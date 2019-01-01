QQQ
Range
25.31 - 25.93
Vol / Avg.
69.3K/29K
Div / Yield
0.28/1.08%
52 Wk
20.75 - 28.63
Mkt Cap
435.7M
Payout Ratio
10.81
Open
25.31
P/E
11.68
EPS
0.4
Shares
16.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
SmartFinancial Inc operates as a bank holding company for SmartBank. It offers various banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The principal business of the Bank consists of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those funds, together with funds generated from operations and from principal and interest payments on loans, primarily in commercial loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, consumer loans, and residential and commercial construction loans. The primary source of revenue is interest income from earning assets, namely loans and securities.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4800.520 0.0400
REV36.900M36.661M-239.000K

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SmartFinancial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SmartFinancial (SMBK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ: SMBK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SmartFinancial's (SMBK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for SmartFinancial (SMBK) stock?

A

The latest price target for SmartFinancial (NASDAQ: SMBK) was reported by Raymond James on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 33.00 expecting SMBK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.27% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for SmartFinancial (SMBK)?

A

The stock price for SmartFinancial (NASDAQ: SMBK) is $25.93 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SmartFinancial (SMBK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) reporting earnings?

A

SmartFinancial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.

Q

Is SmartFinancial (SMBK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SmartFinancial.

Q

What sector and industry does SmartFinancial (SMBK) operate in?

A

SmartFinancial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.