Range
3.38 - 3.65
Vol / Avg.
168.3K/213.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.4 - 4.58
Mkt Cap
104.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.48
P/E
-
EPS
0.26
Shares
30.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 4:52AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 11:49AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 5:29PM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 5:56PM
Benzinga - Jun 1, 2021, 7:13AM
Benzinga - May 3, 2021, 5:23PM
Benzinga - Mar 9, 2021, 6:22AM
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Hallador Energy Co is a coal mining company with operations in Indiana, USA, and it is part of the electric power generation industry. The company also has equity interests in oil and gas exploration companies in both Indiana and Michigan. The company sells the majority of its coal to large scrubbed coal-fired power plants in Indiana. The operating business segments includes two Oaktown underground mines located in southwestern Indiana.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
REV

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Hallador Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hallador Energy (HNRG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ: HNRG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hallador Energy's (HNRG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Hallador Energy (HNRG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Hallador Energy (NASDAQ: HNRG) was reported by B. Riley Securities on March 24, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting HNRG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.96% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Hallador Energy (HNRG)?

A

The stock price for Hallador Energy (NASDAQ: HNRG) is $3.42 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hallador Energy (HNRG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 14, 2020 to stockholders of record on January 30, 2020.

Q

When is Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) reporting earnings?

A

Hallador Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Hallador Energy (HNRG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hallador Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Hallador Energy (HNRG) operate in?

A

Hallador Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.