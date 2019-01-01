|Q1 2022
2022-04-19
Q4 2021
0.480
0.520
0.0400
36.900M
36.661M
-239.000K
You can purchase shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ: SMBK) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in SmartFinancial’s space includes: Peoples Financial Servs (NASDAQ:PFIS), MidWestOne Financial Gr (NASDAQ:MOFG), CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE), MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) and First Internet (NASDAQ:INBK).
The latest price target for SmartFinancial (NASDAQ: SMBK) was reported by Raymond James on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 33.00 expecting SMBK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.27% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for SmartFinancial (NASDAQ: SMBK) is $25.93 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.
SmartFinancial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for SmartFinancial.
SmartFinancial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.