Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

During Monday's morning trading, 363 companies set new 52-week highs.

Key Facts:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

(NASDAQ:MSFT). The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high was Iridex (NASDAQ:IRIX).

(NASDAQ:IRIX). Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) saw the most significant positive move of the companies, as it traded up 31.8% to reach its new 52-week high.

Stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Monday are as follows:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock set a new 52-week high of $262.43 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.02%.

(NASDAQ:MSFT) stock set a new 52-week high of $262.43 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.02%. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $2,308.04. Shares traded up 0.05%.

(NASDAQ:GOOGL) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $2,308.04. Shares traded up 0.05%. Visa (NYSE:V) shares were up 0.94% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $232.93 for a change of up 0.94%.

(NYSE:V) shares were up 0.94% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $232.93 for a change of up 0.94%. Mastercard (NYSE:MA) shares hit a yearly high of $391.92. The stock traded up 0.77% on the session.

(NYSE:MA) shares hit a yearly high of $391.92. The stock traded up 0.77% on the session. Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) shares were up 1.11% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $44.49.

(NYSE:WFC) shares were up 1.11% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $44.49. McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $235.35 on Monday morning, moving down 0.21%.

(NYSE:MCD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $235.35 on Monday morning, moving down 0.21%. Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $68.25. Shares traded up 1.13%.

(NYSE:TD) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $68.25. Shares traded up 1.13%. Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) shares set a new 52-week high of $82.06 on Monday, moving up 1.25%.

(NYSE:RTX) shares set a new 52-week high of $82.06 on Monday, moving up 1.25%. Vale (NYSE:VALE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.03 on Monday morning, moving up 1.63%.

(NYSE:VALE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.03 on Monday morning, moving up 1.63%. Prologis (NYSE:PLD) shares hit $115.94 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.77%.

(NYSE:PLD) shares hit $115.94 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.77%. Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) shares set a new yearly high of $126.99 this morning. The stock was up 0.38% on the session.

(NASDAQ:FISV) shares set a new yearly high of $126.99 this morning. The stock was up 0.38% on the session. Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $284.39 with a daily change of up 0.54%.

(NYSE:NSC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $284.39 with a daily change of up 0.54%. Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) shares set a new 52-week high of $230.69 on Monday, moving up 0.6%.

(NYSE:ITW) shares set a new 52-week high of $230.69 on Monday, moving up 0.6%. Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) shares were up 2.42% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $139.94 for a change of up 2.42%.

(NYSE:COF) shares were up 2.42% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $139.94 for a change of up 2.42%. Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) stock set a new 52-week high of $87.86 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.77%.

(NYSE:BX) stock set a new 52-week high of $87.86 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.77%. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $94.08. Shares traded up 0.97%.

(NYSE:BMO) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $94.08. Shares traded up 0.97%. Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $144.53. Shares traded up 0.74%.

(NYSE:ETN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $144.53. Shares traded up 0.74%. MetLife (NYSE:MET) shares were up 1.22% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $63.90 for a change of up 1.22%.

(NYSE:MET) shares were up 1.22% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $63.90 for a change of up 1.22%. Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) shares were up 1.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $93.56.

(NYSE:EMR) shares were up 1.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $93.56. General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $188.45 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.73%.

(NYSE:GD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $188.45 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.73%. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) shares broke to $278.62 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.44%.

(NYSE:PSA) shares broke to $278.62 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.44%. Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) stock set a new 52-week high of $102.81 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.28%.

(NYSE:CM) stock set a new 52-week high of $102.81 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.28%. Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) shares were up 0.79% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $63.80.

(NYSE:JCI) shares were up 0.79% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $63.80. HP (NYSE:HPQ) shares were up 0.78% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $34.83.

(NYSE:HPQ) shares were up 0.78% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $34.83. Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) shares were up 0.36% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $177.20.

(NYSE:TT) shares were up 0.36% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $177.20. PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) shares hit $176.46 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.93%.

(NYSE:PPG) shares hit $176.46 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.93%. Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $137.45. Shares traded up 0.25%.

(NYSE:A) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $137.45. Shares traded up 0.25%. MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) shares hit $488.87 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.31%.

(NYSE:MSCI) shares hit $488.87 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.31%. Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $100.21 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.13%.

(NYSE:PRU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $100.21 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.13%. Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) shares were up 0.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.16.

(NYSE:CARR) shares were up 0.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.16. Allstate (NYSE:ALL) shares were up 0.64% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $126.22 for a change of up 0.64%.

(NYSE:ALL) shares were up 0.64% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $126.22 for a change of up 0.64%. Aflac (NYSE:AFL) shares set a new yearly high of $53.98 this morning. The stock was up 0.86% on the session.

(NYSE:AFL) shares set a new yearly high of $53.98 this morning. The stock was up 0.86% on the session. Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) shares were up 0.92% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $49.34 for a change of up 0.92%.

(NYSE:CTVA) shares were up 0.92% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $49.34 for a change of up 0.92%. Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) shares hit $145.22 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.39%.

(NYSE:IFF) shares hit $145.22 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.39%. Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $130.19 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.19%.

(NYSE:HLT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $130.19 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.19%. Corning (NYSE:GLW) shares broke to $46.77 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.74%.

(NYSE:GLW) shares broke to $46.77 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.74%. D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $99.44. Shares traded up 0.66%.

(NYSE:DHI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $99.44. Shares traded up 0.66%. Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) shares were up 0.56% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $211.17 for a change of up 0.56%.

(NYSE:SWK) shares were up 0.56% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $211.17 for a change of up 0.56%. Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) shares set a new yearly high of $60.32 this morning. The stock was up 1.3% on the session.

(NYSE:ADM) shares set a new yearly high of $60.32 this morning. The stock was up 1.3% on the session. Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) shares hit a yearly high of $76.86. The stock traded up 7.41% on the session.

(NYSE:OTIS) shares hit a yearly high of $76.86. The stock traded up 7.41% on the session. ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $31.25. Shares traded up 1.65%.

(NYSE:MT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $31.25. Shares traded up 1.65%. Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) shares were up 3.44% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $200.36.

(NASDAQ:SWKS) shares were up 3.44% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $200.36. Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) shares hit $107.26 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.23%.

(NYSE:DFS) shares hit $107.26 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.23%. KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $55.36. Shares traded down 0.13%.

(NYSE:KKR) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $55.36. Shares traded down 0.13%. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) shares were up 1.48% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $182.51.

(NYSE:FRC) shares were up 1.48% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $182.51. Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) stock set a new 52-week high of $53.66 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.07%.

(NYSE:SLF) stock set a new 52-week high of $53.66 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.07%. AMETEK (NYSE:AME) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $136.01. Shares traded up 0.7%.

(NYSE:AME) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $136.01. Shares traded up 0.7%. Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) shares hit $118.38 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.19%.

