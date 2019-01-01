|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.580
|0.610
|0.0300
|REV
|45.290M
|46.406M
|1.116M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ: EQBK) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Equity Bancshares’s space includes: Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC), First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC), MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS), South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) and Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW).
The latest price target for Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ: EQBK) was reported by DA Davidson on July 16, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting EQBK to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ: EQBK) is $31.69 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.
Equity Bancshares’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Equity Bancshares.
Equity Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.