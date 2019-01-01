|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.200
|0.250
|0.0500
|REV
|60.100M
|67.933M
|7.833M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Columbia Financial (NASDAQ: CLBK) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Columbia Financial’s space includes: MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG), WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS), Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC), Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) and Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD).
The latest price target for Columbia Financial (NASDAQ: CLBK) was reported by Piper Sandler on December 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting CLBK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.96% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Columbia Financial (NASDAQ: CLBK) is $21.79 last updated Today at 2:36:43 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Columbia Financial.
Columbia Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Columbia Financial.
Columbia Financial is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.