(NYSE:WCN) shares hit $118.38 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.19%. Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) shares hit $259.47 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.15%.

(NASDAQ:ODFL) shares hit $259.47 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.15%. Magna International (NYSE:MGA) shares were down 0.06% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $98.27 for a change of down 0.06%.

(NYSE:MGA) shares were down 0.06% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $98.27 for a change of down 0.06%. Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) shares hit a yearly high of $251.26. The stock traded up 0.78% on the session.

(NYSE:AMP) shares hit a yearly high of $251.26. The stock traded up 0.78% on the session. CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) shares were up 1.5% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $84.32.

(NYSE:CBRE) shares were up 1.5% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $84.32. Equifax (NYSE:EFX) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $231.71. Shares traded up 0.48%.

(NYSE:EFX) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $231.71. Shares traded up 0.48%. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $304.87 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.66%.

(NYSE:KSU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $304.87 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.66%. Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) shares were up 0.51% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $142.40.

(NASDAQ:GRMN) shares were up 0.51% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $142.40. Canon (NYSE:CAJ) shares were up 7.35% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.93.

(NYSE:CAJ) shares were up 7.35% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.93. EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $459.61. Shares traded down 0.02%.

(NYSE:EPAM) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $459.61. Shares traded down 0.02%. HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) stock made a new 52-week high of $571.26 Monday. The stock was down 1.77% for the day.

(NYSE:HUBS) stock made a new 52-week high of $571.26 Monday. The stock was down 1.77% for the day. POSCO (NYSE:PKX) shares were up 1.53% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $81.22.

(NYSE:PKX) shares were up 1.53% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $81.22. Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) shares set a new yearly high of $178.63 this morning. The stock was up 0.62% on the session.

(NYSE:VMC) shares set a new yearly high of $178.63 this morning. The stock was up 0.62% on the session. Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) stock made a new 52-week high of $111.20 Monday. The stock was up 0.85% for the day.

(NASDAQ:NTRS) stock made a new 52-week high of $111.20 Monday. The stock was up 0.85% for the day. Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) stock hit a yearly high price of $356.19. The stock was up 1.37% for the day.

(NYSE:MLM) stock hit a yearly high price of $356.19. The stock was up 1.37% for the day. Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) shares set a new yearly high of $331.17 this morning. The stock was down 0.49% on the session.

(NYSE:BURL) shares set a new yearly high of $331.17 this morning. The stock was down 0.49% on the session. Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE) shares were up 0.79% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.60 for a change of up 0.79%.

(NYSE:HPE) shares were up 0.79% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.60 for a change of up 0.79%. Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) shares hit a yearly high of $92.40. The stock traded up 3.09% on the session.

(NASDAQ:STX) shares hit a yearly high of $92.40. The stock traded up 3.09% on the session. Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) shares were down 0.36% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $447.79.

(NYSE:TFX) shares were down 0.36% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $447.79. SK Telecom Co (NYSE:SKM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $31.42. The stock traded up 0.06% on the session.

(NYSE:SKM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $31.42. The stock traded up 0.06% on the session. Xylem (NYSE:XYL) stock hit a yearly high price of $111.98. The stock was up 1.1% for the day.

(NYSE:XYL) stock hit a yearly high price of $111.98. The stock was up 1.1% for the day. Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $148.87 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.73%.

(NYSE:EXR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $148.87 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.73%. KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) shares set a new 52-week high of $49.75 on Monday, moving up 0.97%.

(NYSE:KB) shares set a new 52-week high of $49.75 on Monday, moving up 0.97%. Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) stock set a new 52-week high of $299.69 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.55%.

(NYSE:ESS) stock set a new 52-week high of $299.69 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.55%. Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) shares broke to $33.57 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.24%.

(NYSE:AVTR) shares broke to $33.57 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.24%. Heico (NYSE:HEI) shares were up 1.17% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $141.66.

(NYSE:HEI) shares were up 1.17% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $141.66. L Brands (NYSE:LB) shares were down 0.3% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $68.00.

(NYSE:LB) shares were down 0.3% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $68.00. Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) stock made a new 52-week high of $49.99 Monday. The stock was up 2.01% for the day.

(NYSE:ALLY) stock made a new 52-week high of $49.99 Monday. The stock was up 2.01% for the day. Steris (NYSE:STE) shares set a new yearly high of $215.58 this morning. The stock was up 0.06% on the session.

(NYSE:STE) shares set a new yearly high of $215.58 this morning. The stock was up 0.06% on the session. Celanese (NYSE:CE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $159.80 on Monday morning, moving up 1.01%.

(NYSE:CE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $159.80 on Monday morning, moving up 1.01%. Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) shares were up 1.19% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $131.45.

(NYSE:RJF) shares were up 1.19% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $131.45. Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) shares were up 0.63% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $138.27.

(NYSE:J) shares were up 0.63% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $138.27. Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $34.72. The stock traded up 2.27% on the session.

(NYSE:SHG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $34.72. The stock traded up 2.27% on the session. Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) shares hit a yearly high of $111.00. The stock traded up 1.05% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CINF) shares hit a yearly high of $111.00. The stock traded up 1.05% on the session. Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $123.23 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.07%.

(NYSE:GPC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $123.23 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.07%. Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $81.85. Shares traded up 0.17%.

(NYSE:OMC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $81.85. Shares traded up 0.17%. PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $149.49 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.71%.

(NASDAQ:PTC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $149.49 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.71%. IDEX (NYSE:IEX) shares hit $227.28 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.73%.

(NYSE:IEX) shares hit $227.28 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.73%. Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) shares were up 0.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $437.72.

(NASDAQ:TECH) shares were up 0.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $437.72. Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) shares set a new 52-week high of $203.49 on Monday, moving down 0.06%.

(NYSE:AVY) shares set a new 52-week high of $203.49 on Monday, moving down 0.06%. VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) shares were down 0.03% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $31.12.

(NYSE:VICI) shares were down 0.03% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $31.12. Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $445.82 with a daily change of down 0.13%.

(NYSE:TDY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $445.82 with a daily change of down 0.13%. XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) shares were down 0.32% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $139.01.

(NYSE:XPO) shares were down 0.32% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $139.01. Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) shares hit $41.82 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.29%.

(NASDAQ:CG) shares hit $41.82 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.29%. Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $34.55. Shares traded up 1.3%.

(NYSE:EQH) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $34.55. Shares traded up 1.3%. Loews (NYSE:L) shares hit a new 52-week high of $55.84. The stock traded up 1.04% on the session.

(NYSE:L) shares hit a new 52-week high of $55.84. The stock traded up 1.04% on the session. Fortune Brands Home (NYSE:FBHS) shares broke to $106.38 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.39%.

