a yearly high of $28.12. The stock traded up 1.19% on the session. Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $19.40 with a daily change of up 0.47%.

(NYSE:ALEX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $19.40 with a daily change of up 0.47%. Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) shares hit $63.74 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.03%.

(NASDAQ:KFRC) shares hit $63.74 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.03%. Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.75 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.02% for the day.

(NYSE:TGP) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.75 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.02% for the day. Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) shares set a new yearly high of $16.75 this morning. The stock was up 5.8% on the session.

(NYSE:TEN) shares set a new yearly high of $16.75 this morning. The stock was up 5.8% on the session. Knoll (NYSE:KNL) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.65. The stock was up 2.0% for the day.

(NYSE:KNL) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.65. The stock was up 2.0% for the day. Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) shares set a new yearly high of $26.49 this morning. The stock was up 0.73% on the session.

(NASDAQ:TVTY) shares set a new yearly high of $26.49 this morning. The stock was up 0.73% on the session. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) shares were up 1.71% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.20.

(NASDAQ:HMHC) shares were up 1.71% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.20. Boston Private Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:BPFH) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.74 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.17% for the day.

(NASDAQ:BPFH) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.74 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.17% for the day. Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $7.75 with a daily change of up 2.26%.

(NYSE:EXK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $7.75 with a daily change of up 2.26%. Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.93. The stock traded up 1.69% on the session.

(NYSE:AGRO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.93. The stock traded up 1.69% on the session. Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.86 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.34% for the day.

(NYSE:TGI) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.86 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.34% for the day. Cohen & Steers REIT (NYSE:RNP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.30 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.23%.

(NYSE:RNP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.30 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.23%. Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $44.35 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.7%.

(NASDAQ:GDEN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $44.35 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.7%. Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $38.54 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.79%.

(NYSE:CUBI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $38.54 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.79%. KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE:KREF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.76. The stock traded up 1.78% on the session.

(NYSE:KREF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.76. The stock traded up 1.78% on the session. Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) stock hit a yearly high price of $34.44. The stock was up 2.11% for the day.

(NASDAQ:SCHL) stock hit a yearly high price of $34.44. The stock was up 2.11% for the day. Northern Oil & Gas (AMEX:NOG) shares set a new yearly high of $19.38 this morning. The stock was up 3.98% on the session.

(AMEX:NOG) shares set a new yearly high of $19.38 this morning. The stock was up 3.98% on the session. Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) shares were up 5.45% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $28.89 for a change of up 5.45%.

(NYSE:NTP) shares were up 5.45% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $28.89 for a change of up 5.45%. Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.00 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.64%.

(NASDAQ:TGLS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.00 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.64%. Gen American Invts Co (NYSE:GAM) stock set a new 52-week high of $43.10 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.3%.

(NYSE:GAM) stock set a new 52-week high of $43.10 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.3%. Alliancebernstein Glb (NYSE:AWF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $12.19 with a daily change of up 0.37%.

(NYSE:AWF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $12.19 with a daily change of up 0.37%. Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) shares set a new yearly high of $69.30 this morning. The stock was down 0.06% on the session.

(NASDAQ:PFBC) shares set a new yearly high of $69.30 this morning. The stock was down 0.06% on the session. TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) shares broke to $13.27 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.61%.

(NYSE:TRTX) shares broke to $13.27 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.61%. CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (NYSE:IGR) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.70. The stock was up 0.7% for the day.

(NYSE:IGR) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.70. The stock was up 0.7% for the day. Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) shares were down 1.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $72.45.

(NASDAQ:JYNT) shares were down 1.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $72.45. Radius Global Infr (NASDAQ:RADI) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.21 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.31% for the day.

(NASDAQ:RADI) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.21 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.31% for the day. Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.20. The stock traded up 0.53% on the session.

(NASDAQ:LBAI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.20. The stock traded up 0.53% on the session. Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) shares were down 0.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.61.

(NASDAQ:TILE) shares were down 0.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.61. Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) stock hit a yearly high price of $55.35. The stock was down 0.09% for the day.

