Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 10, 2022 12:29 PM | 49 min read
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

 

During Monday's trading, 528 companies set new 52-week lows.

Facts of Interest About Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • Microsoft MSFT was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
  • Mobilicom MOB is the smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
  • iBio IBIO's stock fell the most, as it traded down 2255.49% to reach a new 52-week low.
  • Sandstorm Gold SAND saw the biggest bounce back on, as shares traded up 0.0% to rebound after it hit its new 52-week low.

The following stocks achieved new 52-week lows on Monday:

  • Microsoft MSFT shares fell to $228.36 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.2%.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor TSM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $67.18 and moving down 3.42%.
  • NVIDIA NVDA stock hit $114.08 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.6%.
  • Broadcom AVGO stock hit $432.32 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.01%.
  • Intel INTC shares hit a yearly low of $25.16. The stock was down 1.73% on the session.
  • S&P Global SPGI shares set a new yearly low of $297.97 this morning. The stock was down 1.59% on the session.
  • Prologis PLD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $99.56 and moving down 0.36%.
  • Advanced Micro Devices AMD stock drifted down 2.38% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $56.30.
  • American Tower AMT shares moved down 0.81% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $192.07, drifting down 0.81%.
  • Enbridge ENB shares were down 1.2% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $36.54.
  • Zoetis ZTS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $145.36 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.16%.
  • CME Group CME stock hit a new 52-week low of $168.72. The stock was down 0.49% on the session.
  • Crown Castle CCI shares hit a yearly low of $133.37. The stock was down 0.53% on the session.
  • Colgate-Palmolive CL shares hit a yearly low of $68.52. The stock was down 0.43% on the session.
  • Mitsubishi UFJ Finl Gr MUFG shares moved down 0.9% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.41, drifting down 0.9%.
  • Sherwin-Williams SHW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $200.24 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.28%.
  • Moody's MCO shares set a new 52-week low of $240.99. The stock traded down 1.61%.
  • Paychex PAYX stock drifted down 0.54% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $108.89.
  • BCE BCE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $41.72 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.52%.
  • Kimberly-Clark KMB shares set a new yearly low of $109.32 this morning. The stock was up 0.28% on the session.
  • National Grid NGG shares moved down 1.03% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $49.55, drifting down 1.03%.
  • Marvell Tech MRVL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $39.20 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 6.43%.
  • Shopify SHOP shares reached a new 52-week low of $26.06 on Monday morning, moving down 3.48%.
  • IQVIA Hldgs IQV shares reached a new 52-week low of $175.15 on Monday morning, moving down 2.45%.
  • SBA Communications SBAC shares moved down 0.53% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $259.72, drifting down 0.53%.
  • TELUS TU stock hit a yearly low of $19.77. The stock was down 1.17% for the day.
  • Chunghwa Telecom CHT shares fell to $34.10 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.26%.
  • HP HPQ stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $24.60 and moving down 1.01%.
  • Lucid Gr LCID stock hit $12.48 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.56%.
  • Rogers Communications RCI stock hit a yearly low of $37.37. The stock was down 0.72% for the day.
  • DoorDash DASH stock hit a yearly low of $47.13. The stock was down 3.99% for the day.
  • Church & Dwight Co CHD stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $70.28. Shares traded up 0.01%.
  • Monolithic Power Systems MPWR stock set a new 52-week low of $339.21 on Monday, moving down 5.49%.
  • Brookfield Infr Partners BIP shares moved down 0.58% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $34.18, drifting down 0.58%.
  • Sun Communities SUI shares fell to $126.05 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.6%.
  • Garmin GRMN stock hit $78.56 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.29%.
  • Ventas VTR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $37.05 and moving down 1.41%.
  • Essex Property Trust ESS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $219.86 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.31%.
  • Skyworks Solutions SWKS stock drifted down 3.83% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $83.56.
  • Trimble TRMB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $53.55 and moving down 1.65%.
  • Cooper Companies COO stock hit a yearly low of $259.45. The stock was down 0.94% for the day.
  • MongoDB MDB shares set a new 52-week low of $181.73. The stock traded down 3.39%.
  • Entegris ENTG stock hit a new 52-week low of $79.19. The stock was down 2.79% on the session.
  • Teradyne TER shares set a new 52-week low of $74.75. The stock traded down 2.25%.
  • Healthpeak Properties PEAK shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.77 on Monday morning, moving down 0.32%.
  • Splunk SPLK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $71.75 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.25%.
  • Warner Music Group WMG stock hit a yearly low of $22.27. The stock was down 1.76% for the day.
  • Tradeweb Markets TW stock hit a yearly low of $54.37. The stock was down 1.45% for the day.
  • VF VFC shares were down 1.16% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $28.42.
