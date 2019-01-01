|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-25
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Cadiz (NASDAQ: CDZI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Cadiz’s space includes: California Water Service (NYSE:CWT), SJW Gr (NYSE:SJW), The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW), American Water Works Co (NYSE:AWK) and Companhia De Saneamento (NYSE:SBS).
The latest price target for Cadiz (NASDAQ: CDZI) was reported by B. Riley Securities on January 3, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.50 expecting CDZI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 717.76% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Cadiz (NASDAQ: CDZI) is $2.14 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Cadiz.
Cadiz’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Cadiz.
Cadiz is in the Utilities sector and Water Utilities industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.