Nuveen Municipal Credit Opps Fund is a closed-end fund. The fund's objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. It invests in high yielding, low-to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.