  • Seagate Tech Hldgs STX shares reached a new 52-week low of $52.23 on Monday morning, moving down 2.6%.
  • Generac Hldgs GNRC stock drifted up 1.64% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $151.18.
  • Qiagen QGEN shares reached a new 52-week low of $40.38 on Monday morning, moving down 4.16%.
  • Teleflex TFX shares moved down 1.43% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $190.68, drifting down 1.43%.
  • Korea Electric Power KEP shares were down 0.98% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.55.
  • F5 FFIV stock hit $141.03 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.0%.
  • Carnival CCL shares set a new yearly low of $6.28 this morning. The stock was down 6.09% on the session.
  • Brookfield Renewable BEP stock drifted down 1.94% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $29.68.
  • Okta OKTA shares moved down 4.02% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $51.42, drifting down 4.02%.
  • Fresenius Medical Care FMS shares fell to $12.82 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.97%.
  • Algonquin Power AQN shares fell to $10.38 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.52%.
  • Open Text OTEX shares moved down 1.36% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $25.99, drifting down 1.36%.
  • AppLovin APP shares made a new 52-week low of $18.57 on Monday. The stock was down 3.2% for the day.
  • AMC Entertainment AMC shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.27 on Monday morning, moving up 1.99%.
  • Annaly Capital Management NLY stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $15.72. Shares traded down 2.83%.
  • Americold Realty Trust COLD shares set a new 52-week low of $23.94. The stock traded down 0.62%.
  • Olaplex Hldgs OLPX stock set a new 52-week low of $8.93 on Monday, moving down 1.09%.
  • KT KT shares hit a yearly low of $12.10. The stock was down 0.37% on the session.
  • Cosan CSAN shares moved down 5.24% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.92, drifting down 5.24%.
  • Levi Strauss LEVI stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $13.66. Shares traded down 2.42%.
  • Bilibili BILI shares were down 11.59% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.58.
  • Lufax Holding LU shares hit a yearly low of $2.04. The stock was down 0.22% on the session.
  • Exelixis EXEL shares set a new 52-week low of $15.16. The stock traded down 1.27%.
  • Cable One CABO shares set a new yearly low of $814.43 this morning. The stock was up 0.05% on the session.
  • Axalta Coating Sys AXTA stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $20.66. Shares traded down 4.26%.
  • Kilroy Realty KRC shares set a new yearly low of $39.65 this morning. The stock was down 2.16% on the session.
  • Five9 FIVN stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $60.02. Shares traded down 21.35%.
  • AGNC Investment AGNC shares hit a yearly low of $7.64. The stock was down 1.8% on the session.
  • Teladoc Health TDOC shares moved down 2.55% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $24.36, drifting down 2.55%.
  • Synaptics SYNA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $91.41 and moving down 3.35%.
  • Cirrus Logic CRUS shares set a new 52-week low of $64.94. The stock traded down 4.16%.
  • Weibo WB stock drifted down 6.57% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.85.
  • Tenable Holdings TENB stock drifted down 7.15% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $31.04.
  • ICU Medical ICUI shares set a new 52-week low of $145.22. The stock traded down 2.56%.
  • DNP Select Income Fund DNP stock hit $9.97 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.21%.
  • RingCentral RNG stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $36.16. Shares traded down 7.55%.
  • AllianceBernstein Holding AB stock hit a yearly low of $34.50. The stock was down 1.84% for the day.
  • Bright Horizons Family BFAM shares set a new yearly low of $55.55 this morning. The stock was down 0.64% on the session.
  • Wayfair W shares moved down 2.22% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $29.57, drifting down 2.22%.
  • Physicians Realty Trust DOC shares made a new 52-week low of $13.73 on Monday. The stock was down 0.5% for the day.
  • Teradata TDC shares reached a new 52-week low of $29.44 on Monday morning, moving down 1.56%.
  • Amedisys AMED stock drifted down 1.12% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $92.42.
  • Azenta AZTA shares reached a new 52-week low of $39.69 on Monday morning, moving down 5.15%.
  • Evotec EVO stock hit $8.34 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.22%.
  • Thoughtworks Holding TWKS shares made a new 52-week low of $9.26 on Monday. The stock was down 3.02% for the day.
  • Petco Health and Wellness WOOF stock drifted down 1.57% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.57.
  • GDS Holdings GDS shares were down 8.24% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.55.
  • Varonis Systems VRNS stock set a new 52-week low of $24.07 on Monday, moving down 6.49%.
  • Neogen NEOG stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.20. The stock was down 3.55% on the session.
  • Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical RARE stock set a new 52-week low of $37.12 on Monday, moving down 1.05%.
  • Maravai LifeSciences MRVI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $19.51 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.28%.
