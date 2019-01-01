QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/364.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.83 - 14.69
Mkt Cap
93.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.22
Shares
43.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Utilities. Industry: Water Utilities
Cadiz Inc is a land and water resource development company in California. Its primary business is to acquire and develop land with water resources for various uses, including groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The company focuses on the development of the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage Project which will capture and conserve native groundwater currently being lost to evaporation from the aquifer system beneath the property of Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County, and deliver it to water providers throughout Southern California.

Cadiz Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cadiz (CDZI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cadiz (NASDAQ: CDZI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cadiz's (CDZI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cadiz (CDZI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cadiz (NASDAQ: CDZI) was reported by B. Riley Securities on January 3, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.50 expecting CDZI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 717.76% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cadiz (CDZI)?

A

The stock price for Cadiz (NASDAQ: CDZI) is $2.14 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cadiz (CDZI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cadiz.

Q

When is Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) reporting earnings?

A

Cadiz’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Cadiz (CDZI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cadiz.

Q

What sector and industry does Cadiz (CDZI) operate in?

A

Cadiz is in the Utilities sector and Water Utilities industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.