(NYSE:FBHS) shares broke to $106.38 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.39%. WR Berkley (NYSE:WRB) shares hit $82.18 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.8%.

(NYSE:WRB) shares hit $82.18 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.8%. Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $66.92 on Monday morning, moving up 0.62%.

(NASDAQ:XRAY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $66.92 on Monday morning, moving up 0.62%. Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) stock set a new 52-week high of $206.63 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.07%.

(NYSE:MHK) stock set a new 52-week high of $206.63 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.07%. Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) shares set a new 52-week high of $50.90 on Monday, moving down 0.05%.

(NYSE:BRO) shares set a new 52-week high of $50.90 on Monday, moving down 0.05%. RH (NYSE:RH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $690.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.62%.

(NYSE:RH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $690.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.62%. Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) shares were up 1.64% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $28.32 for a change of up 1.64%.

(NYSE:SJR) shares were up 1.64% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $28.32 for a change of up 1.64%. UDR (NYSE:UDR) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $47.11. Shares traded up 0.47%.

(NYSE:UDR) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $47.11. Shares traded up 0.47%. Textron (NYSE:TXT) stock made a new 52-week high of $61.32 Monday. The stock was up 1.09% for the day.

(NYSE:TXT) stock made a new 52-week high of $61.32 Monday. The stock was up 1.09% for the day. Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) shares set a new yearly high of $98.95 this morning. The stock was up 0.94% on the session.

(NYSE:PWR) shares set a new yearly high of $98.95 this morning. The stock was up 0.94% on the session. LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) shares were up 0.21% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $45.35 for a change of up 0.21%.

(NASDAQ:LKQ) shares were up 0.21% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $45.35 for a change of up 0.21%. Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $338.20 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.2%.

(NYSE:MTN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $338.20 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.2%. Fidelity National Finl (NYSE:FNF) shares hit a yearly high of $45.82. The stock traded up 1.08% on the session.

(NYSE:FNF) shares hit a yearly high of $45.82. The stock traded up 1.08% on the session. Graco (NYSE:GGG) shares were up 0.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $78.23.

(NYSE:GGG) shares were up 0.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $78.23. CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) stock made a new 52-week high of $47.82 Monday. The stock was up 0.95% for the day.

(NYSE:CNA) stock made a new 52-week high of $47.82 Monday. The stock was up 0.95% for the day. Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) shares set a new yearly high of $47.12 this morning. The stock was down 0.04% on the session.

(NYSE:TPR) shares set a new yearly high of $47.12 this morning. The stock was down 0.04% on the session. Gap (NYSE:GPS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $34.52. The stock traded up 0.35% on the session.

(NYSE:GPS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $34.52. The stock traded up 0.35% on the session. Companhia Siderurgica (NYSE:SID) shares hit $9.21 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.99%.

(NYSE:SID) shares hit $9.21 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.99%. Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) shares were up 1.35% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $217.95 for a change of up 1.35%.

(NASDAQ:NDSN) shares were up 1.35% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $217.95 for a change of up 1.35%. Toro (NYSE:TTC) shares were up 0.57% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $118.12 for a change of up 0.57%.

(NYSE:TTC) shares were up 0.57% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $118.12 for a change of up 0.57%. Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) shares set a new 52-week high of $140.21 on Monday, moving up 0.37%.

(NYSE:ALLE) shares set a new 52-week high of $140.21 on Monday, moving up 0.37%. Lennox International (NYSE:LII) shares were down 2.03% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $347.30 for a change of down 2.03%.

(NYSE:LII) shares were down 2.03% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $347.30 for a change of down 2.03%. BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) shares were up 0.67% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $51.88.

(NYSE:BWA) shares were up 0.67% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $51.88. Bunge (NYSE:BG) shares were up 1.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $86.39.

(NYSE:BG) shares were up 1.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $86.39. LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:LPLA) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $150.69. Shares traded up 1.12%.

(NASDAQ:LPLA) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $150.69. Shares traded up 1.12%. Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE:FND) stock made a new 52-week high of $116.47 Monday. The stock was down 0.61% for the day.

(NYSE:FND) stock made a new 52-week high of $116.47 Monday. The stock was down 0.61% for the day. AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) shares broke to $156.99 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.39%.

(NYSE:AGCO) shares broke to $156.99 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.39%. Cemex (NYSE:CX) stock made a new 52-week high of $7.82 Monday. The stock was up 2.24% for the day.

(NYSE:CX) stock made a new 52-week high of $7.82 Monday. The stock was up 2.24% for the day. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $36.06 with a daily change of up 0.87%.

(NYSE:AMH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $36.06 with a daily change of up 0.87%. Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $54.45 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.95%.

(NASDAQ:STLD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $54.45 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.95%. Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) stock set a new 52-week high of $58.44 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.99%.

(NYSE:ATH) stock set a new 52-week high of $58.44 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.99%. Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) stock set a new 52-week high of $109.84 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.21%.

(NYSE:WAL) stock set a new 52-week high of $109.84 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.21%. The Western Union (NYSE:WU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.58 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.57%.

(NYSE:WU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.58 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.57%. American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $125.36 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.58%.

(NYSE:AFG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $125.36 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.58%. Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) shares set a new yearly high of $6.22 this morning. The stock was up 0.9% on the session.

(NYSE:GGB) shares set a new yearly high of $6.22 this morning. The stock was up 0.9% on the session. Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) shares were up 1.26% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $160.87.

(NYSE:RS) shares were up 1.26% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $160.87. Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) stock set a new 52-week high of $174.25 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 31.8%.

(NASDAQ:PFPT) stock set a new 52-week high of $174.25 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 31.8%. Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) stock set a new 52-week high of $88.34 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.24%.

(NYSE:RHI) stock set a new 52-week high of $88.34 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.24%. Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) shares hit $32.06 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.35%.

(NYSE:SC) shares hit $32.06 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.35%. Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) shares hit $349.18 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.65%.

(NYSE:DECK) shares hit $349.18 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.65%. STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $36.19. Shares traded up 0.63%.

(NYSE:STOR) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $36.19. Shares traded up 0.63%. VEREIT (NYSE:VER) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $42.37 with a daily change of up 0.6%.

(NYSE:VER) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $42.37 with a daily change of up 0.6%. Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) shares set a new yearly high of $157.40 this morning. The stock was up 0.79% on the session.

(NYSE:AIZ) shares set a new yearly high of $157.40 this morning. The stock was up 0.79% on the session. Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) stock set a new 52-week high of $106.74 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.55%.

(NYSE:ALV) stock set a new 52-week high of $106.74 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.55%. Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) shares were up 1.37% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.80.

(NYSE:KIM) shares were up 1.37% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.80. First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) shares hit $901.17 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.58%.

(NASDAQ:FCNCA) shares hit $901.17 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.58%. Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) shares were up 0.51% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $119.39 for a change of up 0.51%.

