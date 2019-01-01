|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ: HNRG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Hallador Energy’s space includes: Enviva (NYSE:EVA), American Res (NASDAQ:AREC), Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU), NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) and Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH).
The latest price target for Hallador Energy (NASDAQ: HNRG) was reported by B. Riley Securities on March 24, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting HNRG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.96% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Hallador Energy (NASDAQ: HNRG) is $3.42 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 14, 2020 to stockholders of record on January 30, 2020.
Hallador Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Hallador Energy.
Hallador Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.