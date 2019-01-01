QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
9.13 - 11.98
Vol / Avg.
721.2K/1.4M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.25 - 15.93
Mkt Cap
175.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.43
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
14.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 2 days ago
Benzinga - 2 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Sky Harbour Group Corp is an aviation infrastructure company building nationwide network of Home-Basing solutions for business aircraft. The company develops, leases and manages business aviation hangars across the United States based on its proprietary targeting and acquisition model, targeting airfields with significant hangar supply and demand imbalances in the largest US markets. Its hangar campuses feature exclusive private hangars and a full suite of dedicated services specifically designed for home-based aircraft.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-01
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sky Harbour Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sky Harbour Group (SKYH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sky Harbour Group (AMEX: SKYH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sky Harbour Group's (SKYH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sky Harbour Group.

Q

What is the target price for Sky Harbour Group (SKYH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sky Harbour Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Sky Harbour Group (SKYH)?

A

The stock price for Sky Harbour Group (AMEX: SKYH) is $11.77 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sky Harbour Group (SKYH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sky Harbour Group.

Q

When is Sky Harbour Group (AMEX:SKYH) reporting earnings?

A

Sky Harbour Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 1, 2022.

Q

Is Sky Harbour Group (SKYH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sky Harbour Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Sky Harbour Group (SKYH) operate in?

A

Sky Harbour Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.