(NYSE:ARW) shares were up 0.51% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $119.39 for a change of up 0.51%. Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $126.16. Shares traded up 0.04%.

(NYSE:OSK) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $126.16. Shares traded up 0.04%. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) shares were up 0.67% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.47 for a change of up 0.67%.

(NYSE:CUBE) shares were up 0.67% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.47 for a change of up 0.67%. Genpact (NYSE:G) shares broke to $45.22 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.13%.

(NYSE:G) shares broke to $45.22 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.13%. Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) shares set a new yearly high of $163.20 this morning. The stock was up 1.31% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CNXC) shares set a new yearly high of $163.20 this morning. The stock was up 1.31% on the session. AutoNation (NYSE:AN) shares set a new 52-week high of $104.16 on Monday, moving up 1.39%.

(NYSE:AN) shares set a new 52-week high of $104.16 on Monday, moving up 1.39%. Brunswick (NYSE:BC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $108.18 with a daily change of up 1.28%.

(NYSE:BC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $108.18 with a daily change of up 1.28%. ITT (NYSE:ITT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $95.81. Shares traded up 1.01%.

(NYSE:ITT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $95.81. Shares traded up 1.01%. SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) shares broke to $184.41 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.76%.

(NYSE:SITE) shares broke to $184.41 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.76%. Jabil (NYSE:JBL) stock hit a yearly high price of $54.82. The stock was up 0.55% for the day.

(NYSE:JBL) stock hit a yearly high price of $54.82. The stock was up 0.55% for the day. Ternium (NYSE:TX) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.10 on Monday, moving up 2.5%.

(NYSE:TX) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.10 on Monday, moving up 2.5%. FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $59.79 on Monday morning, moving down 0.07%.

(NASDAQ:FLIR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $59.79 on Monday morning, moving down 0.07%. Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) stock made a new 52-week high of $106.26 Monday. The stock was up 1.58% for the day.

(NASDAQ:BRKS) stock made a new 52-week high of $106.26 Monday. The stock was up 1.58% for the day. AZEK Co (NYSE:AZEK) stock set a new 52-week high of $50.27 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.87%.

(NYSE:AZEK) stock set a new 52-week high of $50.27 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.87%. MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $103.25 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.13%.

(NYSE:MTZ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $103.25 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.13%. YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $89.22. Shares traded down 0.6%.

(NYSE:YETI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $89.22. Shares traded down 0.6%. Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) shares hit a yearly high of $86.50. The stock traded down 0.87% on the session.

(NYSE:DKS) shares hit a yearly high of $86.50. The stock traded down 0.87% on the session. Axalta Coating Sys (NYSE:AXTA) shares set a new yearly high of $32.93 this morning. The stock was up 0.35% on the session.

(NYSE:AXTA) shares set a new yearly high of $32.93 this morning. The stock was up 0.35% on the session. Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $68.24 on Monday morning, moving up 0.66%.

(NYSE:BYD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $68.24 on Monday morning, moving up 0.66%. Old Republic Intl (NYSE:ORI) shares hit $24.72 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.74%.

(NYSE:ORI) shares hit $24.72 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.74%. Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) shares were down 0.97% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $114.23 for a change of down 0.97%.

(NASDAQ:COLM) shares were down 0.97% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $114.23 for a change of down 0.97%. Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) stock made a new 52-week high of $48.83 Monday. The stock was up 0.92% for the day.

(NYSE:HOG) stock made a new 52-week high of $48.83 Monday. The stock was up 0.92% for the day. FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $169.12. The stock traded up 0.85% on the session.

(NASDAQ:FSV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $169.12. The stock traded up 0.85% on the session. Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) shares set a new yearly high of $21.33 this morning. The stock was up 0.62% on the session.

(NYSE:HBI) shares set a new yearly high of $21.33 this morning. The stock was up 0.62% on the session. Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) shares hit a yearly high of $90.57. The stock traded up 1.43% on the session.

(NYSE:PAG) shares hit a yearly high of $90.57. The stock traded up 1.43% on the session. Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $69.18 on Monday morning, moving up 0.84%.

(NYSE:LPX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $69.18 on Monday morning, moving up 0.84%. First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $65.39 with a daily change of up 1.35%.

(NYSE:FAF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $65.39 with a daily change of up 1.35%. GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) shares hit $219.18 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.02%.

(NASDAQ:GWPH) shares hit $219.18 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.02%. WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) shares broke to $30.23 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.41%.

(NASDAQ:WSC) shares broke to $30.23 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.41%. Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) shares were up 0.7% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.68 for a change of up 0.7%.

(NYSE:GIL) shares were up 0.7% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.68 for a change of up 0.7%. Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ:MEDP) stock hit a yearly high price of $191.97. The stock was down 1.2% for the day.

(NASDAQ:MEDP) stock hit a yearly high price of $191.97. The stock was down 1.2% for the day. MDU Resources Gr (NYSE:MDU) shares were up 0.51% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $33.66 for a change of up 0.51%.

(NYSE:MDU) shares were up 0.51% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $33.66 for a change of up 0.51%. Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) shares were up 0.32% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $50.87.

(NYSE:LEG) shares were up 0.32% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $50.87. Alcoa (NYSE:AA) shares were up 4.12% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $36.58 for a change of up 4.12%.

(NYSE:AA) shares were up 4.12% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $36.58 for a change of up 4.12%. Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) shares set a new yearly high of $161.62 this morning. The stock was up 1.72% on the session.

(NYSE:AMG) shares set a new yearly high of $161.62 this morning. The stock was up 1.72% on the session. EMCOR Gr (NYSE:EME) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $122.37. Shares traded up 0.86%.

(NYSE:EME) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $122.37. Shares traded up 0.86%. Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) shares were up 0.52% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $65.91 for a change of up 0.52%.

(NYSE:SON) shares were up 0.52% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $65.91 for a change of up 0.52%. Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) stock made a new 52-week high of $270.99 Monday. The stock was down 0.06% for the day.

(NASDAQ:COHR) stock made a new 52-week high of $270.99 Monday. The stock was down 0.06% for the day. ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $120.91 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.17%.

(NYSE:MAN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $120.91 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.17%. Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $22.11 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.24%.

(NYSE:BRX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $22.11 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.24%. Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) shares hit a yearly high of $182.20. The stock traded up 1.52% on the session.

(NYSE:AYI) shares hit a yearly high of $182.20. The stock traded up 1.52% on the session. KT (NYSE:KT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.18 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.31%.

(NYSE:KT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.18 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.31%. Essent Gr (NYSE:ESNT) shares hit $52.45 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.3%.

(NYSE:ESNT) shares hit $52.45 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.3%. Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) shares set a new 52-week high of $85.69 on Monday, moving up 1.5%.

