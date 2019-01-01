Hudson Global Inc provides specialized recruitment and related talent solutions. Its core services include Permanent recruitment, Contracting, Recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and Talent management solutions. Its Permanent recruitment services leverage the company's consultants. In contracting services, it offers project management, interim management, and professional contract staffing services. RPO services deliver permanent and contracting outsourced recruitment solutions to various companies whereas, Talent management solutions features services like talent assessment, interview training, executive coaching, employee development and outplacement.