  • Pegasystems PEGA stock hit a yearly low of $31.28. The stock was down 2.82% for the day.
  • BlackBerry BB shares moved down 4.48% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.33, drifting down 4.48%.
  • Enovis ENOV stock hit a yearly low of $45.26. The stock was down 0.98% for the day.
  • Envestnet ENV stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $43.65 and moving down 1.44%.
  • Hannon Armstrong HASI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $27.19 and moving down 0.76%.
  • Rapid7 RPD stock hit $40.55 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.89%.
  • Conmed CNMD stock hit $76.47 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.94%.
  • TransAlta TAC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.15 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.04%.
  • Fisker FSR shares set a new 52-week low of $6.96. The stock traded down 4.32%.
  • TTEC Holdings TTEC shares made a new 52-week low of $43.56 on Monday. The stock was down 3.01% for the day.
  • John Wiley & Sons WLY shares were down 0.11% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $36.90.
  • Certara CERT shares were down 3.97% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.49.
  • Carvana CVNA stock hit $17.72 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.05%.
  • IHS Holding IHS stock hit a yearly low of $5.46. The stock was down 3.5% for the day.
  • Artisan Partners Asset APAM stock set a new 52-week low of $26.39 on Monday, moving down 1.76%.
  • Adams Diversified Equity ADX stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $14.45. Shares traded down 1.34%.
  • LegalZoom.com LZ shares set a new yearly low of $8.06 this morning. The stock was down 0.12% on the session.
  • Gabelli Equity Trust GAB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $5.31 and moving down 0.19%.
  • Revolve Gr RVLV shares hit a yearly low of $21.01. The stock was down 1.65% on the session.
  • Ironwood Pharmaceuticals IRWD shares made a new 52-week low of $9.82 on Monday. The stock was down 2.62% for the day.
  • RLX Technology RLX shares set a new yearly low of $0.92 this morning. The stock was up 2.32% on the session.
  • Sandstorm Gold SAND stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $4.82 and moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Diversey Hldgs DSEY shares set a new 52-week low of $4.22. The stock traded down 0.8%.
  • Pediatrix Medical Group MD stock drifted up 0.36% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $16.25.
  • Definitive Healthcare DH shares hit a yearly low of $13.57. The stock was down 6.95% on the session.
  • Hillman Solutions HLMN shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.00 on Monday morning, moving down 1.32%.
  • BlackRock Science BSTZ shares moved down 1.08% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $17.35, drifting down 1.08%.
  • Cinemark Hldgs CNK stock hit a yearly low of $11.08. The stock was down 2.4% for the day.
  • Digital Turbine APPS shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.55 on Monday morning, moving down 5.61%.
  • Novavax NVAX stock hit $16.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 4.79%.
  • Nuveen Preferred & Income JPS stock drifted down 0.54% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.43.
  • C3.ai AI shares set a new yearly low of $12.09 this morning. The stock was down 3.03% on the session.
  • Nikola NKLA shares set a new yearly low of $2.96 this morning. The stock was down 8.0% on the session.
  • Compass Diversified Hldgs CODI shares hit a yearly low of $17.53. The stock was down 1.81% on the session.
  • Piedmont Office Realty PDM shares hit a yearly low of $9.56. The stock was down 1.02% on the session.
  • Fulgent Genetics FLGT shares reached a new 52-week low of $36.80 on Monday morning, moving down 1.12%.
  • Two Harbors Investment TWO shares moved up 0.63% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.15, drifting up 0.63%.
  • B&G Foods BGS stock hit $14.77 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.54%.
  • Sapiens Intl Corp SPNS shares set a new yearly low of $18.41 this morning. The stock was down 0.75% on the session.
  • AMC Entertainment APE shares made a new 52-week low of $1.91 on Monday. The stock was down 2.05% for the day.
  • BlackRock Taxable BBN stock hit a yearly low of $16.21. The stock was down 0.61% for the day.
  • First Trust Inter Dur FPF stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $16.16 and moving down 0.43%.
  • Malibu Boats MBUU shares were down 0.55% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $46.36.
  • Playa Hotels & Resorts PLYA shares moved down 0.09% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.46, drifting down 0.09%.
  • Li-Cycle Holdings LICY shares moved down 0.38% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.15, drifting down 0.38%.
  • Stratasys SSYS stock hit $13.59 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.73%.
  • Anywhere Real Estate HOUS stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $7.65. Shares traded down 0.13%.
  • Solid Power SLDP shares set a new 52-week low of $4.87. The stock traded down 3.9%.
  • Beyond Meat BYND stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.06 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 6.67%.
  • Radius Global Infr RADI stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $8.41. Shares traded down 3.54%.
  • Gogoro GGR shares fell to $3.27 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.2%.
