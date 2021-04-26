 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 26, 2021 10:18am   Comments
During Monday's morning trading, 363 companies set new 52-week highs.

Key Facts:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).
  • The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high was Iridex (NASDAQ:IRIX).
  • Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) saw the most significant positive move of the companies, as it traded up 31.8% to reach its new 52-week high.

Stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Monday are as follows:

  • Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock set a new 52-week high of $262.43 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.02%.
  • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $2,308.04. Shares traded up 0.05%.
  • Visa (NYSE:V) shares were up 0.94% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $232.93 for a change of up 0.94%.
  • Mastercard (NYSE:MA) shares hit a yearly high of $391.92. The stock traded up 0.77% on the session.
  • Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) shares were up 1.11% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $44.49.
  • McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $235.35 on Monday morning, moving down 0.21%.
  • Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $68.25. Shares traded up 1.13%.
  • Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) shares set a new 52-week high of $82.06 on Monday, moving up 1.25%.
  • Vale (NYSE:VALE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.03 on Monday morning, moving up 1.63%.
  • Prologis (NYSE:PLD) shares hit $115.94 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.77%.
  • Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) shares set a new yearly high of $126.99 this morning. The stock was up 0.38% on the session.
  • Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $284.39 with a daily change of up 0.54%.
  • Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) shares set a new 52-week high of $230.69 on Monday, moving up 0.6%.
  • Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) shares were up 2.42% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $139.94 for a change of up 2.42%.
  • Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) stock set a new 52-week high of $87.86 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.77%.
  • Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $94.08. Shares traded up 0.97%.
  • Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $144.53. Shares traded up 0.74%.
  • MetLife (NYSE:MET) shares were up 1.22% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $63.90 for a change of up 1.22%.
  • Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) shares were up 1.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $93.56.
  • General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $188.45 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.73%.
  • Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) shares broke to $278.62 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.44%.
  • Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) stock set a new 52-week high of $102.81 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.28%.
  • Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) shares were up 0.79% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $63.80.
  • HP (NYSE:HPQ) shares were up 0.78% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $34.83.
  • Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) shares were up 0.36% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $177.20.
  • PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) shares hit $176.46 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.93%.
  • Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $137.45. Shares traded up 0.25%.
  • MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) shares hit $488.87 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.31%.
  • Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $100.21 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.13%.
  • Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) shares were up 0.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.16.
  • Allstate (NYSE:ALL) shares were up 0.64% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $126.22 for a change of up 0.64%.
  • Aflac (NYSE:AFL) shares set a new yearly high of $53.98 this morning. The stock was up 0.86% on the session.
  • Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) shares were up 0.92% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $49.34 for a change of up 0.92%.
  • Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) shares hit $145.22 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.39%.
  • Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $130.19 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.19%.
  • Corning (NYSE:GLW) shares broke to $46.77 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.74%.
  • D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $99.44. Shares traded up 0.66%.
  • Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) shares were up 0.56% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $211.17 for a change of up 0.56%.
  • Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) shares set a new yearly high of $60.32 this morning. The stock was up 1.3% on the session.
  • Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) shares hit a yearly high of $76.86. The stock traded up 7.41% on the session.
  • ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $31.25. Shares traded up 1.65%.
  • Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) shares were up 3.44% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $200.36.
  • Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) shares hit $107.26 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.23%.
  • KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $55.36. Shares traded down 0.13%.
  • First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) shares were up 1.48% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $182.51.
  • Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) stock set a new 52-week high of $53.66 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.07%.
  • AMETEK (NYSE:AME) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $136.01. Shares traded up 0.7%.
  • Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) shares hit $118.38 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.19%.
  • Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) shares hit $259.47 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.15%.
  • Magna International (NYSE:MGA) shares were down 0.06% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $98.27 for a change of down 0.06%.
  • Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) shares hit a yearly high of $251.26. The stock traded up 0.78% on the session.
  • CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) shares were up 1.5% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $84.32.
  • Equifax (NYSE:EFX) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $231.71. Shares traded up 0.48%.
  • Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $304.87 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.66%.
  • Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) shares were up 0.51% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $142.40.
  • Canon (NYSE:CAJ) shares were up 7.35% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.93.
  • EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $459.61. Shares traded down 0.02%.
  • HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) stock made a new 52-week high of $571.26 Monday. The stock was down 1.77% for the day.
  • POSCO (NYSE:PKX) shares were up 1.53% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $81.22.
  • Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) shares set a new yearly high of $178.63 this morning. The stock was up 0.62% on the session.
  • Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) stock made a new 52-week high of $111.20 Monday. The stock was up 0.85% for the day.
  • Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) stock hit a yearly high price of $356.19. The stock was up 1.37% for the day.
  • Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) shares set a new yearly high of $331.17 this morning. The stock was down 0.49% on the session.
  • Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE) shares were up 0.79% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.60 for a change of up 0.79%.
  • Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) shares hit a yearly high of $92.40. The stock traded up 3.09% on the session.
  • Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) shares were down 0.36% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $447.79.
  • SK Telecom Co (NYSE:SKM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $31.42. The stock traded up 0.06% on the session.
  • Xylem (NYSE:XYL) stock hit a yearly high price of $111.98. The stock was up 1.1% for the day.
  • Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $148.87 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.73%.
  • KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) shares set a new 52-week high of $49.75 on Monday, moving up 0.97%.
  • Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) stock set a new 52-week high of $299.69 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.55%.
  • Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) shares broke to $33.57 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.24%.
  • Heico (NYSE:HEI) shares were up 1.17% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $141.66.
  • L Brands (NYSE:LB) shares were down 0.3% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $68.00.
  • Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) stock made a new 52-week high of $49.99 Monday. The stock was up 2.01% for the day.
  • Steris (NYSE:STE) shares set a new yearly high of $215.58 this morning. The stock was up 0.06% on the session.
  • Celanese (NYSE:CE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $159.80 on Monday morning, moving up 1.01%.
  • Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) shares were up 1.19% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $131.45.
  • Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) shares were up 0.63% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $138.27.
  • Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $34.72. The stock traded up 2.27% on the session.
  • Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) shares hit a yearly high of $111.00. The stock traded up 1.05% on the session.
  • Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $123.23 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.07%.
  • Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $81.85. Shares traded up 0.17%.
  • PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $149.49 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.71%.
  • IDEX (NYSE:IEX) shares hit $227.28 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.73%.
  • Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) shares were up 0.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $437.72.
  • Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) shares set a new 52-week high of $203.49 on Monday, moving down 0.06%.
  • VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) shares were down 0.03% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $31.12.
  • Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $445.82 with a daily change of down 0.13%.
  • XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) shares were down 0.32% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $139.01.
  • Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) shares hit $41.82 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.29%.
  • Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $34.55. Shares traded up 1.3%.
  • Loews (NYSE:L) shares hit a new 52-week high of $55.84. The stock traded up 1.04% on the session.
  • Fortune Brands Home (NYSE:FBHS) shares broke to $106.38 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.39%.
  • WR Berkley (NYSE:WRB) shares hit $82.18 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.8%.
  • Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $66.92 on Monday morning, moving up 0.62%.
  • Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) stock set a new 52-week high of $206.63 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.07%.
  • Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) shares set a new 52-week high of $50.90 on Monday, moving down 0.05%.
  • RH (NYSE:RH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $690.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.62%.
  • Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) shares were up 1.64% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $28.32 for a change of up 1.64%.
  • UDR (NYSE:UDR) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $47.11. Shares traded up 0.47%.
  • Textron (NYSE:TXT) stock made a new 52-week high of $61.32 Monday. The stock was up 1.09% for the day.
  • Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) shares set a new yearly high of $98.95 this morning. The stock was up 0.94% on the session.
  • LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) shares were up 0.21% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $45.35 for a change of up 0.21%.
  • Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $338.20 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.2%.
  • Fidelity National Finl (NYSE:FNF) shares hit a yearly high of $45.82. The stock traded up 1.08% on the session.
  • Graco (NYSE:GGG) shares were up 0.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $78.23.
  • CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) stock made a new 52-week high of $47.82 Monday. The stock was up 0.95% for the day.
  • Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) shares set a new yearly high of $47.12 this morning. The stock was down 0.04% on the session.
  • Gap (NYSE:GPS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $34.52. The stock traded up 0.35% on the session.
  • Companhia Siderurgica (NYSE:SID) shares hit $9.21 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.99%.
  • Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) shares were up 1.35% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $217.95 for a change of up 1.35%.
  • Toro (NYSE:TTC) shares were up 0.57% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $118.12 for a change of up 0.57%.
  • Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) shares set a new 52-week high of $140.21 on Monday, moving up 0.37%.
  • Lennox International (NYSE:LII) shares were down 2.03% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $347.30 for a change of down 2.03%.
  • BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) shares were up 0.67% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $51.88.
  • Bunge (NYSE:BG) shares were up 1.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $86.39.
  • LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:LPLA) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $150.69. Shares traded up 1.12%.
  • Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE:FND) stock made a new 52-week high of $116.47 Monday. The stock was down 0.61% for the day.
  • AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) shares broke to $156.99 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.39%.
  • Cemex (NYSE:CX) stock made a new 52-week high of $7.82 Monday. The stock was up 2.24% for the day.
  • American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $36.06 with a daily change of up 0.87%.
  • Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $54.45 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.95%.
  • Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) stock set a new 52-week high of $58.44 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.99%.
  • Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) stock set a new 52-week high of $109.84 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.21%.
  • The Western Union (NYSE:WU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.58 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.57%.
  • American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $125.36 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.58%.
  • Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) shares set a new yearly high of $6.22 this morning. The stock was up 0.9% on the session.
  • Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) shares were up 1.26% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $160.87.
  • Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) stock set a new 52-week high of $174.25 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 31.8%.
  • Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) stock set a new 52-week high of $88.34 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.24%.
  • Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) shares hit $32.06 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.35%.
  • Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) shares hit $349.18 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.65%.
  • STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $36.19. Shares traded up 0.63%.
  • VEREIT (NYSE:VER) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $42.37 with a daily change of up 0.6%.
  • Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) shares set a new yearly high of $157.40 this morning. The stock was up 0.79% on the session.
  • Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) stock set a new 52-week high of $106.74 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.55%.
  • Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) shares were up 1.37% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.80.
  • First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) shares hit $901.17 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.58%.
  • Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) shares were up 0.51% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $119.39 for a change of up 0.51%.
  • Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $126.16. Shares traded up 0.04%.
  • CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) shares were up 0.67% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.47 for a change of up 0.67%.
  • Genpact (NYSE:G) shares broke to $45.22 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.13%.
  • Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) shares set a new yearly high of $163.20 this morning. The stock was up 1.31% on the session.
  • AutoNation (NYSE:AN) shares set a new 52-week high of $104.16 on Monday, moving up 1.39%.
  • Brunswick (NYSE:BC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $108.18 with a daily change of up 1.28%.
  • ITT (NYSE:ITT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $95.81. Shares traded up 1.01%.
  • SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) shares broke to $184.41 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.76%.
  • Jabil (NYSE:JBL) stock hit a yearly high price of $54.82. The stock was up 0.55% for the day.
  • Ternium (NYSE:TX) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.10 on Monday, moving up 2.5%.
  • FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $59.79 on Monday morning, moving down 0.07%.
  • Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) stock made a new 52-week high of $106.26 Monday. The stock was up 1.58% for the day.
  • AZEK Co (NYSE:AZEK) stock set a new 52-week high of $50.27 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.87%.
  • MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $103.25 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.13%.
  • YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $89.22. Shares traded down 0.6%.
  • Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) shares hit a yearly high of $86.50. The stock traded down 0.87% on the session.
  • Axalta Coating Sys (NYSE:AXTA) shares set a new yearly high of $32.93 this morning. The stock was up 0.35% on the session.
  • Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $68.24 on Monday morning, moving up 0.66%.
  • Old Republic Intl (NYSE:ORI) shares hit $24.72 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.74%.
  • Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) shares were down 0.97% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $114.23 for a change of down 0.97%.
  • Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) stock made a new 52-week high of $48.83 Monday. The stock was up 0.92% for the day.
  • FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $169.12. The stock traded up 0.85% on the session.
  • Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) shares set a new yearly high of $21.33 this morning. The stock was up 0.62% on the session.
  • Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) shares hit a yearly high of $90.57. The stock traded up 1.43% on the session.
  • Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $69.18 on Monday morning, moving up 0.84%.
  • First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $65.39 with a daily change of up 1.35%.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) shares hit $219.18 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.02%.
  • WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) shares broke to $30.23 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.41%.
  • Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) shares were up 0.7% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.68 for a change of up 0.7%.
  • Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ:MEDP) stock hit a yearly high price of $191.97. The stock was down 1.2% for the day.
  • MDU Resources Gr (NYSE:MDU) shares were up 0.51% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $33.66 for a change of up 0.51%.
  • Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) shares were up 0.32% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $50.87.
  • Alcoa (NYSE:AA) shares were up 4.12% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $36.58 for a change of up 4.12%.
  • Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) shares set a new yearly high of $161.62 this morning. The stock was up 1.72% on the session.
  • EMCOR Gr (NYSE:EME) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $122.37. Shares traded up 0.86%.
  • Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) shares were up 0.52% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $65.91 for a change of up 0.52%.
  • Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) stock made a new 52-week high of $270.99 Monday. The stock was down 0.06% for the day.
  • ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $120.91 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.17%.
  • Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $22.11 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.24%.
  • Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) shares hit a yearly high of $182.20. The stock traded up 1.52% on the session.
  • KT (NYSE:KT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.18 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.31%.
  • Essent Gr (NYSE:ESNT) shares hit $52.45 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.3%.
  • Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) shares set a new 52-week high of $85.69 on Monday, moving up 1.5%.
  • KBR (NYSE:KBR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $40.69 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.78%.
  • Ashland Global Holdings (NYSE:ASH) shares broke to $94.73 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.73%.
  • Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) shares hit a yearly high of $14.55. The stock traded up 0.87% on the session.
  • Crane (NYSE:CR) shares set a new yearly high of $96.65 this morning. The stock was up 1.36% on the session.
  • NCR (NYSE:NCR) stock made a new 52-week high of $42.34 Monday. The stock was up 0.36% for the day.
  • CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) stock made a new 52-week high of $55.89 Monday. The stock was up 1.41% for the day.
  • Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) shares hit a yearly high of $29.11. The stock traded up 0.62% on the session.
  • PacWest Banc (NASDAQ:PACW) shares hit a yearly high of $44.16. The stock traded up 2.27% on the session.
  • MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.21. The stock was up 1.34% for the day.
  • Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) stock hit a yearly high price of $54.55. The stock was up 6.14% for the day.
  • nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.50. The stock was up 1.35% for the day.
  • Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $38.07 on Monday morning, moving down 0.4%.
  • Silgan Hldgs (NASDAQ:SLGN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.55 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.25%.
  • Armstrong World Indus (NYSE:AWI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $101.68 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.63%.
  • Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.20. The stock was up 1.38% for the day.
  • Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) shares broke to $55.58 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.48%.
  • National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) shares were up 0.11% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $51.53.
  • Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) shares were up 0.57% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $55.06.
  • Adient (NYSE:ADNT) stock set a new 52-week high of $49.08 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.02%.
  • PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) shares hit $165.82 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.39%.
  • W R Grace (NYSE:GRA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $68.40 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 6.34%.
  • Dana (NYSE:DAN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.34 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.0%.
  • PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $63.99 on Monday morning, moving up 2.56%.
  • Weingarten Realty (NYSE:WRI) stock made a new 52-week high of $31.88 Monday. The stock was up 1.31% for the day.
  • Univar Solns (NYSE:UNVR) shares were up 2.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.60.
  • Installed Building Prods (NYSE:IBP) shares set a new 52-week high of $134.16 on Monday, moving up 1.58%.
  • Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) shares were up 0.29% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.19 for a change of up 0.29%.
  • Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) shares set a new 52-week high of $45.01 on Monday, moving up 2.21%.
  • Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.71 Monday. The stock was up 0.97% for the day.
  • Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) shares set a new yearly high of $27.84 this morning. The stock was up 1.63% on the session.
  • Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $67.51 with a daily change of up 0.38%.
  • Applied Industrial (NYSE:AIT) stock hit a yearly high price of $97.05. The stock was up 0.95% for the day.
  • Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ:KLIC) stock set a new 52-week high of $61.12 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.73%.
  • Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $48.87. The stock traded up 1.97% on the session.
  • Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $68.27. Shares traded up 1.39%.
  • Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $78.67 with a daily change of up 2.76%.
  • NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $71.39 on Monday morning, moving up 0.47%.
  • H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) shares broke to $69.05 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.95%.
  • Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) shares were up 0.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $64.49.
  • Servisfirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) stock hit a yearly high price of $65.43. The stock was up 1.81% for the day.
  • Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) shares broke to $41.99 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.26%.
  • Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) stock set a new 52-week high of $41.98 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.38%.
  • National Storage (NYSE:NSA) shares were up 0.86% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.37.
  • Nuveen Quality Municipal (NYSE:NAD) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $15.46. Shares traded up 0.29%.
  • ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) shares were up 0.61% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $96.64.
  • SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.27 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.64%.
  • Cabot (NYSE:CBT) shares broke to $55.93 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.69%.
  • Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) shares broke to $8.14 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.62%.
  • Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.18 on Monday, moving up 2.01%.
  • Stepan (NYSE:SCL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $134.07 on Monday morning, moving up 0.31%.
  • Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) stock hit a yearly high price of $82.24. The stock was up 1.38% for the day.
  • Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $43.10 on Monday morning, moving up 0.42%.
  • Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) stock hit a yearly high price of $49.26. The stock was up 0.35% for the day.
  • SPX (NYSE:SPXC) shares set a new yearly high of $62.55 this morning. The stock was up 0.12% on the session.
  • Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.47. The stock traded up 1.66% on the session.
  • First BanCorp (NYSE:FBP) shares were up 3.39% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.65.
  • Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) shares were up 1.01% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.15 for a change of up 1.01%.
  • Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) shares broke to $46.09 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.28%.
  • Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) shares were up 3.84% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.91.
  • Denbury (NYSE:DEN) stock made a new 52-week high of $52.42 Monday. The stock was up 3.54% for the day.
  • Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) shares hit $42.05 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.18%.
  • O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.06 on Monday morning, moving up 5.32%.
  • Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) shares hit $17.72 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.07%.
  • Nuveen Municipal Credit (NYSE:NZF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $16.62 with a daily change of up 0.07%.
  • Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.85. The stock traded up 1.55% on the session.
  • Gabelli Dividend & Income (NYSE:GDV) shares were up 0.44% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.25.
  • Buckle (NYSE:BKE) shares broke to $44.45 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.01%.
  • Urban Edge Props (NYSE:UE) shares broke to $18.64 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.64%.
  • Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.65 on Monday morning, moving up 1.48%.
  • Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $45.94 on Monday morning, moving up 3.35%.
  • Apollo Commercial Real (NYSE:ARI) shares hit a yearly high of $15.35. The stock traded up 0.46% on the session.
  • Retail Opportunity (NASDAQ:ROIC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $17.83 with a daily change of up 1.02%.
  • Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $73.67. Shares traded up 0.08%.
  • Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.80 on Monday, moving up 0.75%.
  • Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) shares hit a yearly high of $17.64. The stock traded up 1.97% on the session.
  • Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE:JPS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.89. The stock traded up 0.25% on the session.
  • COHEN & STEERS QUALITY (NYSE:RQI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.99. The stock traded down 0.07% on the session.
  • Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) shares hit a yearly high of $19.05. The stock traded up 0.91% on the session.
  • Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) shares hit $45.50 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.29%.
  • Controladora Vuela (NYSE:VLRS) shares hit a yearly high of $16.79. The stock traded up 2.59% on the session.
  • XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) shares broke to $68.38 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.86%.
  • Guess (NYSE:GES) shares were down 0.95% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.50.
  • BlackRock Enhanced Equity (NYSE:BDJ) shares were up 0.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.85.
  • Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.42 Monday. The stock was up 2.57% for the day.
  • ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $93.80. The stock traded down 0.18% on the session.
  • Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) shares were up 1.26% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.99 for a change of up 1.26%.
  • Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ:VBTX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $34.71 with a daily change of up 1.56%.
  • Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares were up 1.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.42.
  • TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $15.26. Shares traded up 0.66%.
  • H&E Equipment Servs (NASDAQ:HEES) shares were up 2.8% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.26 for a change of up 2.8%.
  • REV Group (NYSE:REVG) shares broke to $22.23 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.27%.
  • Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) shares were up 0.72% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $43.67.
  • iStar (NYSE:STAR) shares were up 0.27% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.75.
  • The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) shares set a new 52-week high of $35.56 on Monday, moving up 1.27%.
  • Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.46 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.33%.
  • NexPoint Residential (NYSE:NXRT) shares were up 1.5% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $51.26.
  • OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $24.89. The stock traded up 1.49% on the session.
  • PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) shares were up 0.69% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $44.23.
  • Community Healthcare (NYSE:CHCT) stock hit a yearly high price of $52.23. The stock was up 0.83% for the day.
  • Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) shares were up 0.88% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.04.
  • Knoll (NYSE:KNL) shares hit a yearly high of $24.68. The stock traded up 0.82% on the session.
  • Cohen & Steers REIT (NYSE:RNP) shares were up 0.53% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.39.
  • Calamos Convertible (NASDAQ:CHY) shares set a new yearly high of $16.14 this morning. The stock was up 0.5% on the session.
  • Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.57 on Monday morning, moving up 3.55%.
  • Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) stock hit a yearly high price of $23.20. The stock was up 2.35% for the day.
  • Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) shares broke to $8.93 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.55%.
  • KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE:KREF) shares were up 1.27% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.02.
  • Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) shares broke to $2.38 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.39%.
  • Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) shares hit a yearly high of $111.44. The stock traded up 0.52% on the session.
  • Tekla Healthcare Opps (NYSE:THQ) stock set a new 52-week high of $23.23 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.39%.
  • TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) shares hit a yearly high of $12.40. The stock traded up 0.49% on the session.
  • Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) shares broke to $30.95 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.2%.
  • Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.80 on Monday, moving down 1.2%.
  • Quanex Building Prods (NYSE:NX) shares hit $28.35 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.86%.
  • UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) stock made a new 52-week high of $21.63 Monday. The stock was up 0.3% for the day.
  • Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) stock hit a yearly high price of $64.39. The stock was up 0.36% for the day.
  • Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) shares were up 0.89% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.69.
  • Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) shares were up 1.65% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.11.
  • John Hancock (NYSE:HTD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $24.26 with a daily change of up 0.12%.
  • 22nd Century Group (AMEX:XXII) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.07 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 7.41%.
  • First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $38.87. Shares traded up 1.65%.
  • Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) shares were up 0.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.32.
  • Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $129.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.64%.
  • Nuveen Municipal Credit (NYSE:NMCO) shares hit a yearly high of $14.79. The stock traded up 0.35% on the session.
  • CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.30 on Monday morning, moving down 0.15%.
  • Invesco Trust (NYSE:VGM) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.98 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.07%.
  • Invesco Municipal (NYSE:VKQ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.51 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.04%.
  • Granite Point Mortgage (NYSE:GPMT) shares set a new yearly high of $13.21 this morning. The stock was up 1.71% on the session.
  • Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) shares were up 3.87% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $33.76 for a change of up 3.87%.
  • OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $46.26. Shares traded up 0.07%.
  • KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.77. The stock traded up 0.97% on the session.
  • Cambridge (NASDAQ:CATC) shares set a new yearly high of $88.50 this morning. The stock was up 3.63% on the session.
  • Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE:OPY) shares were up 1.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $48.33.
  • Netstreit (NYSE:NTST) shares were up 1.82% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.30 for a change of up 1.82%.
  • Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $14.40. Shares traded up 1.29%.
  • Sports Entertainment (NYSE:SEAH) shares hit $10.85 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.37%.
  • TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.93. The stock traded up 7.77% on the session.
  • Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ:ACBI) shares hit $28.93 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.51%.
  • Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) shares hit $46.95 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.09%.
  • Voya Global Equity (NYSE:IGD) shares set a new yearly high of $5.93 this morning. The stock was up 0.34% on the session.
  • CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) shares were up 0.53% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.48.
  • Columbia Seligman (NYSE:STK) stock hit a yearly high price of $34.00. The stock was up 1.65% for the day.
  • Allied Motion (NASDAQ:AMOT) shares hit a yearly high of $55.72. The stock traded up 0.85% on the session.
  • Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE:MCB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $62.38. The stock traded up 1.56% on the session.
  • CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) shares hit $14.38 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.16%.
  • Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.38. The stock traded down 1.76% on the session.
  • Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $24.41. Shares traded up 1.23%.
  • BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE:MUJ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $15.29 with a daily change of up 0.19%.
  • Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) shares set a new yearly high of $14.64 this morning. The stock was up 0.56% on the session.
  • Regional Management (NYSE:RM) shares broke to $39.30 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.11%.
  • Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $34.74. The stock traded up 1.17% on the session.
  • Cohen & Steers Total (NYSE:RFI) shares set a new yearly high of $15.65 this morning. The stock was up 0.36% on the session.
  • Guggenheim Enhanced (NYSE:GPM) shares broke to $8.40 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.3%.
  • Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.94 on Monday morning, moving up 1.83%.
  • BNY Mellon Strategic (NYSE:DSM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.15 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.49%.
  • RiverNorth Managed (NYSE:RMM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.95 on Monday morning, moving up 0.48%.
  • Greenhill & Co (NYSE:GHL) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.71. The stock was up 4.94% for the day.
  • Blackrock Muniyield NJ (NYSE:MYJ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.31 on Monday morning, moving up 0.62%.
  • SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.21 on Monday morning, moving up 2.93%.
  • Legg Mason Partners Fund (NYSE:CEM) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.84 Monday. The stock was down 0.12% for the day.
  • GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.79 on Monday morning, moving up 0.55%.
  • First Trust MLP (NYSE:FEI) shares set a new yearly high of $7.27 this morning. The stock was up 0.14% on the session.
  • iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) shares broke to $26.49 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.8%.
  • Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) shares were up 2.92% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.26.
  • Compx International (AMEX:CIX) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.82 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.26%.
  • MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) shares set a new yearly high of $4.20 this morning. The stock was up 3.97% on the session.
  • Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.09. The stock traded up 4.08% on the session.
  • Nuveen Real Estate Income (NYSE:JRS) shares were up 0.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.28.
  • Bassett Furniture Indus (NASDAQ:BSET) shares set a new 52-week high of $28.38 on Monday, moving up 4.38%.
  • Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.15 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.64%.
  • PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.29 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.22%.
  • Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) shares were up 5.51% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.23.
  • Taiwan Fund (NYSE:TWN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $31.20. Shares traded up 1.56%.
  • Delta Apparel (AMEX:DLA) shares set a new 52-week high of $29.99 on Monday, moving up 2.92%.
  • LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) shares set a new yearly high of $6.69 this morning. The stock was up 4.96% on the session.
  • Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE:GER) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $10.18 with a daily change of up 0.56%.
  • Tortoise Midstream Energy (NYSE:NTG) shares set a new 52-week high of $27.28 on Monday, moving up 0.52%.
  • inTest (AMEX:INTT) shares were up 1.93% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.63.
  • Williams Industrial (AMEX:WLMS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $5.17 with a daily change of up 2.1%.
  • Iridex (NASDAQ:IRIX) shares were up 6.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.69.

 

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for updates on further action in these stocks!

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

