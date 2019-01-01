QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
Natuzzi SPA is an Italian firm that designs, manufactures, and sells contemporary and traditional leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. Its product portfolio including sofas, loveseats, armchairs, sectional furniture, motion furniture and sofa beds, living room furnishings, and accessories. The company markets its products under several brands such as Natuzzi Italia, Private label, and Natuzzi Editions. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States of America and also has an international presence.

Natuzzi Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Natuzzi (NTZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Natuzzi (NYSE: NTZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Natuzzi's (NTZ) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Natuzzi (NTZ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Natuzzi

Q

Current Stock Price for Natuzzi (NTZ)?

A

The stock price for Natuzzi (NYSE: NTZ) is $11.27 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Natuzzi (NTZ) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 15, 2005 to stockholders of record on May 26, 2005.

Q

When is Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) reporting earnings?

A

Natuzzi’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 20, 2022.

Q

Is Natuzzi (NTZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Natuzzi.

Q

What sector and industry does Natuzzi (NTZ) operate in?

A

Natuzzi is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NYSE.