  • iStar STAR stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $8.51. Shares traded down 0.12%.
  • Clover Health Investments CLOV stock drifted down 0.97% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.53.
  • Goosehead Insurance GSHD shares fell to $32.01 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.98%.
  • ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES IMOS stock drifted down 2.63% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $18.03.
  • SMART Glb Hldgs SGH shares moved down 7.19% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.13, drifting down 7.19%.
  • Repay Hldgs RPAY stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $6.60. Shares traded down 1.02%.
  • Office Props IT OPI stock set a new 52-week low of $12.30 on Monday, moving down 0.08%.
  • Bright Health Gr BHG shares moved down 7.16% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.93, drifting down 7.16%.
  • CEVA CEVA shares set a new yearly low of $25.11 this morning. The stock was down 5.23% on the session.
  • Cerence CRNC shares moved down 1.77% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.89, drifting down 1.77%.
  • TH International THCH shares made a new 52-week low of $4.08 on Monday. The stock was down 5.13% for the day.
  • ACM Research ACMR stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.54. The stock was down 23.9% on the session.
  • Domo DOMO stock drifted down 9.24% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.73.
  • Cyxtera Technologies CYXT shares set a new yearly low of $3.02 this morning. The stock was down 3.34% on the session.
  • Redfin RDFN shares set a new 52-week low of $4.89. The stock traded down 5.48%.
  • Lilium LILM stock drifted down 10.15% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.76.
  • NanoString Technologies NSTG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $10.63 and moving down 7.04%.
  • Health Catalyst HCAT stock drifted down 3.06% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.02.
  • Faro Technologies FARO shares reached a new 52-week low of $26.38 on Monday morning, moving down 3.01%.
  • Inogen INGN shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.97 on Monday morning, moving down 2.5%.
  • Lion Electric LEV stock hit a yearly low of $2.51. The stock was down 5.08% for the day.
  • Global Medical REIT GMRE shares set a new yearly low of $7.22 this morning. The stock was down 2.8% on the session.
  • Arrow Financial AROW stock hit a yearly low of $28.50. The stock was up 0.14% for the day.
  • Holley HLLY stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.54. The stock was up 4.32% on the session.
  • Nuveen Taxable Municipal NBB shares set a new 52-week low of $15.26. The stock traded down 0.49%.
  • Atea Pharmaceuticals AVIR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.25 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.67%.
  • NexPoint Diversified Real NXDT shares set a new 52-week low of $11.84. The stock traded down 1.74%.
  • Arrival ARVL stock drifted down 6.43% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.68.
  • BlackRock Utility Infr BUI stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $19.68. Shares traded down 0.76%.
  • Hyliion Holdings HYLN shares were down 4.35% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.40.
  • nLight LASR shares hit a yearly low of $9.21. The stock was down 2.42% on the session.
  • Nuveen Preferred & Income JPI shares were up 0.09% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $18.13.
  • Nutex Health NUTX shares set a new 52-week low of $0.63. The stock traded down 2.69%.
  • CapStar Finl Hldgs CSTR stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.70. The stock was down 0.54% on the session.
  • Nuveen Pennsylvania NQP shares set a new yearly low of $10.82 this morning. The stock was down 0.41% on the session.
  • Arlo Technologies ARLO shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.56 on Monday morning, moving down 1.61%.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-Managed ETB stock hit a yearly low of $13.10. The stock was down 4.38% for the day.
  • Tritium DCFC DCFC stock drifted down 10.02% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.35.
  • ADC Therapeutics ADCT shares made a new 52-week low of $4.54 on Monday. The stock was down 3.78% for the day.
  • Agora API shares hit a yearly low of $3.05. The stock was down 10.41% on the session.
  • Tattooed Chef TTCF shares moved down 6.37% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.23, drifting down 6.37%.
  • Ocugen OCGN shares fell to $1.58 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.89%.
  • Codexis CDXS shares set a new yearly low of $5.19 this morning. The stock was down 2.31% on the session.
  • Turning Point Brands TPB stock hit a yearly low of $18.81. The stock was down 9.18% for the day.
  • Oppenheimer Hldgs OPY stock hit a yearly low of $28.82. The stock was up 0.31% for the day.
  • Granite Point Mortgage GPMT shares fell to $6.12 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.48%.
  • CTO Realty Growth CTO shares set a new yearly low of $17.56 this morning. The stock was down 1.29% on the session.
  • Sarcos Technology STRC stock hit a yearly low of $2.06. The stock was down 6.33% for the day.
  • Cazoo Gr CZOO stock drifted down 1.0% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.41.
  • Aurora Cannabis ACB shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.03 on Monday morning, moving down 9.91%.
  • Douglas Elliman DOUG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.83 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.28%.