(NASDAQ:WASH) stock hit a yearly high price of $55.35. The stock was down 0.09% for the day. Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) shares hit a yearly high of $18.20. The stock traded up 3.16% on the session.

(NYSE:MOD) shares hit a yearly high of $18.20. The stock traded up 3.16% on the session. Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) shares were up 4.57% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $45.70 for a change of up 4.57%.

(NYSE:BCEI) shares were up 4.57% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $45.70 for a change of up 4.57%. Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) shares were up 0.41% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $24.40 for a change of up 0.41%.

(NASDAQ:AMTB) shares were up 0.41% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $24.40 for a change of up 0.41%. Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $60.42. Shares traded up 4.28%.

(NYSE:ARCH) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $60.42. Shares traded up 4.28%. Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.77 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.47%.

(NYSE:PAM) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.77 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.47%. Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) shares broke to $5.44 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.13%.

(NASDAQ:GSM) shares broke to $5.44 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.13%. Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) shares set a new yearly high of $11.98 this morning. The stock was up 0.25% on the session.

(NYSE:HFRO) shares set a new yearly high of $11.98 this morning. The stock was up 0.25% on the session. Western Asset Emg Markets (NYSE:EMD) shares were up 0.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.05.

(NYSE:EMD) shares were up 0.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.05. PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE:PFN) shares set a new yearly high of $10.82 this morning. The stock was up 0.37% on the session.

(NYSE:PFN) shares set a new yearly high of $10.82 this morning. The stock was up 0.37% on the session. John Hancock Premium Div (NYSE:PDT) shares hit a yearly high of $16.70. The stock traded up 0.3% on the session.

(NYSE:PDT) shares hit a yearly high of $16.70. The stock traded up 0.3% on the session. Loma Negra Cia Industria (NYSE:LOMA) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $6.85. Shares traded up 2.56%.

(NYSE:LOMA) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $6.85. Shares traded up 2.56%. Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) stock made a new 52-week high of $35.80 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.04% for the day.

(NASDAQ:NEWT) stock made a new 52-week high of $35.80 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.04% for the day. Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.32 on Tuesday, moving up 6.04%.

(NYSE:ESTE) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.32 on Tuesday, moving up 6.04%. Blackrock Enhanced Global (NYSE:BOE) shares were up 0.32% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.45 for a change of up 0.32%.

(NYSE:BOE) shares were up 0.32% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.45 for a change of up 0.32%. Western Asset (NYSE:WIW) shares hit a yearly high of $13.01. The stock traded up 0.05% on the session.

(NYSE:WIW) shares hit a yearly high of $13.01. The stock traded up 0.05% on the session. Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) shares were up 0.37% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.89.

(NASDAQ:GOOD) shares were up 0.37% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.89. John Hancock Finl Opps (NYSE:BTO) shares set a new yearly high of $42.15 this morning. The stock was up 0.87% on the session.

(NYSE:BTO) shares set a new yearly high of $42.15 this morning. The stock was up 0.87% on the session. Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $61.90 on Tuesday morning, moving up 6.75%.

(NYSE:LPI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $61.90 on Tuesday morning, moving up 6.75%. Invesco Value Municipal (NYSE:IIM) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.27 on Tuesday, moving up 0.31%.

(NYSE:IIM) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.27 on Tuesday, moving up 0.31%. Invesco Municipal (NYSE:VKQ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.75 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.15%.

(NYSE:VKQ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.75 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.15%. Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) shares hit $25.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.11%.

(NASDAQ:CLAR) shares hit $25.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.11%. Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.83 on Tuesday, moving up 0.24%.

(NASDAQ:BPYU) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.83 on Tuesday, moving up 0.24%. BlackRock Multi-Sector (NYSE:BIT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $18.92 with a daily change of up 0.11%.

(NYSE:BIT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $18.92 with a daily change of up 0.11%. Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) shares were up 3.02% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.20 for a change of up 3.02%.

(NASDAQ:CUTR) shares were up 3.02% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.20 for a change of up 3.02%. Blackrock Enhanced Intl (NYSE:BGY) shares were down 0.02% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.50.

