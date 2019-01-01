|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-05
|REV
|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.080
|REV
|120.043M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Natuzzi (NYSE: NTZ) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Natuzzi’s space includes: Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS), Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN), Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG), Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) and Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK).
There is no analysis for Natuzzi
The stock price for Natuzzi (NYSE: NTZ) is $11.27 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 15, 2005 to stockholders of record on May 26, 2005.
Natuzzi’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 20, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Natuzzi.
Natuzzi is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NYSE.