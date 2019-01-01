|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Assurant (NYSE: AIZ) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Assurant’s space includes: Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME), Hartford Finl Servs Gr (NYSE:HIG), Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN), American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) and American Intl Gr (NYSE:AIG).
The latest price target for Assurant (NYSE: AIZ) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 197.00 expecting AIZ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.32% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Assurant (NYSE: AIZ) is $165.1 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Assurant (AIZ) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.
Assurant’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Assurant.
Assurant is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.