(NYSE:BGY) shares were down 0.02% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.50. Advent Claymore Convt (NYSE:AVK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $19.60 with a daily change of down 0.31%.

(NYSE:AVK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $19.60 with a daily change of down 0.31%. Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTBB) shares hit a yearly high of $18.19. The stock traded up 0.28% on the session.

(NASDAQ:AMTBB) shares hit a yearly high of $18.19. The stock traded up 0.28% on the session. Luxfer Holdings (NYSE:LXFR) shares set a new yearly high of $23.45 this morning. The stock was up 1.53% on the session.

(NYSE:LXFR) shares set a new yearly high of $23.45 this morning. The stock was up 1.53% on the session. Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.90 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.96%.

(NYSE:HESM) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.90 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.96%. Nuveen New Jersey Quality (NYSE:NXJ) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.41.

(NYSE:NXJ) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.41. GAMCO Global Gold Natural (AMEX:GGN) shares were up 0.99% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.10.

(AMEX:GGN) shares were up 0.99% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.10. Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic (NYSE:DIAX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.22 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.7%.

(NYSE:DIAX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.22 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.7%. Ares Commercial Real (NYSE:ACRE) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.43. The stock was up 1.12% for the day.

(NYSE:ACRE) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.43. The stock was up 1.12% for the day. Western Asset High Income (NYSE:HIX) shares broke to $7.33 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.25%.

(NYSE:HIX) shares broke to $7.33 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.25%. Blackrock Ltd Duration (NYSE:BLW) shares were up 0.35% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.23.

(NYSE:BLW) shares were up 0.35% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.23. VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) shares were up 0.9% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $48.79.

(NASDAQ:VSEC) shares were up 0.9% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $48.79. Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS) shares hit a yearly high of $13.05. The stock traded up 0.93% on the session.

(NASDAQ:NDLS) shares hit a yearly high of $13.05. The stock traded up 0.93% on the session. Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE:JPI) shares set a new yearly high of $25.69 this morning. The stock was up 0.55% on the session.

(NYSE:JPI) shares set a new yearly high of $25.69 this morning. The stock was up 0.55% on the session. Aberdeen Global Premier (NYSE:AWP) shares were up 0.32% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.61.

(NYSE:AWP) shares were up 0.32% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.61. CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) shares hit a yearly high of $16.60. The stock traded up 6.19% on the session.

(NYSE:CEIX) shares hit a yearly high of $16.60. The stock traded up 6.19% on the session. BNY Mellon Strategic (NYSE:LEO) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.00 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.45%.

(NYSE:LEO) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.00 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.45%. Columbia Seligman (NYSE:STK) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $34.98. Shares traded up 0.49%.

(NYSE:STK) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $34.98. Shares traded up 0.49%. Berry (bry) (NASDAQ:BRY) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.85 Tuesday. The stock was up 7.39% for the day.

(NASDAQ:BRY) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.85 Tuesday. The stock was up 7.39% for the day. Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) shares were up 2.18% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.08 for a change of up 2.18%.

(NASDAQ:CDZI) shares were up 2.18% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.08 for a change of up 2.18%. Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.64 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.97% for the day.

(NASDAQ:DMLP) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.64 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.97% for the day. Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.37 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.45%.

(NYSE:RMT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.37 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.45%. Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE:MCB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $65.94 with a daily change of up 0.69%.

(NYSE:MCB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $65.94 with a daily change of up 0.69%. Wells Fargo Income (AMEX:EAD) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.84. The stock was up 0.23% for the day.

(AMEX:EAD) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.84. The stock was up 0.23% for the day. One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.83. The stock traded up 0.16% on the session.

(NYSE:OLP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.83. The stock traded up 0.16% on the session. BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE:MCA) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.34 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.07%.

(NYSE:MCA) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.34 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.07%. Blackrock Debt Strategies (NYSE:DSU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.26 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.27%.

(NYSE:DSU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.26 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.27%. Regional Management (NYSE:RM) shares set a new 52-week high of $48.56 on Tuesday, moving up 3.21%.

(NYSE:RM) shares set a new 52-week high of $48.56 on Tuesday, moving up 3.21%. City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.79 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.38% for the day.