  • Reservoir Media RSVR shares hit a yearly low of $4.74. The stock was down 1.84% on the session.
  • Industrial Logistics ILPT shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.52 on Monday morning, moving up 1.3%.
  • I-MAB IMAB shares made a new 52-week low of $3.52 on Monday. The stock was down 1.91% for the day.
  • Virtus Total Return Fund ZTR stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.13. The stock was up 0.05% on the session.
  • Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV shares were down 8.16% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.75.
  • First Internet INBK shares set a new 52-week low of $30.07. The stock traded down 0.45%.
  • Aarons AAN shares set a new 52-week low of $9.23. The stock traded down 1.68%.
  • Bandwidth BAND stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $11.23. Shares traded down 4.64%.
  • Gaotu Techedu GOTU stock drifted down 6.36% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.08.
  • Cardlytics CDLX stock hit a yearly low of $8.57. The stock was down 1.87% for the day.
  • Cipher Mining CIFR shares set a new yearly low of $1.09 this morning. The stock was down 2.63% on the session.
  • Absci ABSI stock hit a yearly low of $2.80. The stock was up 1.73% for the day.
  • Blade Air Mobility BLDE shares set a new yearly low of $3.71 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Betterware de Mexico SAPI BWMX shares made a new 52-week low of $6.80 on Monday. The stock was up 3.21% for the day.
  • Universal Insurance Hldgs UVE shares were up 0.82% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.40.
  • Skillsoft SKIL stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.58. Shares traded down 2.67%.
  • Ranpak Hldgs PACK shares made a new 52-week low of $3.11 on Monday. The stock was down 2.78% for the day.
  • CarParts.com PRTS stock set a new 52-week low of $4.63 on Monday, moving down 0.32%.
  • WW International WW shares hit a yearly low of $3.54. The stock was down 0.14% on the session.
  • Astronics ATRO shares fell to $7.60 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 4.73%.
  • Offerpad Solutions OPAD shares fell to $0.95 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.5%.
  • Danimer Scientific DNMR shares set a new 52-week low of $2.46. The stock traded down 5.37%.
  • Upland Software UPLD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $7.84 and moving down 2.61%.
  • Affimed AFMD shares made a new 52-week low of $1.62 on Monday. The stock was down 13.15% for the day.
  • Forge Global Holdings FRGE shares hit a yearly low of $1.36. The stock was up 0.68% on the session.
  • Vaxart VXRT stock drifted down 4.66% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.83.
  • EHang Holdings EH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $3.88 and moving up 1.0%.
  • Third Coast Bancshares TCBX stock hit a yearly low of $16.61. The stock was down 1.24% for the day.
  • Bankwell Finl Gr BWFG stock hit a new 52-week low of $28.86. The stock was down 0.89% on the session.
  • JOANN JOAN shares fell to $5.43 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.54%.
  • Cognyte Software CGNT stock hit $3.19 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.74%.
  • ZimVie ZIMV stock hit a yearly low of $8.27. The stock was down 8.42% for the day.
  • Blackrock Investment BKN stock hit $12.08 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.1%.
  • The One Group Hospitality STKS shares set a new 52-week low of $6.37. The stock traded down 1.51%.
  • Park Aerospace PKE shares set a new 52-week low of $10.25. The stock traded down 2.05%.
  • Atomera ATOM shares fell to $8.61 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.31%.
  • EyePoint Pharmaceuticals EYPT stock drifted down 2.11% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.95.
  • AXT AXTI shares were down 7.41% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.70.
  • Bitfarms BITF stock set a new 52-week low of $0.96 on Monday, moving down 4.49%.
  • Arteris AIP shares fell to $5.96 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.4%.
  • HF Foods Group HFFG stock set a new 52-week low of $3.64 on Monday, moving down 1.62%.
  • Sono Group SEV stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.28. The stock was down 5.02% on the session.
  • 22nd Century Group XXII stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.90. Shares traded down 2.14%.
  • Credit Suisse High Yield DHY shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.75 on Monday morning, moving down 0.56%.
  • Akili AKLI shares set a new 52-week low of $2.12. The stock traded down 6.61%.
  • AppHarvest APPH shares fell to $1.68 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.03%.
  • Volta VLTA stock hit a yearly low of $1.02. The stock was down 2.34% for the day.
  • Berkeley Lights BLI shares set a new yearly low of $2.54 this morning. The stock was down 6.41% on the session.
  • ThredUp TDUP shares set a new 52-week low of $1.69. The stock traded down 5.22%.
  • G. Willi-Food Intl WILC shares were down 0.25% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.15.
  • Starry Group Holdings STRY shares set a new 52-week low of $0.97. The stock traded up 1.0%.
  • Singular Genomics Sys OMIC stock hit $2.26 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.17%.
