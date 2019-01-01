QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/35K
Div / Yield
0.5/8.50%
52 Wk
5.16 - 8.05
Mkt Cap
67.4M
Payout Ratio
135.71
Open
-
P/E
14
EPS
0.11
Shares
11.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials. Industry: Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust that specializes in originating, servicing and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation or improvement of properties located in the New York metropolitan area. The primary business objective of the company is to grow its loan portfolio while protecting and preserving capital in a manner that provides for attractive risk-adjusted returns to its shareholders over the long-term through dividends. The company generates revenue in the form of interest income from loans.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ: LOAN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Manhattan Bridge Capital's (LOAN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ: LOAN) was reported by Maxim Group on April 18, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting LOAN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.52% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN)?

A

The stock price for Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ: LOAN) is $5.86 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) pay a dividend?

A

The next Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) dividend date is projected to be 2022-04-07.

Q

When is Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) reporting earnings?

A

Manhattan Bridge Capital’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 13, 2022.

Q

Is Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Manhattan Bridge Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) operate in?

A

Manhattan Bridge Capital is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.