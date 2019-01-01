QQQ
Range
31.42 - 32.36
Vol / Avg.
42.3K/49.8K
Div / Yield
0.32/1.00%
52 Wk
23.99 - 36
Mkt Cap
531.7M
Payout Ratio
4.66
Open
32.06
P/E
9.31
EPS
0.62
Shares
16.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 20, 2021, 1:02PM
Benzinga - Jul 19, 2021, 5:18PM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Equity Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company. It is engaged in providing a full range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The majority of its loan portfolio consists of real estate loans, followed by Commercial and industrial loans. The bank generates a majority of its revenue from interest income.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5800.610 0.0300
REV45.290M46.406M1.116M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Equity Bancshares Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Equity Bancshares (EQBK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ: EQBK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Equity Bancshares's (EQBK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Equity Bancshares (EQBK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ: EQBK) was reported by DA Davidson on July 16, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting EQBK to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Equity Bancshares (EQBK)?

A

The stock price for Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ: EQBK) is $31.69 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does Equity Bancshares (EQBK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) reporting earnings?

A

Equity Bancshares’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.

Q

Is Equity Bancshares (EQBK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Equity Bancshares.

Q

What sector and industry does Equity Bancshares (EQBK) operate in?

A

Equity Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.