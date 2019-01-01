Natuzzi SPA is an Italian firm that designs, manufactures, and sells contemporary and traditional leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. Its product portfolio including sofas, loveseats, armchairs, sectional furniture, motion furniture and sofa beds, living room furnishings, and accessories. The company markets its products under several brands such as Natuzzi Italia, Private label, and Natuzzi Editions. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States of America and also has an international presence.