(NYSE:CIO) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.79 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.38% for the day. Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.87 Tuesday. The stock was up 5.56% for the day.

(NYSE:TTI) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.87 Tuesday. The stock was up 5.56% for the day. RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $24.79. The stock traded up 0.7% on the session.

(NASDAQ:RBB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $24.79. The stock traded up 0.7% on the session. Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.50 on Tuesday morning, moving up 18.06%.

(NASDAQ:VTNR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.50 on Tuesday morning, moving up 18.06%. Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) stock hit a yearly high price of $33.24. The stock was up 1.16% for the day.

(NASDAQ:EQBK) stock hit a yearly high price of $33.24. The stock was up 1.16% for the day. R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.53. The stock was up 0.31% for the day.

(NYSE:RRD) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.53. The stock was up 0.31% for the day. West Bancorp (NASDAQ:WTBA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.30 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.29%.

(NASDAQ:WTBA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.30 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.29%. Pennant Park Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) shares were up 1.58% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.85 for a change of up 1.58%.

(NASDAQ:PNNT) shares were up 1.58% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.85 for a change of up 1.58%. Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) shares were down 0.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.60.

(NYSE:OOMA) shares were down 0.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.60. Haynes Intl (NASDAQ:HAYN) shares set a new yearly high of $35.47 this morning. The stock was up 1.09% on the session.

(NASDAQ:HAYN) shares set a new yearly high of $35.47 this morning. The stock was up 1.09% on the session. Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $33.87. Shares traded up 5.56%.

(NYSE:PDS) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $33.87. Shares traded up 5.56%. Nuveen Real Asset I&G (NYSE:JRI) shares hit $16.11 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.13%.

(NYSE:JRI) shares hit $16.11 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.13%. Alliancebernstein Ntnl (NYSE:AFB) shares were up 0.54% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.95.

(NYSE:AFB) shares were up 0.54% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.95. Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.16 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 9.49%.

(NASDAQ:PRTK) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.16 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 9.49%. Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.06 on Tuesday, moving up 2.49%.

(NYSE:TLYS) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.06 on Tuesday, moving up 2.49%. Trilogy Metals (AMEX:TMQ) shares set a new yearly high of $2.87 this morning. The stock was up 2.51% on the session.

(AMEX:TMQ) shares set a new yearly high of $2.87 this morning. The stock was up 2.51% on the session. EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.44. The stock was up 0.34% for the day.

(NASDAQ:EZPW) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.44. The stock was up 0.34% for the day. Blackrock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $6.43 with a daily change of up 0.31%.

(NYSE:BKT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $6.43 with a daily change of up 0.31%. Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) shares were up 2.34% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.90 for a change of up 2.34%.

(NYSE:MEC) shares were up 2.34% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.90 for a change of up 2.34%. Entravision Comms (NYSE:EVC) shares were up 1.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.76.

(NYSE:EVC) shares were up 1.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.76. PIMCO Strategic Global (NYSE:RCS) shares broke to $7.76 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.26%.

(NYSE:RCS) shares broke to $7.76 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.26%. First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) stock set a new 52-week high of $31.88 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.41%.

(NASDAQ:FNLC) stock set a new 52-week high of $31.88 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.41%. Kayne Anderson NextGen (NYSE:KMF) stock made a new 52-week high of $7.30 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.67% for the day.

(NYSE:KMF) stock made a new 52-week high of $7.30 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.67% for the day. PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.41 on Tuesday, moving up 0.21%.

(NASDAQ:PLXP) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.41 on Tuesday, moving up 0.21%. KKR Inc Opps Fund (NYSE:KIO) shares hit a yearly high of $16.56. The stock traded up 0.36% on the session.

(NYSE:KIO) shares hit a yearly high of $16.56. The stock traded up 0.36% on the session. MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) shares broke to $15.37 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.48%.

(NYSE:MIXT) shares broke to $15.37 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.48%. Tortoise Energy Infr (NYSE:TYG) shares broke to $27.95 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.17%.

(NYSE:TYG) shares broke to $27.95 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.17%. Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) shares broke to $9.11 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 5.02%.