  • Ouster OUST shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.86 on Monday morning, moving down 9.24%.
  • AllianzGI Convertible CBH stock hit a yearly low of $8.34. The stock was down 0.64% for the day.
  • Westport Fuel Systems WPRT stock hit a yearly low of $0.87. The stock was down 1.43% for the day.
  • Akoustis Technologies AKTS shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.60 on Monday morning, moving down 7.24%.
  • Mullen Automotive MULN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.24 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 15.94%.
  • Spire Global SPIR shares fell to $1.02 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.8%.
  • Astra Space ASTR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.50 and moving down 13.27%.
  • Blackstone Long-Short BGX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $10.68 and moving down 1.2%.
  • Cleanspark CLSK shares hit a yearly low of $2.84. The stock was down 5.02% on the session.
  • Voya Global Advantage IGA shares made a new 52-week low of $8.12 on Monday. The stock was down 1.45% for the day.
  • comScore SCOR stock drifted down 2.74% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.40.
  • The RealReal REAL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.34 and moving down 9.06%.
  • Bright Green BGXX shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.74 on Monday morning, moving down 13.39%.
  • TrueCar TRUE stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.37. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Electrameccanica Vehicles SOLO shares hit a yearly low of $1.03. The stock was down 8.7% on the session.
  • Quad/Graphics QUAD shares set a new 52-week low of $2.20. The stock traded down 6.3%.
  • CHINA FUND CHN shares moved down 2.3% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.42, drifting down 2.3%.
  • Argo Blockchain ARBK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.43 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 22.02%.
  • American Superconductor AMSC stock hit $4.05 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.18%.
  • WiMi Hologram Cloud WIMI shares set a new 52-week low of $1.31. The stock traded down 6.29%.
  • Ideanomics IDEX stock drifted down 9.26% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.22.
  • KalVista Pharma KALV shares set a new yearly low of $4.58 this morning. The stock was down 6.67% on the session.
  • Fathom Digital Mfg FATH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.83 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 7.11%.
  • Jounce Therapeutics JNCE shares fell to $2.09 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.91%.
  • Tenaya Therapeutics TNYA shares hit a yearly low of $2.69. The stock was down 5.94% on the session.
  • SelectQuote SLQT stock hit $0.63 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.7%.
  • DermTech DMTK stock set a new 52-week low of $3.40 on Monday, moving down 1.38%.
  • Asure Software ASUR shares set a new yearly low of $4.87 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Swvl Hldgs SWVL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.65 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 9.89%.
  • Nuveen Massachusetts NMT shares hit a yearly low of $10.39. The stock was down 1.14% on the session.
  • Verastem VSTM shares were up 0.41% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.47.
  • Telesat TSAT shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.25 on Monday morning, moving up 0.96%.
  • Bit Digital BTBT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.06 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 8.9%.
  • Katapult Holdings KPLT shares were up 3.34% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.84.
  • eHealth EHTH shares made a new 52-week low of $3.19 on Monday. The stock was down 3.0% for the day.
  • Venator Materials VNTR shares fell to $0.81 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.8%.
  • Leap Therapeutics LPTX shares set a new 52-week low of $0.83. The stock traded up 0.16%.
  • Virtus Global VGI shares made a new 52-week low of $7.40 on Monday. The stock was down 0.54% for the day.
  • AG Mortgage Investment MITT stock set a new 52-week low of $3.64 on Monday, moving down 5.63%.
  • Nano Labs NA shares set a new 52-week low of $1.38. The stock traded down 7.64%.
  • Zepp Health ZEPP stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.28. Shares traded down 3.76%.
  • Pieris Pharmaceuticals PIRS shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.05 on Monday morning, moving down 2.29%.
  • NeuroPace NPCE shares hit a yearly low of $3.06. The stock was up 1.94% on the session.
  • Flexsteel Industries FLXS stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $14.70. Shares traded down 0.41%.
  • Profound Medical PROF stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.70. The stock was down 3.11% on the session.
  • Biora Therapeutics BIOR stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.40. Shares traded down 7.21%.
  • Nogin NOGN stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.07. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Rockley Photonics Hldgs RKLY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.55 and moving down 6.2%.
  • Starbox Group Hldgs STBX shares set a new 52-week low of $1.58. The stock traded down 6.68%.
  • ESSA Pharma EPIX shares set a new yearly low of $1.58 this morning. The stock was down 1.81% on the session.
  • Ebang Intl Hldgs EBON stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.35. The stock was down 4.5% on the session.
  • Voya Asia Pacific High IAE stock set a new 52-week low of $5.74 on Monday, moving down 1.54%.
  • Romeo Power RMO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.34 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 7.95%.
  • Magic Empire Global MEGL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $3.06 and moving down 7.78%.
