ExlService Holdings Inc. is a business process management company that provides operations management and analytical services to clients. The company offers business process outsourcing and automation services, and data-driven insights to customers in multiple industries, including insurance, healthcare, utilities, banking and finance, travel, and retail, among others. The company operates through eight segments based on the products and services offered and markets served: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, transportation and logistics, Finance and accounting, Analytics, and Others. The vast majority of the company's revenue is earned in the United States, and more than half of its revenue comes from business process management and related services.