(NASDAQ:CAR) shares set a new 52-week high of $85.69 on Monday, moving up 1.5%. KBR (NYSE:KBR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $40.69 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.78%.

(NYSE:KBR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $40.69 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.78%. Ashland Global Holdings (NYSE:ASH) shares broke to $94.73 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.73%.

(NYSE:ASH) shares broke to $94.73 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.73%. Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) shares hit a yearly high of $14.55. The stock traded up 0.87% on the session.

(NYSE:ORCC) shares hit a yearly high of $14.55. The stock traded up 0.87% on the session. Crane (NYSE:CR) shares set a new yearly high of $96.65 this morning. The stock was up 1.36% on the session.

(NYSE:CR) shares set a new yearly high of $96.65 this morning. The stock was up 1.36% on the session. NCR (NYSE:NCR) stock made a new 52-week high of $42.34 Monday. The stock was up 0.36% for the day.

(NYSE:NCR) stock made a new 52-week high of $42.34 Monday. The stock was up 0.36% for the day. CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) stock made a new 52-week high of $55.89 Monday. The stock was up 1.41% for the day.

(NYSE:CIT) stock made a new 52-week high of $55.89 Monday. The stock was up 1.41% for the day. Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) shares hit a yearly high of $29.11. The stock traded up 0.62% on the session.

(NYSE:VVV) shares hit a yearly high of $29.11. The stock traded up 0.62% on the session. PacWest Banc (NASDAQ:PACW) shares hit a yearly high of $44.16. The stock traded up 2.27% on the session.

(NASDAQ:PACW) shares hit a yearly high of $44.16. The stock traded up 2.27% on the session. MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.21. The stock was up 1.34% for the day.

(NYSE:MTG) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.21. The stock was up 1.34% for the day. Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) stock hit a yearly high price of $54.55. The stock was up 6.14% for the day.

(NASDAQ:SGMS) stock hit a yearly high price of $54.55. The stock was up 6.14% for the day. nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.50. The stock was up 1.35% for the day.

(NYSE:NVT) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.50. The stock was up 1.35% for the day. Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $38.07 on Monday morning, moving down 0.4%.

(NYSE:SEM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $38.07 on Monday morning, moving down 0.4%. Silgan Hldgs (NASDAQ:SLGN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.55 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.25%.

(NASDAQ:SLGN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.55 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.25%. Armstrong World Indus (NYSE:AWI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $101.68 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.63%.

(NYSE:AWI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $101.68 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.63%. Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.20. The stock was up 1.38% for the day.

(NYSE:RDN) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.20. The stock was up 1.38% for the day. Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) shares broke to $55.58 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.48%.

(NASDAQ:PGNY) shares broke to $55.58 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.48%. National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) shares were up 0.11% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $51.53.

(NYSE:NFG) shares were up 0.11% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $51.53. Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) shares were up 0.57% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $55.06.

(NYSE:AXS) shares were up 0.57% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $55.06. Adient (NYSE:ADNT) stock set a new 52-week high of $49.08 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.02%.

(NYSE:ADNT) stock set a new 52-week high of $49.08 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.02%. PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) shares hit $165.82 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.39%.

(NYSE:PSB) shares hit $165.82 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.39%. W R Grace (NYSE:GRA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $68.40 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 6.34%.

(NYSE:GRA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $68.40 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 6.34%. Dana (NYSE:DAN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.34 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.0%.

(NYSE:DAN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.34 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.0%. PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $63.99 on Monday morning, moving up 2.56%.

(NASDAQ:PCH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $63.99 on Monday morning, moving up 2.56%. Weingarten Realty (NYSE:WRI) stock made a new 52-week high of $31.88 Monday. The stock was up 1.31% for the day.

(NYSE:WRI) stock made a new 52-week high of $31.88 Monday. The stock was up 1.31% for the day. Univar Solns (NYSE:UNVR) shares were up 2.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.60.

(NYSE:UNVR) shares were up 2.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.60. Installed Building Prods (NYSE:IBP) shares set a new 52-week high of $134.16 on Monday, moving up 1.58%.

(NYSE:IBP) shares set a new 52-week high of $134.16 on Monday, moving up 1.58%. Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) shares were up 0.29% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.19 for a change of up 0.29%.

(NASDAQ:EBC) shares were up 0.29% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.19 for a change of up 0.29%. Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) shares set a new 52-week high of $45.01 on Monday, moving up 2.21%.

(NYSE:CWH) shares set a new 52-week high of $45.01 on Monday, moving up 2.21%. Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.71 Monday. The stock was up 0.97% for the day.

(NASDAQ:ISBC) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.71 Monday. The stock was up 0.97% for the day. Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) shares set a new yearly high of $27.84 this morning. The stock was up 1.63% on the session.

(NYSE:UTZ) shares set a new yearly high of $27.84 this morning. The stock was up 1.63% on the session. Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $67.51 with a daily change of up 0.38%.

(NYSE:KTB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $67.51 with a daily change of up 0.38%. Applied Industrial (NYSE:AIT) stock hit a yearly high price of $97.05. The stock was up 0.95% for the day.

(NYSE:AIT) stock hit a yearly high price of $97.05. The stock was up 0.95% for the day. Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ:KLIC) stock set a new 52-week high of $61.12 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.73%.

(NASDAQ:KLIC) stock set a new 52-week high of $61.12 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.73%. Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $48.87. The stock traded up 1.97% on the session.

(NYSE:AGO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $48.87. The stock traded up 1.97% on the session. Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $68.27. Shares traded up 1.39%.

(NYSE:KFY) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $68.27. Shares traded up 1.39%. Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $78.67 with a daily change of up 2.76%.

(NYSE:ATKR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $78.67 with a daily change of up 2.76%. NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $71.39 on Monday morning, moving up 0.47%.

(NASDAQ:NUVA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $71.39 on Monday morning, moving up 0.47%. H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) shares broke to $69.05 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.95%.

(NYSE:FUL) shares broke to $69.05 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.95%. Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) shares were up 0.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $64.49.

(NASDAQ:MMSI) shares were up 0.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $64.49. Servisfirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) stock hit a yearly high price of $65.43. The stock was up 1.81% for the day.

(NASDAQ:SFBS) stock hit a yearly high price of $65.43. The stock was up 1.81% for the day. Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) shares broke to $41.99 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.26%.

(NASDAQ:SHOO) shares broke to $41.99 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.26%. Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) stock set a new 52-week high of $41.98 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.38%.

(NYSE:WWW) stock set a new 52-week high of $41.98 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.38%. National Storage (NYSE:NSA) shares were up 0.86% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.37.

(NYSE:NSA) shares were up 0.86% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.37. Nuveen Quality Municipal (NYSE:NAD) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $15.46. Shares traded up 0.29%.