  • One Stop Systems OSS shares made a new 52-week low of $3.12 on Monday. The stock was down 1.25% for the day.
  • Viomi Technology Co VIOT stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.90. The stock was down 8.92% on the session.
  • Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE shares were down 19.59% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.39.
  • Fusion Fuel Green HTOO stock set a new 52-week low of $4.31 on Monday, moving down 4.77%.
  • BrainsWay BWAY shares were down 2.76% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.30.
  • EMCORE EMKR shares set a new 52-week low of $1.51. The stock traded down 6.44%.
  • IronNet IRNT stock drifted down 0.48% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.54.
  • Boxed BOXD shares moved down 8.53% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.76, drifting down 8.53%.
  • Mesa Air Group MESA stock hit $1.51 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.5%.
  • Black Diamond Therapeutic BDTX shares set a new 52-week low of $1.44. The stock traded down 4.78%.
  • Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG shares set a new 52-week low of $1.96. The stock traded down 1.99%.
  • MEI Pharma MEIP stock set a new 52-week low of $0.37 on Monday, moving down 2.59%.
  • Cardiol Therapeutics CRDL shares fell to $0.79 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.55%.
  • Orbital Infrastructure OIG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.41 and moving down 3.35%.
  • Sky Harbour Group SKYH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.26 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.83%.
  • Singularity Future SGLY stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.05. Shares traded down 8.3%.
  • Arcimoto FUV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.99 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.5%.
  • Milestone Scientific MLSS stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.63. Shares traded down 0.7%.
  • Shuttle Pharmaceuticals SHPH shares were down 11.87% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.33.
  • Renalytix RNLX stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.19. The stock was down 6.98% on the session.
  • Merrimack Pharmaceuticals MACK stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.15. The stock was down 2.7% on the session.
  • AquaBounty Technologies AQB stock drifted down 7.09% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.60.
  • Freeline Therapeutics FRLN stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.60. Shares traded down 6.79%.
  • AgEagle Aerial Sys UAVS stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.45. The stock was down 4.67% on the session.
  • Otonomo Technologies OTMO shares set a new 52-week low of $0.27. The stock traded up 0.04%.
  • Quince Therapeutics QNCX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.03 and moving down 6.14%.
  • United States Antimony UAMY shares moved down 1.4% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.33, drifting down 1.4%.
  • SPI Energy SPI shares were down 4.41% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.28.
  • Athenex ATNX stock set a new 52-week low of $0.22 on Monday, moving down 6.93%.
  • Lisata Therapeutics LSTA shares fell to $4.21 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.84%.
  • Vicinity Motor VEV shares moved down 15.47% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.75, drifting down 15.47%.
  • Horizon Global HZN stock hit $1.10 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.74%.
  • Powerbridge Technologies PBTS shares set a new 52-week low of $0.25. The stock traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Greenland Technologies GTEC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.38 and moving down 2.8%.
  • iBio IBIO shares were up 2255.49% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.30.
  • Mobile Global Esports MGAM shares set a new 52-week low of $1.42. The stock traded down 4.61%.
  • Novan NOVN stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.30. Shares traded down 12.9%.
  • Sigmatron International SGMA stock hit a yearly low of $4.52. The stock was down 1.51% for the day.
  • Lizhi LIZI shares were down 3.91% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.54.
  • Novo Integrated Sciences NVOS shares fell to $0.79 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 15.38%.
  • Kalera KAL shares moved up 0.87% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.05, drifting up 0.87%.
  • Sphere 3D ANY stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.40. Shares traded down 4.0%.
  • Bit Origin BTOG shares set a new 52-week low of $0.29. The stock traded down 6.96%.
  • Leafly Holdings LFLY stock drifted down 8.97% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.62.
  • AIM ImmunoTech AIM shares hit a yearly low of $0.52. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Stran & Co STRN stock hit $1.30 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.19%.
  • Chemomab Therapeutics CMMB shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.23 on Monday morning, moving down 4.12%.
  • Ecoark Hldgs ZEST shares set a new 52-week low of $0.91. The stock traded down 0.65%.
  • Delcath Systems DCTH stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.94. The stock was down 0.67% on the session.
  • Clever Leaves Holdings CLVR shares were down 2.86% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.56.
  • Neoleukin Therapeutics NLTX shares set a new 52-week low of $0.57. The stock traded down 7.1%.
  • Visionary Education Tech VEDU shares set a new 52-week low of $0.60. The stock traded down 8.67%.
  • Pioneer Power Solutions PPSI shares moved down 6.58% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.52, drifting down 6.58%.
  • Virax Biolabs Group VRAX shares set a new yearly low of $2.04 this morning. The stock was down 2.8% on the session.