(NASDAQ:WRAP) shares broke to $9.11 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 5.02%. Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) shares hit a yearly high of $20.98. The stock traded up 8.35% on the session.

(NASDAQ:PVAC) shares hit a yearly high of $20.98. The stock traded up 8.35% on the session. BlackRock Capital Inv (NASDAQ:BKCC) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.14 on Tuesday, moving up 0.98%.

(NASDAQ:BKCC) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.14 on Tuesday, moving up 0.98%. MFS Municipal IT (NYSE:MFM) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $7.27. Shares traded up 0.28%.

(NYSE:MFM) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $7.27. Shares traded up 0.28%. Pioneer High IT (NYSE:PHT) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.14 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.3% for the day.

(NYSE:PHT) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.14 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.3% for the day. Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.35 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.14%.

(NASDAQ:INSE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.35 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.14%. Neuberger Berman MLP (AMEX:NML) stock made a new 52-week high of $4.89 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.46% for the day.

(AMEX:NML) stock made a new 52-week high of $4.89 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.46% for the day. Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $6.18 with a daily change of up 6.09%.

(NASDAQ:METC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $6.18 with a daily change of up 6.09%. Lazard Glb Total Return (NYSE:LGI) shares were up 0.74% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.73 for a change of up 0.74%.

(NYSE:LGI) shares were up 0.74% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.73 for a change of up 0.74%. Central Valley Community (NASDAQ:CVCY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.56. The stock traded up 0.66% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CVCY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.56. The stock traded up 0.66% on the session. Neuberger Berman (AMEX:NHS) shares hit a yearly high of $13.41. The stock traded up 0.14% on the session.

(AMEX:NHS) shares hit a yearly high of $13.41. The stock traded up 0.14% on the session. Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.72 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.71%.

(NASDAQ:PCOM) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.72 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.71%. Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.67 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.29%.

(NASDAQ:FUND) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.67 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.29%. Lmp Capital & Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $14.21 with a daily change of up 0.26%.

(NYSE:SCD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $14.21 with a daily change of up 0.26%. Bank of Commerce Hldgs (NASDAQ:BOCH) shares broke to $14.86 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.34%.

(NASDAQ:BOCH) shares broke to $14.86 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.34%. Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) shares broke to $11.14 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.64%.

(NASDAQ:MRCC) shares broke to $11.14 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.64%. Aesthetic Medical Intl (NASDAQ:AIH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $10.35 with a daily change of up 15.3%.

(NASDAQ:AIH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $10.35 with a daily change of up 15.3%. Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) shares set a new yearly high of $15.50 this morning. The stock was up 1.48% on the session.

(NYSE:MXF) shares set a new yearly high of $15.50 this morning. The stock was up 1.48% on the session. Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.23 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.6% for the day.

(NYSE:TSQ) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.23 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.6% for the day. Korea Fund (NYSE:KF) shares set a new 52-week high of $46.23 on Tuesday, moving up 1.3%.

(NYSE:KF) shares set a new 52-week high of $46.23 on Tuesday, moving up 1.3%. SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) shares were up 11.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.59.

(NYSE:SBOW) shares were up 11.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.59. Nuveen Diversified (NYSE:JDD) shares broke to $10.67 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.19%.

(NYSE:JDD) shares broke to $10.67 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.19%. Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.15. The stock traded up 5.4% on the session.

(NYSE:NTZ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.15. The stock traded up 5.4% on the session. J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $21.35 with a daily change of up 8.62%.

(NYSE:JILL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $21.35 with a daily change of up 8.62%. Highland Global (NYSE:HGLB) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.19. The stock was up 0.55% for the day.

(NYSE:HGLB) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.19. The stock was up 0.55% for the day. Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE:GER) shares hit a yearly high of $11.70. The stock traded up 1.48% on the session.

(NYSE:GER) shares hit a yearly high of $11.70. The stock traded up 1.48% on the session. Western Asset Premier (NYSE:WEA) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.67 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.21% for the day.

(NYSE:WEA) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.67 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.21% for the day. iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) shares were up 2.73% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.33 for a change of up 2.73%.