(NYSE:NAD) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $15.46. Shares traded up 0.29%. ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) shares were up 0.61% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $96.64.

(NASDAQ:EXLS) shares were up 0.61% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $96.64. SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.27 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.64%.

(NYSE:SITC) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.27 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.64%. Cabot (NYSE:CBT) shares broke to $55.93 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.69%.

(NYSE:CBT) shares broke to $55.93 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.69%. Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) shares broke to $8.14 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.62%.

(NASDAQ:PSEC) shares broke to $8.14 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.62%. Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.18 on Monday, moving up 2.01%.

(NYSE:ATI) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.18 on Monday, moving up 2.01%. Stepan (NYSE:SCL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $134.07 on Monday morning, moving up 0.31%.

(NYSE:SCL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $134.07 on Monday morning, moving up 0.31%. Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) stock hit a yearly high price of $82.24. The stock was up 1.38% for the day.

(NYSE:FIX) stock hit a yearly high price of $82.24. The stock was up 1.38% for the day. Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $43.10 on Monday morning, moving up 0.42%.

(NYSE:MAIN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $43.10 on Monday morning, moving up 0.42%. Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) stock hit a yearly high price of $49.26. The stock was up 0.35% for the day.

(NASDAQ:SGRY) stock hit a yearly high price of $49.26. The stock was up 0.35% for the day. SPX (NYSE:SPXC) shares set a new yearly high of $62.55 this morning. The stock was up 0.12% on the session.

(NYSE:SPXC) shares set a new yearly high of $62.55 this morning. The stock was up 0.12% on the session. Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.47. The stock traded up 1.66% on the session.

(NASDAQ:NAVI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.47. The stock traded up 1.66% on the session. First BanCorp (NYSE:FBP) shares were up 3.39% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.65.

(NYSE:FBP) shares were up 3.39% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.65. Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) shares were up 1.01% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.15 for a change of up 1.01%.

(NYSE:TPH) shares were up 1.01% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.15 for a change of up 1.01%. Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) shares broke to $46.09 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.28%.

(NYSE:MLI) shares broke to $46.09 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.28%. Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) shares were up 3.84% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.91.

(NYSE:BUR) shares were up 3.84% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.91. Denbury (NYSE:DEN) stock made a new 52-week high of $52.42 Monday. The stock was up 3.54% for the day.

(NYSE:DEN) stock made a new 52-week high of $52.42 Monday. The stock was up 3.54% for the day. Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) shares hit $42.05 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.18%.

(NYSE:FSS) shares hit $42.05 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.18%. O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.06 on Monday morning, moving up 5.32%.

(NYSE:OI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.06 on Monday morning, moving up 5.32%. Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) shares hit $17.72 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.07%.

(NYSE:ABR) shares hit $17.72 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.07%. Nuveen Municipal Credit (NYSE:NZF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $16.62 with a daily change of up 0.07%.

(NYSE:NZF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $16.62 with a daily change of up 0.07%. Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.85. The stock traded up 1.55% on the session.

(NYSE:MWA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.85. The stock traded up 1.55% on the session. Gabelli Dividend & Income (NYSE:GDV) shares were up 0.44% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.25.

(NYSE:GDV) shares were up 0.44% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.25. Buckle (NYSE:BKE) shares broke to $44.45 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.01%.

(NYSE:BKE) shares broke to $44.45 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.01%. Urban Edge Props (NYSE:UE) shares broke to $18.64 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.64%.

(NYSE:UE) shares broke to $18.64 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.64%. Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.65 on Monday morning, moving up 1.48%.

(NYSE:HEP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.65 on Monday morning, moving up 1.48%. Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $45.94 on Monday morning, moving up 3.35%.

(NASDAQ:SASR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $45.94 on Monday morning, moving up 3.35%. Apollo Commercial Real (NYSE:ARI) shares hit a yearly high of $15.35. The stock traded up 0.46% on the session.

(NYSE:ARI) shares hit a yearly high of $15.35. The stock traded up 0.46% on the session. Retail Opportunity (NASDAQ:ROIC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $17.83 with a daily change of up 1.02%.

(NASDAQ:ROIC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $17.83 with a daily change of up 1.02%. Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $73.67. Shares traded up 0.08%.

(NYSE:BOOT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $73.67. Shares traded up 0.08%. Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.80 on Monday, moving up 0.75%.

(NASDAQ:CLBK) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.80 on Monday, moving up 0.75%. Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) shares hit a yearly high of $17.64. The stock traded up 1.97% on the session.

(NYSE:KRO) shares hit a yearly high of $17.64. The stock traded up 1.97% on the session. Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE:JPS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.89. The stock traded up 0.25% on the session.

(NYSE:JPS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.89. The stock traded up 0.25% on the session. COHEN & STEERS QUALITY (NYSE:RQI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.99. The stock traded down 0.07% on the session.

(NYSE:RQI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.99. The stock traded down 0.07% on the session. Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) shares hit a yearly high of $19.05. The stock traded up 0.91% on the session.

(NYSE:RVT) shares hit a yearly high of $19.05. The stock traded up 0.91% on the session. Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) shares hit $45.50 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.29%.

(NYSE:DLX) shares hit $45.50 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.29%. Controladora Vuela (NYSE:VLRS) shares hit a yearly high of $16.79. The stock traded up 2.59% on the session.

(NYSE:VLRS) shares hit a yearly high of $16.79. The stock traded up 2.59% on the session. XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) shares broke to $68.38 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.86%.

(NASDAQ:XPEL) shares broke to $68.38 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.86%. Guess (NYSE:GES) shares were down 0.95% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.50.

(NYSE:GES) shares were down 0.95% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.50. BlackRock Enhanced Equity (NYSE:BDJ) shares were up 0.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.85.

(NYSE:BDJ) shares were up 0.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.85. Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.42 Monday. The stock was up 2.57% for the day.

(NASDAQ:SBLK) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.42 Monday. The stock was up 2.57% for the day. ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $93.80. The stock traded down 0.18% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ICFI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $93.80. The stock traded down 0.18% on the session. Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) shares were up 1.26% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.99 for a change of up 1.26%.

(NYSE:IRT) shares were up 1.26% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.99 for a change of up 1.26%. Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ:VBTX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $34.71 with a daily change of up 1.56%.

(NASDAQ:VBTX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $34.71 with a daily change of up 1.56%. Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares were up 1.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.42.

(NASDAQ:GOGL) shares were up 1.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.42. TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $15.26. Shares traded up 0.66%.

(NASDAQ:TTMI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $15.26. Shares traded up 0.66%. H&E Equipment Servs (NASDAQ:HEES) shares were up 2.8% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.26 for a change of up 2.8%.

