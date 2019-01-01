Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust that specializes in originating, servicing and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation or improvement of properties located in the New York metropolitan area. The primary business objective of the company is to grow its loan portfolio while protecting and preserving capital in a manner that provides for attractive risk-adjusted returns to its shareholders over the long-term through dividends. The company generates revenue in the form of interest income from loans.