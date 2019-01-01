QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
13.71 - 14.09
Vol / Avg.
154K/144.6K
Div / Yield
0.74/5.37%
52 Wk
13.56 - 17.31
Mkt Cap
745.2M
Payout Ratio
21.88
Open
13.79
P/E
4.07
Shares
53.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opps Fund is a closed-end fund. The fund's objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. It invests in high yielding, low-to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nuveen Municipal Credit Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nuveen Municipal Credit (NMCO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit (NYSE: NMCO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nuveen Municipal Credit's (NMCO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nuveen Municipal Credit.

Q

What is the target price for Nuveen Municipal Credit (NMCO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nuveen Municipal Credit

Q

Current Stock Price for Nuveen Municipal Credit (NMCO)?

A

The stock price for Nuveen Municipal Credit (NYSE: NMCO) is $13.985 last updated Today at 7:18:02 PM.

Q

Does Nuveen Municipal Credit (NMCO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Nuveen Municipal Credit (NYSE:NMCO) reporting earnings?

A

Nuveen Municipal Credit does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nuveen Municipal Credit (NMCO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nuveen Municipal Credit.

Q

What sector and industry does Nuveen Municipal Credit (NMCO) operate in?

A

Nuveen Municipal Credit is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.