(NASDAQ:HEES) shares were up 2.8% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.26 for a change of up 2.8%. REV Group (NYSE:REVG) shares broke to $22.23 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.27%.

(NYSE:REVG) shares broke to $22.23 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.27%. Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) shares were up 0.72% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $43.67.

(NASDAQ:MATW) shares were up 0.72% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $43.67. iStar (NYSE:STAR) shares were up 0.27% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.75.

(NYSE:STAR) shares were up 0.27% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.75. The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) shares set a new 52-week high of $35.56 on Monday, moving up 1.27%.

(NASDAQ:CHEF) shares set a new 52-week high of $35.56 on Monday, moving up 1.27%. Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.46 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.33%.

(NASDAQ:AFMD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.46 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.33%. NexPoint Residential (NYSE:NXRT) shares were up 1.5% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $51.26.

(NYSE:NXRT) shares were up 1.5% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $51.26. OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $24.89. The stock traded up 1.49% on the session.

(NYSE:OFG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $24.89. The stock traded up 1.49% on the session. PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) shares were up 0.69% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $44.23.

(NASDAQ:PETQ) shares were up 0.69% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $44.23. Community Healthcare (NYSE:CHCT) stock hit a yearly high price of $52.23. The stock was up 0.83% for the day.

(NYSE:CHCT) stock hit a yearly high price of $52.23. The stock was up 0.83% for the day. Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) shares were up 0.88% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.04.

(NASDAQ:ERII) shares were up 0.88% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.04. Knoll (NYSE:KNL) shares hit a yearly high of $24.68. The stock traded up 0.82% on the session.

(NYSE:KNL) shares hit a yearly high of $24.68. The stock traded up 0.82% on the session. Cohen & Steers REIT (NYSE:RNP) shares were up 0.53% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.39.

(NYSE:RNP) shares were up 0.53% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.39. Calamos Convertible (NASDAQ:CHY) shares set a new yearly high of $16.14 this morning. The stock was up 0.5% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CHY) shares set a new yearly high of $16.14 this morning. The stock was up 0.5% on the session. Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.57 on Monday morning, moving up 3.55%.

(NASDAQ:MERC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.57 on Monday morning, moving up 3.55%. Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) stock hit a yearly high price of $23.20. The stock was up 2.35% for the day.

(NASDAQ:VECO) stock hit a yearly high price of $23.20. The stock was up 2.35% for the day. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) shares broke to $8.93 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.55%.

(NASDAQ:HMHC) shares broke to $8.93 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.55%. KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE:KREF) shares were up 1.27% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.02.

(NYSE:KREF) shares were up 1.27% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.02. Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) shares broke to $2.38 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.39%.

(NYSE:CCO) shares broke to $2.38 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.39%. Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) shares hit a yearly high of $111.44. The stock traded up 0.52% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CTRN) shares hit a yearly high of $111.44. The stock traded up 0.52% on the session. Tekla Healthcare Opps (NYSE:THQ) stock set a new 52-week high of $23.23 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.39%.

(NYSE:THQ) stock set a new 52-week high of $23.23 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.39%. TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) shares hit a yearly high of $12.40. The stock traded up 0.49% on the session.

(NYSE:TRTX) shares hit a yearly high of $12.40. The stock traded up 0.49% on the session. Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) shares broke to $30.95 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.2%.

(NASDAQ:AEGN) shares broke to $30.95 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.2%. Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.80 on Monday, moving down 1.2%.

(NASDAQ:REKR) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.80 on Monday, moving down 1.2%. Quanex Building Prods (NYSE:NX) shares hit $28.35 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.86%.

(NYSE:NX) shares hit $28.35 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.86%. UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) stock made a new 52-week high of $21.63 Monday. The stock was up 0.3% for the day.

(NYSE:UMH) stock made a new 52-week high of $21.63 Monday. The stock was up 0.3% for the day. Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) stock hit a yearly high price of $64.39. The stock was up 0.36% for the day.

(NASDAQ:SCVL) stock hit a yearly high price of $64.39. The stock was up 0.36% for the day. Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) shares were up 0.89% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.69.

(NYSE:BY) shares were up 0.89% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.69. Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) shares were up 1.65% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.11.

(NYSE:MOD) shares were up 1.65% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.11. John Hancock (NYSE:HTD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $24.26 with a daily change of up 0.12%.

(NYSE:HTD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $24.26 with a daily change of up 0.12%. 22nd Century Group (AMEX:XXII) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.07 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 7.41%.

(AMEX:XXII) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.07 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 7.41%. First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $38.87. Shares traded up 1.65%.

(NASDAQ:FBMS) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $38.87. Shares traded up 1.65%. Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) shares were up 0.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.32.

(NYSE:EFC) shares were up 0.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.32. Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $129.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.64%.

(NYSE:HOV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $129.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.64%. Nuveen Municipal Credit (NYSE:NMCO) shares hit a yearly high of $14.79. The stock traded up 0.35% on the session.

(NYSE:NMCO) shares hit a yearly high of $14.79. The stock traded up 0.35% on the session. CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.30 on Monday morning, moving down 0.15%.

(NYSE:CAPL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.30 on Monday morning, moving down 0.15%. Invesco Trust (NYSE:VGM) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.98 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.07%.

(NYSE:VGM) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.98 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.07%. Invesco Municipal (NYSE:VKQ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.51 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.04%.

(NYSE:VKQ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.51 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.04%. Granite Point Mortgage (NYSE:GPMT) shares set a new yearly high of $13.21 this morning. The stock was up 1.71% on the session.

(NYSE:GPMT) shares set a new yearly high of $13.21 this morning. The stock was up 1.71% on the session. Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) shares were up 3.87% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $33.76 for a change of up 3.87%.

(NYSE:NMM) shares were up 3.87% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $33.76 for a change of up 3.87%. OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $46.26. Shares traded up 0.07%.

(NASDAQ:ONEW) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $46.26. Shares traded up 0.07%. KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.77. The stock traded up 0.97% on the session.

(NYSE:KNOP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.77. The stock traded up 0.97% on the session. Cambridge (NASDAQ:CATC) shares set a new yearly high of $88.50 this morning. The stock was up 3.63% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CATC) shares set a new yearly high of $88.50 this morning. The stock was up 3.63% on the session. Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE:OPY) shares were up 1.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $48.33.

(NYSE:OPY) shares were up 1.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $48.33. Netstreit (NYSE:NTST) shares were up 1.82% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.30 for a change of up 1.82%.

(NYSE:NTST) shares were up 1.82% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.30 for a change of up 1.82%. Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $14.40. Shares traded up 1.29%.

(NYSE:GNK) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $14.40. Shares traded up 1.29%. Sports Entertainment (NYSE:SEAH) shares hit $10.85 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.37%.

