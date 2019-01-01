QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Construction Materials
Smith-Midland Corp through its subsidiaries invents, develops, manufactures, markets sells and installs precast concrete products for use in primarily in the construction, highway, utilities and farming industries. The firm's customers are general contractors and federal, state and local transportation authorities. Its products include Slenderwall, JJhooks, Softsound, Sierra wall and Easi set. A substantial portion of the company's business is derived from local, state and federal building projects. The company generates revenues primarily from the sale, leasing, licensing, shipping and installation of precast concrete products for the construction, utility and farming industries.

Smith-Midland Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Smith-Midland (SMID) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Smith-Midland (NASDAQ: SMID) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Smith-Midland's (SMID) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Smith-Midland (SMID) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Smith-Midland

Q

Current Stock Price for Smith-Midland (SMID)?

A

The stock price for Smith-Midland (NASDAQ: SMID) is $21.6 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Smith-Midland (SMID) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2012 to stockholders of record on December 21, 2012.

Q

When is Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID) reporting earnings?

A

Smith-Midland’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Smith-Midland (SMID) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Smith-Midland.

Q

What sector and industry does Smith-Midland (SMID) operate in?

A

Smith-Midland is in the Materials sector and Construction Materials industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.