(NASDAQ:IMBI) shares were up 2.73% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.33 for a change of up 2.73%. Nuveen Tax Advantaged (NYSE:JTA) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.77 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.68% for the day.

(NYSE:JTA) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.77 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.68% for the day. Voya Emerging Markets (NYSE:IHD) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.56. The stock was up 1.43% for the day.

(NYSE:IHD) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.56. The stock was up 1.43% for the day. John Hancock Hedged (NYSE:HEQ) shares hit $12.95 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.33%.

(NYSE:HEQ) shares hit $12.95 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.33%. Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.79. The stock was up 9.91% for the day.

(NYSE:RNGR) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.79. The stock was up 9.91% for the day. Gabelli Global Small (NYSE:GGZ) shares hit a yearly high of $16.14. The stock traded up 0.56% on the session.

(NYSE:GGZ) shares hit a yearly high of $16.14. The stock traded up 0.56% on the session. Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) stock made a new 52-week high of $30.00 Tuesday. The stock was up 3.54% for the day.

(NASDAQ:WSTG) stock made a new 52-week high of $30.00 Tuesday. The stock was up 3.54% for the day. Williams Industrial (AMEX:WLMS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.29. The stock traded down 2.12% on the session.

(AMEX:WLMS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.29. The stock traded down 2.12% on the session. Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) shares hit a yearly high of $2.92. The stock traded up 2.66% on the session.

(NASDAQ:HDSN) shares hit a yearly high of $2.92. The stock traded up 2.66% on the session. Cushing® NextGen Infra (NYSE:SZC) shares were up 0.91% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $47.47.

(NYSE:SZC) shares were up 0.91% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $47.47. Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) shares set a new 52-week high of $8.88 on Tuesday, moving up 2.81%.

(NASDAQ:RELL) shares set a new 52-week high of $8.88 on Tuesday, moving up 2.81%. Voya Asia Pacific High (NYSE:IAE) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.63 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.31% for the day.

(NYSE:IAE) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.63 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.31% for the day. Vertical Capital Income (NYSE:VCIF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.94 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.05%.

(NYSE:VCIF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.94 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.05%. Salient Midstream (NYSE:SMM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.79 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.93%.

(NYSE:SMM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.79 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.93%. RiverNorth Specialty (NYSE:RSF) shares hit a yearly high of $19.04. The stock traded up 0.6% on the session.

(NYSE:RSF) shares hit a yearly high of $19.04. The stock traded up 0.6% on the session. Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID) shares hit a new 52-week high of $20.00. The stock traded up 5.52% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SMID) shares hit a new 52-week high of $20.00. The stock traded up 5.52% on the session. Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) shares were up 7.57% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $61.89.

(NASDAQ:LIVE) shares were up 7.57% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $61.89. Tortoise Power & Energy (NYSE:TPZ) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.47 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.74% for the day.

(NYSE:TPZ) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.47 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.74% for the day. Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $2.75. The stock traded up 12.19% on the session.

(NASDAQ:HNRG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $2.75. The stock traded up 12.19% on the session. John Hancock (NYSE:HTY) shares broke to $6.72 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.44%.

(NYSE:HTY) shares broke to $6.72 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.44%. Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.75 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.7%.

(NASDAQ:LOAN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.75 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.7%. Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) shares were up 5.46% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.90 for a change of up 5.46%.

(NASDAQ:HSON) shares were up 5.46% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.90 for a change of up 5.46%. Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) shares were up 1.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $5.60.

(NASDAQ:SELF) shares were up 1.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $5.60. EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) shares were up 7.73% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.00 for a change of up 7.73%.

(NASDAQ:EDRY) shares were up 7.73% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.00 for a change of up 7.73%. Tortoise Energy (NYSE:NDP) shares were up 3.82% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.80 for a change of up 3.82%.

(NYSE:NDP) shares were up 3.82% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.80 for a change of up 3.82%. Mexico Equity and Income (NYSE:MXE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.00 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.93%.

Benzinga will update traders on these companies going forward. If these companies break to a new level, Benzinga will be the first to report on it.