(NYSE:SEAH) shares hit $10.85 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.37%. TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.93. The stock traded up 7.77% on the session.

(NYSE:TMST) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.93. The stock traded up 7.77% on the session. Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ:ACBI) shares hit $28.93 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.51%.

(NASDAQ:ACBI) shares hit $28.93 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.51%. Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) shares hit $46.95 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.09%.

(NASDAQ:EGLE) shares hit $46.95 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.09%. Voya Global Equity (NYSE:IGD) shares set a new yearly high of $5.93 this morning. The stock was up 0.34% on the session.

(NYSE:IGD) shares set a new yearly high of $5.93 this morning. The stock was up 0.34% on the session. CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) shares were up 0.53% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.48.

(NYSE:CTT) shares were up 0.53% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.48. Columbia Seligman (NYSE:STK) stock hit a yearly high price of $34.00. The stock was up 1.65% for the day.

(NYSE:STK) stock hit a yearly high price of $34.00. The stock was up 1.65% for the day. Allied Motion (NASDAQ:AMOT) shares hit a yearly high of $55.72. The stock traded up 0.85% on the session.

(NASDAQ:AMOT) shares hit a yearly high of $55.72. The stock traded up 0.85% on the session. Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE:MCB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $62.38. The stock traded up 1.56% on the session.

(NYSE:MCB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $62.38. The stock traded up 1.56% on the session. CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) shares hit $14.38 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.16%.

(NASDAQ:CAMP) shares hit $14.38 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.16%. Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.38. The stock traded down 1.76% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SEEL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.38. The stock traded down 1.76% on the session. Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $24.41. Shares traded up 1.23%.

(NASDAQ:CSWC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $24.41. Shares traded up 1.23%. BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE:MUJ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $15.29 with a daily change of up 0.19%.

(NYSE:MUJ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $15.29 with a daily change of up 0.19%. Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) shares set a new yearly high of $14.64 this morning. The stock was up 0.56% on the session.

(NYSE:ALTG) shares set a new yearly high of $14.64 this morning. The stock was up 0.56% on the session. Regional Management (NYSE:RM) shares broke to $39.30 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.11%.

(NYSE:RM) shares broke to $39.30 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.11%. Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $34.74. The stock traded up 1.17% on the session.

(NASDAQ:EBTC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $34.74. The stock traded up 1.17% on the session. Cohen & Steers Total (NYSE:RFI) shares set a new yearly high of $15.65 this morning. The stock was up 0.36% on the session.

(NYSE:RFI) shares set a new yearly high of $15.65 this morning. The stock was up 0.36% on the session. Guggenheim Enhanced (NYSE:GPM) shares broke to $8.40 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.3%.

(NYSE:GPM) shares broke to $8.40 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.3%. Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.94 on Monday morning, moving up 1.83%.

(NASDAQ:BGFV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.94 on Monday morning, moving up 1.83%. BNY Mellon Strategic (NYSE:DSM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.15 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.49%.

(NYSE:DSM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.15 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.49%. RiverNorth Managed (NYSE:RMM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.95 on Monday morning, moving up 0.48%.

(NYSE:RMM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.95 on Monday morning, moving up 0.48%. Greenhill & Co (NYSE:GHL) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.71. The stock was up 4.94% for the day.

(NYSE:GHL) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.71. The stock was up 4.94% for the day. Blackrock Muniyield NJ (NYSE:MYJ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.31 on Monday morning, moving up 0.62%.

(NYSE:MYJ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.31 on Monday morning, moving up 0.62%. SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.21 on Monday morning, moving up 2.93%.

(NASDAQ:SMBK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.21 on Monday morning, moving up 2.93%. Legg Mason Partners Fund (NYSE:CEM) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.84 Monday. The stock was down 0.12% for the day.

(NYSE:CEM) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.84 Monday. The stock was down 0.12% for the day. GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.79 on Monday morning, moving up 0.55%.

(NASDAQ:GTBP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.79 on Monday morning, moving up 0.55%. First Trust MLP (NYSE:FEI) shares set a new yearly high of $7.27 this morning. The stock was up 0.14% on the session.

(NYSE:FEI) shares set a new yearly high of $7.27 this morning. The stock was up 0.14% on the session. iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) shares broke to $26.49 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.8%.

(NASDAQ:IRMD) shares broke to $26.49 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.8%. Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) shares were up 2.92% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.26.

(NASDAQ:INVE) shares were up 2.92% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.26. Compx International (AMEX:CIX) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.82 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.26%.

(AMEX:CIX) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.82 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.26%. MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) shares set a new yearly high of $4.20 this morning. The stock was up 3.97% on the session.

(NASDAQ:MDCA) shares set a new yearly high of $4.20 this morning. The stock was up 3.97% on the session. Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.09. The stock traded up 4.08% on the session.

(NASDAQ:PVBC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.09. The stock traded up 4.08% on the session. Nuveen Real Estate Income (NYSE:JRS) shares were up 0.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.28.

(NYSE:JRS) shares were up 0.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.28. Bassett Furniture Indus (NASDAQ:BSET) shares set a new 52-week high of $28.38 on Monday, moving up 4.38%.

(NASDAQ:BSET) shares set a new 52-week high of $28.38 on Monday, moving up 4.38%. Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.15 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.64%.

(NASDAQ:SMED) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.15 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.64%. PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.29 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.22%.

(NASDAQ:PLXP) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.29 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.22%. Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) shares were up 5.51% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.23.

(NASDAQ:FRBK) shares were up 5.51% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.23. Taiwan Fund (NYSE:TWN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $31.20. Shares traded up 1.56%.

(NYSE:TWN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $31.20. Shares traded up 1.56%. Delta Apparel (AMEX:DLA) shares set a new 52-week high of $29.99 on Monday, moving up 2.92%.

(AMEX:DLA) shares set a new 52-week high of $29.99 on Monday, moving up 2.92%. LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) shares set a new yearly high of $6.69 this morning. The stock was up 4.96% on the session.

(NYSE:LXU) shares set a new yearly high of $6.69 this morning. The stock was up 4.96% on the session. Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE:GER) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $10.18 with a daily change of up 0.56%.

(NYSE:GER) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $10.18 with a daily change of up 0.56%. Tortoise Midstream Energy (NYSE:NTG) shares set a new 52-week high of $27.28 on Monday, moving up 0.52%.

(NYSE:NTG) shares set a new 52-week high of $27.28 on Monday, moving up 0.52%. inTest (AMEX:INTT) shares were up 1.93% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.63.

(AMEX:INTT) shares were up 1.93% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.63. Williams Industrial (AMEX:WLMS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $5.17 with a daily change of up 2.1%.

(AMEX:WLMS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $5.17 with a daily change of up 2.1%. Iridex (NASDAQ:IRIX) shares were up 6.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.69.

