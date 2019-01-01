Compx International Inc is a manufacturer of security products. Its security products are primarily used in recreational transportation, postal, office & institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and a variety of other industries. Also, it is engaged in the manufacturing of stainless steel exhaust systems, gauges, throttle controls, and trim tabs for the recreational marine industry. The company's operating segment includes Security Products and Marine Components. It generates maximum revenue from the Security Products segment, which manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms. Its geographical segments are the United States, Canada, Mexico, and others, of which the United States accounts for the vast majority of revenue.