  • Codiak BioSciences CDAK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.64 and moving down 8.53%.
  • voxeljet VJET shares were down 0.39% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.00.
  • Cocrystal Pharma COCP stock hit a yearly low of $0.22. The stock was down 6.02% for the day.
  • Aptinyx APTX shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.33 on Monday morning, moving down 4.47%.
  • Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG stock hit a yearly low of $0.97. The stock was down 5.34% for the day.
  • ZK International Gr Co ZKIN stock hit $0.68 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.4%.
  • 180 Life Sciences ATNF shares moved down 8.63% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.50, drifting down 8.63%.
  • Cyclerion Therapeutics CYCN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.46 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 10.41%.
  • The9 NCTY shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.77 on Monday morning, moving down 9.11%.
  • GSE Systems GVP shares set a new 52-week low of $0.87. The stock traded up 3.35%.
  • Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.1%.
  • Tuesday Morning TUEM shares moved down 13.79% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.10, drifting down 13.79%.
  • Twin Vee PowerCats VEEE shares hit a yearly low of $1.92. The stock was down 7.69% on the session.
  • Troika Media Group TRKA stock hit $0.25 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.11%.
  • First High-School Edu FHS shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.56 on Monday morning, moving down 0.24%.
  • EBET EBET shares set a new yearly low of $0.95 this morning. The stock was down 3.97% on the session.
  • Laser Photonics LASE stock drifted down 11.54% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.97.
  • Yoshiharu Global YOSH stock hit a yearly low of $1.18. The stock was down 3.86% for the day.
  • American Virtual Cloud AVCT shares set a new yearly low of $1.76 this morning. The stock was down 15.6% on the session.
  • Ostin Technology Group OST stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.12. Shares traded down 3.42%.
  • Vivopower Intl VVPR shares set a new yearly low of $0.64 this morning. The stock was down 10.11% on the session.
  • Oriental Culture Holding OCG shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Monday morning, moving down 0.99%.
  • Greenwave Tech Solns GWAV shares hit a yearly low of $1.32. The stock was down 6.16% on the session.
  • Actelis Networks ASNS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.72 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.53%.
  • iSpecimen ISPC shares moved down 4.52% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.45, drifting down 4.52%.
  • Nocera NCRA shares set a new 52-week low of $1.35. The stock traded down 0.68%.
  • OpGen OPGN stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.23. The stock was down 6.21% on the session.
  • Generation Income GIPR shares fell to $5.50 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.63%.
  • Helbiz HLBZ shares fell to $0.30 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.14%.
  • NanoVibronix NAOV stock drifted up 0.49% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.42.
  • NeuBase Therapeutics NBSE shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.32 on Monday morning, moving down 2.97%.
  • Hoth Therapeutics HOTH shares were down 8.55% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.32.
  • Vascular Biogenics VBLT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.1%.
  • Myomo MYO shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.35 on Monday morning, moving down 4.64%.
  • Adial Pharmaceuticals ADIL shares were down 2.3% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.34.
  • SuperCom SPCB shares made a new 52-week low of $0.25 on Monday. The stock was down 3.21% for the day.
  • Akanda AKAN stock drifted down 9.12% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.26.
  • Calyxt CLXT shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.16 on Monday morning, moving down 6.02%.
  • Save Foods SVFD stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.50. The stock was up 1.24% on the session.
  • Saverone 2014 SVRE shares made a new 52-week low of $1.42 on Monday. The stock was down 3.33% for the day.
  • Helius Medical Tech HSDT shares moved down 12.28% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.23, drifting down 12.28%.
  • Liquid Media Group YVR stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.32. Shares traded down 7.82%.
  • Impac Mortgage Holdings IMH stock set a new 52-week low of $0.29 on Monday, moving down 2.75%.
  • NovaBay Pharmaceuticals NBY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.09 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.19%.
  • JanOne JAN stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.88. Shares traded down 2.53%.
  • Virios Therapeutics VIRI shares set a new yearly low of $0.33 this morning. The stock was down 7.33% on the session.
  • ContraFect CFRX shares were down 3.26% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.15.
  • SINTX Technologies SINT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.21 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 9.79%.
  • Digital Brands Group DBGI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 15.0%.
  • Avenue Therapeutics ATXI shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.29 on Monday morning, moving down 12.03%.
  • Connexa Sports Techs CNXA shares moved down 7.78% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.28, drifting down 7.78%.
  • Mobilicom MOB stock hit a yearly low of $1.52. The stock was down 10.44% for the day.

Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need! And for even more up-to-date info on 52-week lows and highs, check out Benzinga Pro. This cutting-edge market research platform alerts traders of which stocks are trading near their 52-week highs and lows each morning - and delivers lots of other actionable data. Learn more here.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-ftwOptions