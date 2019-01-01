QQQ
Compx International Inc is a manufacturer of security products. Its security products are primarily used in recreational transportation, postal, office & institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and a variety of other industries. Also, it is engaged in the manufacturing of stainless steel exhaust systems, gauges, throttle controls, and trim tabs for the recreational marine industry. The company's operating segment includes Security Products and Marine Components. It generates maximum revenue from the Security Products segment, which manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms. Its geographical segments are the United States, Canada, Mexico, and others, of which the United States accounts for the vast majority of revenue.

Compx International Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Compx International (CIX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Compx International (AMEX: CIX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Compx International's (CIX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Compx International.

Q

What is the target price for Compx International (CIX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Compx International

Q

Current Stock Price for Compx International (CIX)?

A

The stock price for Compx International (AMEX: CIX) is $22.43 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:51:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Compx International (CIX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 14, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 1, 2021.

Q

When is Compx International (AMEX:CIX) reporting earnings?

A

Compx International’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Compx International (CIX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Compx International.

Q

What sector and industry does Compx International (CIX) operate in?

A

Compx International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.