Range
6.88 - 7
Vol / Avg.
1.4M/1.4M
Div / Yield
0.73/10.96%
52 Wk
4.93 - 9.61
Mkt Cap
10.9B
Payout Ratio
55.33
Open
6.93
P/E
7.79
EPS
0.61
Shares
1.6B
Outstanding
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Electric Utilities
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, or Eletrobras, is a mixed capital, Brazilian electric utility company of which the majority shareholder is the Government of Brazil. Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, controls a sizable amount of total installed electricity generation, transmission, and distribution in Brazil. The company operates a portfolio of wind, thermal, hydro, and nuclear power plants located throughout the country. The vast majority of the total energy produced by Eletrobras comes from its hydroelectric facilities. The company primarily generates revenue from the sale of electricity to distribution companies and free consumers. About half of Eletrobras' electricity sales are made using free market agreements, while the other half are completed through auctions and contracts.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Centrais Eletricas Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Centrais Eletricas (EBR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Centrais Eletricas (NYSE: EBR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Centrais Eletricas's (EBR) competitors?

A

Other companies in Centrais Eletricas’s space includes: Entergy (NYSE:ETR), NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG), Evergy (NYSE:EVRG), Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) and PPL (NYSE:PPL).

Q

What is the target price for Centrais Eletricas (EBR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Centrais Eletricas

Q

Current Stock Price for Centrais Eletricas (EBR)?

A

The stock price for Centrais Eletricas (NYSE: EBR) is $6.945 last updated Today at 8:25:36 PM.

Q

Does Centrais Eletricas (EBR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 8, 1999 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Centrais Eletricas (NYSE:EBR) reporting earnings?

A

Centrais Eletricas’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Centrais Eletricas (EBR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Centrais Eletricas.

Q

What sector and industry does Centrais Eletricas (EBR) operate in?

A

Centrais Eletricas is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.