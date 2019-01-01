QQQ
ExlService Holdings Inc. is a business process management company that provides operations management and analytical services to clients. The company offers business process outsourcing and automation services, and data-driven insights to customers in multiple industries, including insurance, healthcare, utilities, banking and finance, travel, and retail, among others. The company operates through eight segments based on the products and services offered and markets served: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, transportation and logistics, Finance and accounting, Analytics, and Others. The vast majority of the company's revenue is earned in the United States, and more than half of its revenue comes from business process management and related services.

ExlService Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ExlService Holdings (EXLS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ: EXLS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ExlService Holdings's (EXLS) competitors?

A

Other companies in ExlService Holdings’s space includes: Global Payments (NYSE:GPN), Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO), Genpact (NYSE:G) and Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC).

Q

What is the target price for ExlService Holdings (EXLS) stock?

A

The latest price target for ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ: EXLS) was reported by JP Morgan on August 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 134.00 expecting EXLS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.21% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ExlService Holdings (EXLS)?

A

The stock price for ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ: EXLS) is $114.32 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does ExlService Holdings (EXLS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ExlService Holdings.

Q

When is ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) reporting earnings?

A

ExlService Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is ExlService Holdings (EXLS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ExlService Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does ExlService Holdings (EXLS) operate in?

A

ExlService Holdings is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.