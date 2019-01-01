QQQ
Range
21.76 - 21.76
Vol / Avg.
2K/139.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
16.12 - 21.99
Mkt Cap
2.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
21.76
P/E
24.68
EPS
0.23
Shares
107.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Columbia Financial Inc is a United States-based holding company offering financial services. It serves the financial needs of depositors and the local community as a community-minded, customer service-focused institution. It provides loans, including commercial real estate and multifamily loans, one-to four-family residential loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans. Also, the company offers title insurance products; and insurance and investment advisory services.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2000.250 0.0500
REV60.100M67.933M7.833M

Columbia Financial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Columbia Financial (CLBK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Columbia Financial (NASDAQ: CLBK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Columbia Financial's (CLBK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Columbia Financial (CLBK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Columbia Financial (NASDAQ: CLBK) was reported by Piper Sandler on December 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting CLBK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.96% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Columbia Financial (CLBK)?

A

The stock price for Columbia Financial (NASDAQ: CLBK) is $21.79 last updated Today at 2:36:43 PM.

Q

Does Columbia Financial (CLBK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Columbia Financial.

Q

When is Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) reporting earnings?

A

Columbia Financial's $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Columbia Financial (CLBK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Columbia Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Columbia Financial (CLBK) operate in?

A

Columbia Financial is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.