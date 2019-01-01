QQQ
PepsiCo is one of the largest food and beverage companies globally. It makes, markets, and sells a slew of brands across the beverage and snack categories, including Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Doritos, Lays, and Ruffles. The firm uses a largely integrated go-to-market model, though it does leverage third-party bottlers, contract manufacturers, and distributors in certain markets. In addition to company-owned trademarks, Pepsi manufactures and distributes other brands through partnerships and joint ventures with companies such as Starbucks. The firm segments its operations into five primary geographies, with North America (comprising Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, and North America beverages) constituting over 60% of consolidated revenue.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-14
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.5201.530 0.0100
REV24.220B25.248B1.028B

PepsiCo Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PepsiCo (PEP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PepsiCo's (PEP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for PepsiCo (PEP) stock?

A

The latest price target for PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) was reported by DZ Bank on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 180.00 expecting PEP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.90% upside). 22 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for PepsiCo (PEP)?

A

The stock price for PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) is $163.79 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does PepsiCo (PEP) pay a dividend?

A

The next PepsiCo (PEP) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.

Q

When is PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) reporting earnings?

A

PepsiCo’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 14, 2022.

Q

Is PepsiCo (PEP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PepsiCo.

Q

What sector and industry does PepsiCo (PEP) operate in?

A

PepsiCo is in the Consumer Staples sector and Beverages industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.