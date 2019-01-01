|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Global Self Storage (NASDAQ: SELF) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Global Self Storage’s space includes: Four Corners Property (NYSE:FCPT), CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT), Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT), CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) and EPR Props (NYSE:EPR).
The latest price target for Global Self Storage (NASDAQ: SELF) was reported by EF Hutton on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting SELF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.38% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Global Self Storage (NASDAQ: SELF) is $5.72 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 30, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.
Global Self Storage’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Global Self Storage.
Global Self Storage is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.