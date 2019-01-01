QQQ
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Global Self Storage Inc is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages close to 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

Global Self Storage Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Global Self Storage (SELF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global Self Storage (NASDAQ: SELF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Global Self Storage's (SELF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Global Self Storage (SELF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Global Self Storage (NASDAQ: SELF) was reported by EF Hutton on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting SELF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.38% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Global Self Storage (SELF)?

A

The stock price for Global Self Storage (NASDAQ: SELF) is $5.72 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Global Self Storage (SELF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 30, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.

Q

When is Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) reporting earnings?

A

Global Self Storage’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Global Self Storage (SELF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global Self Storage.

Q

What sector and industry does Global Self Storage (SELF) operate in?

A

Global Self Storage is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.