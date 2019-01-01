QQQ
Range
28.02 - 29.7
Vol / Avg.
7.7K/20.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
13.01 - 33.14
Mkt Cap
75.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
29.15
P/E
35.03
EPS
0.51
Shares
2.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Professional Services
Hudson Global Inc provides specialized recruitment and related talent solutions. Its core services include Permanent recruitment, Contracting, Recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and Talent management solutions. Its Permanent recruitment services leverage the company's consultants. In contracting services, it offers project management, interim management, and professional contract staffing services. RPO services deliver permanent and contracting outsourced recruitment solutions to various companies whereas, Talent management solutions features services like talent assessment, interview training, executive coaching, employee development and outplacement.

Hudson Global Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hudson Global (HSON) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ: HSON) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hudson Global's (HSON) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Hudson Global (HSON) stock?

A

The latest price target for Hudson Global (NASDAQ: HSON) was reported by BMO Capital on August 11, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.50 expecting HSON to fall to within 12 months (a possible -91.08% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Hudson Global (HSON)?

A

The stock price for Hudson Global (NASDAQ: HSON) is $28.02 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hudson Global (HSON) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hudson Global.

Q

When is Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) reporting earnings?

A

Hudson Global’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Hudson Global (HSON) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hudson Global.

Q

What sector and industry does Hudson Global (HSON) operate in?

A

Hudson Global is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.