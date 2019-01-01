Assurant Inc offers a range of property-casualty, health, employee benefit, and warranty insurance to a client base made up of individuals and institutions. The company has four reportable segments namely Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, Global Preneed and Total Corporate and Other. Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, flood insurance, and other related products, Global Lifestyle provides mobile device protection and related services, Global Preneed is engaged in providing pre-funded funeral insurance and annuity products whereas Total Corporate and others includes activities related to holding company primarily related to the company's frozen benefit plans. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Global Lifestyle Segment.