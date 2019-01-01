QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
163.98 - 167.67
Vol / Avg.
558.9K/499.4K
Div / Yield
2.72/1.64%
52 Wk
121.55 - 172.22
Mkt Cap
9.1B
Payout Ratio
26.08
Open
165.51
P/E
16.23
EPS
2.21
Shares
55.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 7:58AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 4:32PM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 7:38AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 2:58PM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 9:27AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 4:48PM
Benzinga - Oct 15, 2021, 8:24AM
Benzinga - Oct 14, 2021, 6:18AM
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 8:00AM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 5:08PM
Benzinga - Jul 23, 2021, 7:28AM
Benzinga - May 27, 2021, 8:01AM
Benzinga - May 21, 2021, 6:24AM
Benzinga - May 18, 2021, 8:16AM
Benzinga - May 4, 2021, 5:08PM
Benzinga - Apr 19, 2021, 9:15AM
load more
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Assurant Inc offers a range of property-casualty, health, employee benefit, and warranty insurance to a client base made up of individuals and institutions. The company has four reportable segments namely Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, Global Preneed and Total Corporate and Other. Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, flood insurance, and other related products, Global Lifestyle provides mobile device protection and related services, Global Preneed is engaged in providing pre-funded funeral insurance and annuity products whereas Total Corporate and others includes activities related to holding company primarily related to the company's frozen benefit plans. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Global Lifestyle Segment.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.3002.470 0.1700
REV2.580B2.575B-5.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Assurant Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Assurant (AIZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Assurant (NYSE: AIZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Assurant's (AIZ) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Assurant (AIZ) stock?

A

The latest price target for Assurant (NYSE: AIZ) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 197.00 expecting AIZ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.32% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Assurant (AIZ)?

A

The stock price for Assurant (NYSE: AIZ) is $165.1 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Assurant (AIZ) pay a dividend?

A

The next Assurant (AIZ) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.

Q

When is Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) reporting earnings?

A

Assurant’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Assurant (AIZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Assurant.

Q

What sector and industry does Assurant (AIZ) operate in?

A

Assurant is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.